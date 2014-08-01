Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Aug 1, 2014 | 12:20pm EDT

Inside Israel's bomb shelters

An Israeli woman blow dries a teenager's hair in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli woman blow dries a teenager's hair in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Friday, August 01, 2014
An Israeli woman blow dries a teenager's hair in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
1 / 22
A dog walks next to the entrance to a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A dog walks next to the entrance to a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Friday, August 01, 2014
A dog walks next to the entrance to a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
2 / 22
Israeli girls go down the stairs into a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli girls go down the stairs into a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Friday, August 01, 2014
Israeli girls go down the stairs into a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
3 / 22
Israelis are seen in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israelis are seen in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Friday, August 01, 2014
Israelis are seen in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
4 / 22
An Israeli boy plays in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli boy plays in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Friday, August 01, 2014
An Israeli boy plays in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
5 / 22
Books are seen on a shelf at the entrance to a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Books are seen on a shelf at the entrance to a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Friday, August 01, 2014
Books are seen on a shelf at the entrance to a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
6 / 22
Bottles of an alcoholic drink are seen in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Bottles of an alcoholic drink are seen in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Friday, August 01, 2014
Bottles of an alcoholic drink are seen in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
7 / 22
Israelis are seen in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israelis are seen in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Friday, August 01, 2014
Israelis are seen in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
8 / 22
Israelis are seen in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israelis are seen in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Friday, August 01, 2014
Israelis are seen in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
9 / 22
Decorations on walls are seen at the entrance to a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Decorations on walls are seen at the entrance to a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Friday, August 01, 2014
Decorations on walls are seen at the entrance to a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
10 / 22
A wall decorated with paintings by children are seen in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A wall decorated with paintings by children are seen in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Friday, August 01, 2014
A wall decorated with paintings by children are seen in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
11 / 22
Israeli soldiers wear their combat gear near a shelter at Kerem Shalom crossing August 1, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Israeli soldiers wear their combat gear near a shelter at Kerem Shalom crossing August 1, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Friday, August 01, 2014
Israeli soldiers wear their combat gear near a shelter at Kerem Shalom crossing August 1, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
Close
12 / 22
Israeli truck drivers wait inside a bomb shelter at Kerem Shalom crossing August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli truck drivers wait inside a bomb shelter at Kerem Shalom crossing August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Friday, August 01, 2014
Israeli truck drivers wait inside a bomb shelter at Kerem Shalom crossing August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
13 / 22
Passengers walk past a sign pointing to a shelter at Ben Gurion International airport, near Tel Aviv July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Passengers walk past a sign pointing to a shelter at Ben Gurion International airport, near Tel Aviv July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Friday, August 01, 2014
Passengers walk past a sign pointing to a shelter at Ben Gurion International airport, near Tel Aviv July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
14 / 22
A bomb shelter is seen as people play paddleball on the beach in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A bomb shelter is seen as people play paddleball on the beach in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Friday, August 01, 2014
A bomb shelter is seen as people play paddleball on the beach in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
15 / 22
Israeli children play inside a bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli children play inside a bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Friday, August 01, 2014
Israeli children play inside a bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
16 / 22
Israelis prepare to enter a bomb shelter as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israelis prepare to enter a bomb shelter as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Friday, August 01, 2014
Israelis prepare to enter a bomb shelter as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
17 / 22
Israelis enter a bomb shelter as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israelis enter a bomb shelter as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Friday, August 01, 2014
Israelis enter a bomb shelter as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
18 / 22
Israeli children play inside a bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli children play inside a bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Friday, August 01, 2014
Israeli children play inside a bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
19 / 22
Israeli girls clean a bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli girls clean a bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Friday, August 01, 2014
Israeli girls clean a bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
20 / 22
An Israeli boy climbs stairs under a picture of the late Rabbi Ovadia Yosef in a bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli boy climbs stairs under a picture of the late Rabbi Ovadia Yosef in a bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Friday, August 01, 2014
An Israeli boy climbs stairs under a picture of the late Rabbi Ovadia Yosef in a bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
21 / 22
Israelis stand at the entrance of a bomb shelter after a siren, warning of incoming rockets, was sounded in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israelis stand at the entrance of a bomb shelter after a siren, warning of incoming rockets, was sounded in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Friday, August 01, 2014
Israelis stand at the entrance of a bomb shelter after a siren, warning of incoming rockets, was sounded in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Gas explosions in Taiwan

Gas explosions in Taiwan

Next Slideshows

Gas explosions in Taiwan

Gas explosions in Taiwan

A series of gas explosions sets ablaze entire blocks, reducing shops to rubble in Taiwan's second largest city.

Aug 01 2014
Being Elmo in Times Square

Being Elmo in Times Square

A day in the life of a Times Square Elmo posing for tips with tourists.

Jul 31 2014
Ukrainian army advances

Ukrainian army advances

Ukrainian forces attempt to encircle the rebel cities of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Jul 31 2014
World's top oil producers

World's top oil producers

A look at the world's top oil producers, with the U.S. rising to number two just behind Saudi Arabia.

Jul 31 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast