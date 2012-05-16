Inside Greece
A man walks in front of the temple of Zeus in Athens March 24, 2010. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
An actress, playing the role of a priestess, releases a dove during the dress rehearsal for the torch lighting ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece May 9, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
An immigrant pushes an empty shopping trolley past graffiti in a poor Athens neighbourhood January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A tourist stands in front of a row of busts in the National Archaeological Museum in Athens June 22, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Riot policemen try to avoid an exploding petrol bomb thrown by protesters during a demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A commuter comes out of a closed metro station during a 24-hour metro strike in Athens January 17, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
22-year-old Thanos Kechagias feeds his mother's dog Vagos in his student flat before they head off to the college where he is studying mechanical engineering in the Greek city of Patra, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman stands on her balcony situated next to chimney stacks in the city of Megalopolis, May 15, 2009. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A swimmer in the sea waves to friends on a snow-covered beach at Alimos suburb near Athens, February 18, 2008. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
A fire-fighting airplane drops water over a forest fire in Varnava village, northeast of Athens, August 22, 2009. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
A protester smokes in front of riot policemen during a rally of metal industry workers in Athens November 21, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A student from Thessaloniki sits opposite the Greek parliament in central Athens with a banner that reads "hunger strike by a free serf with no debt", October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Greek presidential guard hoists the Greek flag in front of the Parthenon temple at the Acropolis hill in Athens October 3, 2010. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Greek presidential guards march in front of the monument of the Unknown Soldier at the Greek Parliament in Athens, April 11, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A North African illegal immigrant eats by railway tracks at his temporary shelter in Athens on Orthodox Good Friday April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Models rush to changing rooms during Greek Fashion week at Zappeio Hall in Athens, October 25, 2007. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An elderly woman stands amongst burnt cars in the village of Artemida in Peloponnese peninsula, southwest of Athens, August 25, 2007. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A firefighting helicopter flies over the archaeological stadium of ancient Olympia in south Peloponnese, August 26, 2007. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A swimmer takes a shower on a beach during a day as temperatures soared to 40 Celsius degrees in Athens' suburb of Alimos, July 8, 2008. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
Orthodox priests line up outside Athens' Metropolitan church to bow to the body of Archbishop Christodoulos, January 28, 2008. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
A member of the Ukranian synchronised swimming team performs their free routine during an Olympic Games qualification tournament at the Athens Olympic Sports Complex, April 17, 2004. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Youngsters play on a beach in a southern Athens suburb, June 20, 2006. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A man stands in front of vehicles arranging piles of garbage at Liosia landfill northeast of Athens, December 3, 2008. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
A deer is pictured amongst burnt trees on Mount Parnitha following a forest fire, north of Athens, August 8, 2007. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
Visitors soak in a natural thermal spa as a man stands under a waterfall near the village of Aridea in Edessa, northwest of Athens, April 30, 2008. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Greek Prime Minister and leader of conservative New Democracy party Costas Karamanlis delivers a speech during a pre-election rally in Athens, October 2, 2009. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis
Revellers celebrate Clean Monday by participating in a colourful "flour-war", a traditional activity marking the end of the carnival season, in the port town of Galaxidi, northwest of Athens, Mach 2, 2009. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
Aircrafts from Flying Bull aerobatic demonstration team perform over Athens' coastal suburb of Faliro, October 8, 2008. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
A man and his son watch the Breitling Jet Team conducting aerobatics over the Saronic Gulf near Athens October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A crescent moon is seen over the Parthenon atop Athens' ancient Acropolis November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
