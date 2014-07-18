Inside La Gran Familia
A youth looks through a barred window inside a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. Mexico said it had rescued 458 children from the vermin-infested refuge for abandoned and troubled boys and...more
Children play trumpets in a room inside a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Youths look through a barred window inside a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A general view shows workers and children inside a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A child cleans his room at a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A federal police officer stands next to music instruments inside a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A general view shows workers and children inside a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A child playing with a ball is seen through a barred window, inside a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Children play with a ball inside a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Youths walk inside a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A child plays a plastic accordion inside a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A child watches other children inside a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Workers carry cleaning supplies as they leave the home "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family) in the western city of Zamora July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Relatives and friends wait for news of their children outside the home "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family) in the western city of Zamora July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A federal police officer stands guard atop a vehicle as relatives and friends wait for news of their children outside the home "La Gran Familia" (The big family) in the western city of Zamora July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Federal police officers stand guard as Maria Concepcion Andres waits for news of her daughter outside the home "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family) in the western city of Zamora July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Federal police officers stand guard as relatives and friends wait for news of their children outside the home "La Gran Familia" (The big family) in the western city of Zamora July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A federal police stands guard atop a vehicle as relatives and friends wait for news of their children outside the home "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family) in the western city of Zamora July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Supporters of founder Rosa Verduzco protest, demanding the authorities to release her, near a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family) in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Federal police officers stand guard as supporters of Rosa Verduzco protest, demanding the authorities to release her, near a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family) in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
