Pictures | Thu Jan 29, 2015 | 1:42pm EST

Inside Kobani

Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walk past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walk past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walk past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
1 / 26
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units patrol on a motorcycle in the streets of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. Kurdish forces battled Islamic State fighters outside Kobani on Tuesday, a monitoring group said, a day after Kurds said they had taken full control of the northern Syrian town following a four-month battle. Known as Ayn al-Arab in Arabic, the mainly Kurdish town close to the Turkish border has become a focal point in the international fight against Islamic State. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units patrol on a motorcycle in the streets of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. Kurdish forces battled Islamic State fighters outside Kobani on Tuesday, a monitoring group said, a day...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units patrol on a motorcycle in the streets of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. Kurdish forces battled Islamic State fighters outside Kobani on Tuesday, a monitoring group said, a day after Kurds said they had taken full control of the northern Syrian town following a four-month battle. Known as Ayn al-Arab in Arabic, the mainly Kurdish town close to the Turkish border has become a focal point in the international fight against Islamic State. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
2 / 26
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walks past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walks past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walks past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
3 / 26
A makeshift armoured vehicle of the Kurdish People's Protection Units is parked in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A makeshift armoured vehicle of the Kurdish People's Protection Units is parked in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
A makeshift armoured vehicle of the Kurdish People's Protection Units is parked in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
4 / 26
A mannequin is pictured at a damaged building in the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A mannequin is pictured at a damaged building in the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
A mannequin is pictured at a damaged building in the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
5 / 26
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units flashes a V-sign as he patrols in the streets in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units flashes a V-sign as he patrols in the streets in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units flashes a V-sign as he patrols in the streets in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
6 / 26
Destroyed buildings are pictured in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Destroyed buildings are pictured in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
Destroyed buildings are pictured in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
7 / 26
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units stand on the debris of a damaged building in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units stand on the debris of a damaged building in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units stand on the debris of a damaged building in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
8 / 26
A general view shows damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A general view shows damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
A general view shows damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
9 / 26
A Kurdish boy stands in front of a damaged car in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A Kurdish boy stands in front of a damaged car in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
A Kurdish boy stands in front of a damaged car in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
10 / 26
A mortar shell is pictured in a street of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A mortar shell is pictured in a street of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
A mortar shell is pictured in a street of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
11 / 26
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walk past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walk past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walk past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
12 / 26
Kurdish men walk on the debris of damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Kurdish men walk on the debris of damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
Kurdish men walk on the debris of damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
13 / 26
People check damages of the buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

People check damages of the buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
People check damages of the buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
14 / 26
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units stands in a street of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units stands in a street of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units stands in a street of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
15 / 26
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walk along damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walk along damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walk along damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
16 / 26
Kurdish men stand next to a damaged car in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Kurdish men stand next to a damaged car in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
Kurdish men stand next to a damaged car in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
17 / 26
People walk on the debris of damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

People walk on the debris of damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
People walk on the debris of damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
18 / 26
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walks past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walks past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walks past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
19 / 26
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units sits in an armoured vehicle in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units sits in an armoured vehicle in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units sits in an armoured vehicle in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
20 / 26
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units patrols in the streets in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units patrols in the streets in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units patrols in the streets in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
21 / 26
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units patrol in the streets of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units patrol in the streets of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units patrol in the streets of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
22 / 26
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walks in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walks in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walks in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
23 / 26
A Kurdish woman sits next to fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A Kurdish woman sits next to fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
A Kurdish woman sits next to fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
24 / 26
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units stands in a street of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units stands in a street of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units stands in a street of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
25 / 26
Members of a television crew walk along damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Members of a television crew walk along damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
Members of a television crew walk along damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
26 / 26
