Inside Hong Kong
Tens of thousands of people participate in a candlelight vigil at Hong Kong's Victoria Park June 4, 2013, to mark the 24th anniversary of the military crackdown of the pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu more
Tens of thousands of people participate in a candlelight vigil at Hong Kong's Victoria Park June 4, 2013, to mark the 24th anniversary of the military crackdown of the pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A mainland Chinese visitor, wearing a T-shirt featuring a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, tours in front of the Forever Blooming Bauhinia sculpture, a gift from Chinese government to the territory in 1997, in Hong Kong, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby...more
A mainland Chinese visitor, wearing a T-shirt featuring a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, tours in front of the Forever Blooming Bauhinia sculpture, a gift from Chinese government to the territory in 1997, in Hong Kong, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A peak tram passes a tram station on Hong Kong island February 1,2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A peak tram passes a tram station on Hong Kong island February 1,2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Mainland Chinese visitors pose in front of a castle at Hong Kong Disneyland February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Mainland Chinese visitors pose in front of a castle at Hong Kong Disneyland February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Hong Kong policemen ask mainland Chinese visitors to unblock a pavement outside Hong Kong's Sheung Shui train station with packages of diapers to be parallel imported into Shenzhen for resale August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Hong Kong policemen ask mainland Chinese visitors to unblock a pavement outside Hong Kong's Sheung Shui train station with packages of diapers to be parallel imported into Shenzhen for resale August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A pro-democracy protester carries a flag of the Goddess of Democracy during a demonstration in Hong Kong May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A pro-democracy protester carries a flag of the Goddess of Democracy during a demonstration in Hong Kong May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A rainbow arches over Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A rainbow arches over Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman floats at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour, with the island skyline looms at the background May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman floats at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour, with the island skyline looms at the background May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Shoppers from mainland China wait for their guide in front of a Christmas installation outside Times Square shopping mall at the Causeway Bay district in Hong Kong November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Shoppers from mainland China wait for their guide in front of a Christmas installation outside Times Square shopping mall at the Causeway Bay district in Hong Kong November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
People walk inside the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre as the sun sets behind the Hong Kong skyline October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
People walk inside the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre as the sun sets behind the Hong Kong skyline October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Customers dine inside a restaurant offering a 'End of the World' dinner menu, which costs HK$2112.12 ($272) per person, in Hong Kong December 21, 2012. The menu consisting of five dishes had been fully booked by about 200 people. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu more
Customers dine inside a restaurant offering a 'End of the World' dinner menu, which costs HK$2112.12 ($272) per person, in Hong Kong December 21, 2012. The menu consisting of five dishes had been fully booked by about 200 people. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A puppeteer participates during a Chinese New Year evening parade at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A puppeteer participates during a Chinese New Year evening parade at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
An airport security personnel takes a body temperature reading of a boy as he arrives at Hong Kong International Airport April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An airport security personnel takes a body temperature reading of a boy as he arrives at Hong Kong International Airport April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A family leaves the Hong Kong Airport after landing in the city March 11, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A family leaves the Hong Kong Airport after landing in the city March 11, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Shoppers walk inside flagship store of Japanese fashion house Uniqlo at Hong Kong's Causeway Bay shopping district May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Shoppers walk inside flagship store of Japanese fashion house Uniqlo at Hong Kong's Causeway Bay shopping district May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
James Gannaban, a regular consumer of men's skin care products and services, undergoes a skin care demonstration at a spa in Hong Kong December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
James Gannaban, a regular consumer of men's skin care products and services, undergoes a skin care demonstration at a spa in Hong Kong December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Eric Wong, managing director of a capsule bed manufacturer, poses in a modified capsule bed inside a showroom in Hong Kong January 7, 2012. The beds, which are modified for the Hong Kong market, have adjustable ceilings, a larger air conditioner and...more
