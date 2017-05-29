Inside JFK's childhood home
The bassinet used by former President John F. Kennedy and some of his siblings is displayed in his family's house, now a national historic site, in Brookline, Massachusetts, May 11, 2017, ahead of the 100th anniversary of President Kennedy's birth on...more
The house where former President John F. Kennedy was born. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The bed in which former President John F. Kennedy was born is displayed in his family's house. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Photographs of former President John F. Kennedy at six months old (second row from top), and those of three of his siblings Joe Jr. (top), Rosemary (third row from top) and Kathleen (bottom row) are displayed in the house where President Kennedy was...more
A note, handwritten by Rose Kennedy, mother of former President John F. Kennedy, about her son's health is displayed in the house. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Park Ranger Jason Atsales stands in the bedroom where former President John F. Kennedy was born. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The house where former President John F. Kennedy was born, now a national historic site. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
