Inside Kobani
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walk past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units patrol on a motorcycle in the streets of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. Kurdish forces battled Islamic State fighters outside Kobani on Tuesday, a monitoring group said, a day...more
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walks past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A makeshift armoured vehicle of the Kurdish People's Protection Units is parked in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A mannequin is pictured at a damaged building in the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units flashes a V-sign as he patrols in the streets in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Destroyed buildings are pictured in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units stand on the debris of a damaged building in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A general view shows damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Kurdish boy stands in front of a damaged car in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A mortar shell is pictured in a street of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walk past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Kurdish men walk on the debris of damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
People check damages of the buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units stands in a street of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walk along damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Kurdish men stand next to a damaged car in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
People walk on the debris of damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walks past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units sits in an armoured vehicle in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units patrols in the streets in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units patrol in the streets of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walks in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Kurdish woman sits next to fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units stands in a street of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Members of a television crew walk along damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
