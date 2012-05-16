Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed May 16, 2012 | 7:20pm EDT

Inside Greece

<p>A man walks in front of the temple of Zeus in Athens March 24, 2010. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis</p>

A man walks in front of the temple of Zeus in Athens March 24, 2010. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

A man walks in front of the temple of Zeus in Athens March 24, 2010. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Close
1 / 30
<p>An actress, playing the role of a priestess, releases a dove during the dress rehearsal for the torch lighting ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece May 9, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

An actress, playing the role of a priestess, releases a dove during the dress rehearsal for the torch lighting ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece May 9, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

An actress, playing the role of a priestess, releases a dove during the dress rehearsal for the torch lighting ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece May 9, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
2 / 30
<p>An immigrant pushes an empty shopping trolley past graffiti in a poor Athens neighbourhood January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

An immigrant pushes an empty shopping trolley past graffiti in a poor Athens neighbourhood January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

An immigrant pushes an empty shopping trolley past graffiti in a poor Athens neighbourhood January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
3 / 30
<p>A tourist stands in front of a row of busts in the National Archaeological Museum in Athens June 22, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

A tourist stands in front of a row of busts in the National Archaeological Museum in Athens June 22, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

A tourist stands in front of a row of busts in the National Archaeological Museum in Athens June 22, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
4 / 30
<p>Riot policemen try to avoid an exploding petrol bomb thrown by protesters during a demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Riot policemen try to avoid an exploding petrol bomb thrown by protesters during a demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Riot policemen try to avoid an exploding petrol bomb thrown by protesters during a demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
5 / 30
<p>A commuter comes out of a closed metro station during a 24-hour metro strike in Athens January 17, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

A commuter comes out of a closed metro station during a 24-hour metro strike in Athens January 17, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

A commuter comes out of a closed metro station during a 24-hour metro strike in Athens January 17, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
6 / 30
<p>22-year-old Thanos Kechagias feeds his mother's dog Vagos in his student flat before they head off to the college where he is studying mechanical engineering in the Greek city of Patra, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

22-year-old Thanos Kechagias feeds his mother's dog Vagos in his student flat before they head off to the college where he is studying mechanical engineering in the Greek city of Patra, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

22-year-old Thanos Kechagias feeds his mother's dog Vagos in his student flat before they head off to the college where he is studying mechanical engineering in the Greek city of Patra, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
7 / 30
<p>A woman stands on her balcony situated next to chimney stacks in the city of Megalopolis, May 15, 2009. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

A woman stands on her balcony situated next to chimney stacks in the city of Megalopolis, May 15, 2009. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

A woman stands on her balcony situated next to chimney stacks in the city of Megalopolis, May 15, 2009. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
8 / 30
<p>A swimmer in the sea waves to friends on a snow-covered beach at Alimos suburb near Athens, February 18, 2008. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis </p>

A swimmer in the sea waves to friends on a snow-covered beach at Alimos suburb near Athens, February 18, 2008. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

A swimmer in the sea waves to friends on a snow-covered beach at Alimos suburb near Athens, February 18, 2008. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Close
9 / 30
<p>A fire-fighting airplane drops water over a forest fire in Varnava village, northeast of Athens, August 22, 2009. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis </p>

A fire-fighting airplane drops water over a forest fire in Varnava village, northeast of Athens, August 22, 2009. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

A fire-fighting airplane drops water over a forest fire in Varnava village, northeast of Athens, August 22, 2009. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Close
10 / 30
<p>A protester smokes in front of riot policemen during a rally of metal industry workers in Athens November 21, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

A protester smokes in front of riot policemen during a rally of metal industry workers in Athens November 21, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

A protester smokes in front of riot policemen during a rally of metal industry workers in Athens November 21, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
11 / 30
<p>A student from Thessaloniki sits opposite the Greek parliament in central Athens with a banner that reads "hunger strike by a free serf with no debt", October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A student from Thessaloniki sits opposite the Greek parliament in central Athens with a banner that reads "hunger strike by a free serf with no debt", October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