Eric Wong, managing director of a capsule bed manufacturer, poses in a modified capsule bed inside a showroom in Hong Kong January 7, 2012. The beds, which are modified for the Hong Kong market, have adjustable ceilings, a larger air conditioner and a TV. They are aimed at university students and budget mainland Chinese travellers visiting the territory and will cost $450 a month or $30 a night, according to the manufacturer. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying poses with copies of his maiden policy address at a news conference in Hong Kong January 16, 2013. Hong Kong leader Leung made his maiden policy speech, unveiling policies aimed at reviving his battered...more
Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying poses with copies of his maiden policy address at a news conference in Hong Kong January 16, 2013. Hong Kong leader Leung made his maiden policy speech, unveiling policies aimed at reviving his battered reputation, such as increasing land supply to cool a hot property market, fighting pollution and boosting welfare. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Photographers attach souvenirs to their camera flash devices during the opening of the new Amazing Asian Animals enclosure in Hong Kong Ocean Park August 9, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Photographers attach souvenirs to their camera flash devices during the opening of the new Amazing Asian Animals enclosure in Hong Kong Ocean Park August 9, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Students cover their eyes with red ribbons as a symbolic gesture of refusing to be "hoodwinked" during a protest against a new Chinese national education course in Hong Kong August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Students cover their eyes with red ribbons as a symbolic gesture of refusing to be "hoodwinked" during a protest against a new Chinese national education course in Hong Kong August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People cover their faces with newspapers while queuing for free McMuffins at a McDonald's outlet at Sham Shui Po, one of the oldest districts in Hong Kong March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People cover their faces with newspapers while queuing for free McMuffins at a McDonald's outlet at Sham Shui Po, one of the oldest districts in Hong Kong March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A cook works surrounded by roast chickens and ducks at his restaurant in Hong Kong December 17, 2007. REUTERS/Victor Fraile
A cook works surrounded by roast chickens and ducks at his restaurant in Hong Kong December 17, 2007. REUTERS/Victor Fraile
A protester holds a mask, depicting Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing, during a protest calling for legislative restrictions on standard working hours, on Labour Day in Hong Kong May 1, 2013. The characters on the mask read, "Evil". REUTERS/Tyrone Siu more
A protester holds a mask, depicting Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing, during a protest calling for legislative restrictions on standard working hours, on Labour Day in Hong Kong May 1, 2013. The characters on the mask read, "Evil". REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Gigi Chao, the daughter of Hong Kong property tycoon Cecil Chao Sze-tsung, reads marriage proposal emails at her office in Hong Kong September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Gigi Chao, the daughter of Hong Kong property tycoon Cecil Chao Sze-tsung, reads marriage proposal emails at her office in Hong Kong September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A wedding couple pose in front of a five-metre-high (16 ft) sculpture "Pentateuque" by contemporary French artist Fabien Merelle being displayed in Statue Square at Hong Kong's financial Central district May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A wedding couple pose in front of a five-metre-high (16 ft) sculpture "Pentateuque" by contemporary French artist Fabien Merelle being displayed in Statue Square at Hong Kong's financial Central district May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A U.S. Navy personnel stands guard on board the amphibious assault ship USS Peleliu (LHA 5) as it docks at Tsim Sha Tsui for routine port visit in Hong Kong April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A U.S. Navy personnel stands guard on board the amphibious assault ship USS Peleliu (LHA 5) as it docks at Tsim Sha Tsui for routine port visit in Hong Kong April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Over ten thousand pieces of shark fins are dried on the rooftop of a factory building in Hong Kong January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Over ten thousand pieces of shark fins are dried on the rooftop of a factory building in Hong Kong January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Visitors rest in front of a booth selling swimming gear for children during the Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair in Hong Kong January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Visitors rest in front of a booth selling swimming gear for children during the Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair in Hong Kong January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Participants compete in a dragon boat race to mark the annual Tuen Ng or Dragon Boat Festival at Hong Kong's Aberdeen fishing port June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Participants compete in a dragon boat race to mark the annual Tuen Ng or Dragon Boat Festival at Hong Kong's Aberdeen fishing port June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A man jogs past a photograph of South Korean actor Yang Ik-joon during a photo exhibition of renowned actors and directors at the Avenue of Stars in Hong Kong May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A man jogs past a photograph of South Korean actor Yang Ik-joon during a photo exhibition of renowned actors and directors at the Avenue of Stars in Hong Kong May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Next Slideshows
China's space dreams
China launches three astronauts to an experimental space lab.
Gay in Russia
Gays in Russia protest harsh new laws being passed that target homosexuals.
Apple Developers Conference
Apple unveiled iTunes Radio, and a new line of Mac computers during their Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco.
Roller Derby champs
Girls lace up for the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.