A student from Thessaloniki sits opposite the Greek parliament in central Athens with a banner that reads "hunger strike by a free serf with no debt", October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
12 / 30
<p>A Greek presidential guard hoists the Greek flag in front of the Parthenon temple at the Acropolis hill in Athens October 3, 2010. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

A Greek presidential guard hoists the Greek flag in front of the Parthenon temple at the Acropolis hill in Athens October 3, 2010. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

A Greek presidential guard hoists the Greek flag in front of the Parthenon temple at the Acropolis hill in Athens October 3, 2010. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
13 / 30
<p>Greek presidential guards march in front of the monument of the Unknown Soldier at the Greek Parliament in Athens, April 11, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

Greek presidential guards march in front of the monument of the Unknown Soldier at the Greek Parliament in Athens, April 11, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Greek presidential guards march in front of the monument of the Unknown Soldier at the Greek Parliament in Athens, April 11, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
14 / 30
<p>A North African illegal immigrant eats by railway tracks at his temporary shelter in Athens on Orthodox Good Friday April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A North African illegal immigrant eats by railway tracks at his temporary shelter in Athens on Orthodox Good Friday April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

A North African illegal immigrant eats by railway tracks at his temporary shelter in Athens on Orthodox Good Friday April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
15 / 30
<p>Models rush to changing rooms during Greek Fashion week at Zappeio Hall in Athens, October 25, 2007. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

Models rush to changing rooms during Greek Fashion week at Zappeio Hall in Athens, October 25, 2007. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Models rush to changing rooms during Greek Fashion week at Zappeio Hall in Athens, October 25, 2007. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
16 / 30
<p>An elderly woman stands amongst burnt cars in the village of Artemida in Peloponnese peninsula, southwest of Athens, August 25, 2007. REUTERS/John Kolesidis </p>

An elderly woman stands amongst burnt cars in the village of Artemida in Peloponnese peninsula, southwest of Athens, August 25, 2007. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

An elderly woman stands amongst burnt cars in the village of Artemida in Peloponnese peninsula, southwest of Athens, August 25, 2007. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
17 / 30
<p>A firefighting helicopter flies over the archaeological stadium of ancient Olympia in south Peloponnese, August 26, 2007. REUTERS/John Kolesidis </p>

A firefighting helicopter flies over the archaeological stadium of ancient Olympia in south Peloponnese, August 26, 2007. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

A firefighting helicopter flies over the archaeological stadium of ancient Olympia in south Peloponnese, August 26, 2007. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
18 / 30
<p>A swimmer takes a shower on a beach during a day as temperatures soared to 40 Celsius degrees in Athens' suburb of Alimos, July 8, 2008. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis</p>

A swimmer takes a shower on a beach during a day as temperatures soared to 40 Celsius degrees in Athens' suburb of Alimos, July 8, 2008. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

A swimmer takes a shower on a beach during a day as temperatures soared to 40 Celsius degrees in Athens' suburb of Alimos, July 8, 2008. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Close
19 / 30
<p>Orthodox priests line up outside Athens' Metropolitan church to bow to the body of Archbishop Christodoulos, January 28, 2008. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis </p>

Orthodox priests line up outside Athens' Metropolitan church to bow to the body of Archbishop Christodoulos, January 28, 2008. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Orthodox priests line up outside Athens' Metropolitan church to bow to the body of Archbishop Christodoulos, January 28, 2008. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Close
20 / 30
<p>A member of the Ukranian synchronised swimming team performs their free routine during an Olympic Games qualification tournament at the Athens Olympic Sports Complex, April 17, 2004. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A member of the Ukranian synchronised swimming team performs their free routine during an Olympic Games qualification tournament at the Athens Olympic Sports Complex, April 17, 2004. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

A member of the Ukranian synchronised swimming team performs their free routine during an Olympic Games qualification tournament at the Athens Olympic Sports Complex, April 17, 2004. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
21 / 30
<p>Youngsters play on a beach in a southern Athens suburb, June 20, 2006. REUTERS/John Kolesidis </p>

Youngsters play on a beach in a southern Athens suburb, June 20, 2006. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Youngsters play on a beach in a southern Athens suburb, June 20, 2006. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
22 / 30
<p>A man stands in front of vehicles arranging piles of garbage at Liosia landfill northeast of Athens, December 3, 2008. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis </p>

A man stands in front of vehicles arranging piles of garbage at Liosia landfill northeast of Athens, December 3, 2008. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

A man stands in front of vehicles arranging piles of garbage at Liosia landfill northeast of Athens, December 3, 2008. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Close
23 / 30
<p>A deer is pictured amongst burnt trees on Mount Parnitha following a forest fire, north of Athens, August 8, 2007. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis </p>

A deer is pictured amongst burnt trees on Mount Parnitha following a forest fire, north of Athens, August 8, 2007. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

A deer is pictured amongst burnt trees on Mount Parnitha following a forest fire, north of Athens, August 8, 2007. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Close
24 / 30
<p>Visitors soak in a natural thermal spa as a man stands under a waterfall near the village of Aridea in Edessa, northwest of Athens, April 30, 2008. REUTERS/John Kolesidis </p>

Visitors soak in a natural thermal spa as a man stands under a waterfall near the village of Aridea in Edessa, northwest of Athens, April 30, 2008. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Visitors soak in a natural thermal spa as a man stands under a waterfall near the village of Aridea in Edessa, northwest of Athens, April 30, 2008. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
25 / 30
<p>Greek Prime Minister and leader of conservative New Democracy party Costas Karamanlis delivers a speech during a pre-election rally in Athens, October 2, 2009. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis </p>

Greek Prime Minister and leader of conservative New Democracy party Costas Karamanlis delivers a speech during a pre-election rally in Athens, October 2, 2009. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Greek Prime Minister and leader of conservative New Democracy party Costas Karamanlis delivers a speech during a pre-election rally in Athens, October 2, 2009. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis

Close
26 / 30
<p>Revellers celebrate Clean Monday by participating in a colourful "flour-war", a traditional activity marking the end of the carnival season, in the port town of Galaxidi, northwest of Athens, Mach 2, 2009. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis </p>

Revellers celebrate Clean Monday by participating in a colourful "flour-war", a traditional activity marking the end of the carnival season, in the port town of Galaxidi, northwest of Athens, Mach 2, 2009. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Revellers celebrate Clean Monday by participating in a colourful "flour-war", a traditional activity marking the end of the carnival season, in the port town of Galaxidi, northwest of Athens, Mach 2, 2009. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Close
27 / 30
<p>Aircrafts from Flying Bull aerobatic demonstration team perform over Athens' coastal suburb of Faliro, October 8, 2008. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis </p>

Aircrafts from Flying Bull aerobatic demonstration team perform over Athens' coastal suburb of Faliro, October 8, 2008. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Aircrafts from Flying Bull aerobatic demonstration team perform over Athens' coastal suburb of Faliro, October 8, 2008. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Close
28 / 30
<p>A man and his son watch the Breitling Jet Team conducting aerobatics over the Saronic Gulf near Athens October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A man and his son watch the Breitling Jet Team conducting aerobatics over the Saronic Gulf near Athens October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

A man and his son watch the Breitling Jet Team conducting aerobatics over the Saronic Gulf near Athens October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
29 / 30
<p>A crescent moon is seen over the Parthenon atop Athens' ancient Acropolis November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A crescent moon is seen over the Parthenon atop Athens' ancient Acropolis November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

A crescent moon is seen over the Parthenon atop Athens' ancient Acropolis November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Nigeria's oil thieves

Nigeria's oil thieves

Next Slideshows

Nigeria's oil thieves

Nigeria's oil thieves

Nigeria is Africa's largest crude oil exporter but its production capacity has been slashed by thieves drilling into pipelines passing through winding creeks...

May 16 2012
Olympic portraits

Olympic portraits

Reuters photographer Lucas Jackson captures portraits of U.S. athletes headed to the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

May 16 2012
Portfolio: Danilo Krstanovic

Portfolio: Danilo Krstanovic

A showcase of images from photographer Danilo Krstanovic.

May 15 2012
Sarkozy hands over the reins

Sarkozy hands over the reins

Nicolas Sarkozy leaves the Elysee Palace to Francois Hollande.

May 15 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast