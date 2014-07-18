Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jul 17, 2014 | 10:25pm EDT

Inside La Gran Familia

A youth looks through a barred window inside a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. Mexico said it had rescued 458 children from the vermin-infested refuge for abandoned and troubled boys and girls, some of whom it believes to have been sexually abused. The attorney general's office said authorities raided La Gran Familia, following at least 50 complaints about its operators. The refuge was run by Rosa Verduzco, who is now being questioned by authorities, government officials told a news conference. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A youth looks through a barred window inside a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. Mexico said it had rescued 458 children from the vermin-infested refuge for abandoned and troubled boys and...more

Thursday, July 17, 2014
A youth looks through a barred window inside a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. Mexico said it had rescued 458 children from the vermin-infested refuge for abandoned and troubled boys and girls, some of whom it believes to have been sexually abused. The attorney general's office said authorities raided La Gran Familia, following at least 50 complaints about its operators. The refuge was run by Rosa Verduzco, who is now being questioned by authorities, government officials told a news conference. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
1 / 20
Children play trumpets in a room inside a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Children play trumpets in a room inside a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Thursday, July 17, 2014
Children play trumpets in a room inside a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
2 / 20
Youths look through a barred window inside a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Youths look through a barred window inside a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Thursday, July 17, 2014
Youths look through a barred window inside a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
3 / 20
A general view shows workers and children inside a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A general view shows workers and children inside a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Thursday, July 17, 2014
A general view shows workers and children inside a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
4 / 20
A child cleans his room at a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A child cleans his room at a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Thursday, July 17, 2014
A child cleans his room at a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
5 / 20
A federal police officer stands next to music instruments inside a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A federal police officer stands next to music instruments inside a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Thursday, July 17, 2014
A federal police officer stands next to music instruments inside a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
6 / 20
A general view shows workers and children inside a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A general view shows workers and children inside a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Thursday, July 17, 2014
A general view shows workers and children inside a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
7 / 20
A child playing with a ball is seen through a barred window, inside a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A child playing with a ball is seen through a barred window, inside a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Thursday, July 17, 2014
A child playing with a ball is seen through a barred window, inside a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
8 / 20
Children play with a ball inside a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Children play with a ball inside a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Thursday, July 17, 2014
Children play with a ball inside a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
9 / 20
Youths walk inside a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Youths walk inside a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Thursday, July 17, 2014
Youths walk inside a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
10 / 20
A child plays a plastic accordion inside a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A child plays a plastic accordion inside a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Thursday, July 17, 2014
A child plays a plastic accordion inside a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
11 / 20
A child watches other children inside a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A child watches other children inside a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Thursday, July 17, 2014
A child watches other children inside a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
12 / 20
Workers carry cleaning supplies as they leave the home "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family) in the western city of Zamora July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Workers carry cleaning supplies as they leave the home "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family) in the western city of Zamora July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Thursday, July 17, 2014
Workers carry cleaning supplies as they leave the home "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family) in the western city of Zamora July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
13 / 20
Relatives and friends wait for news of their children outside the home "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family) in the western city of Zamora July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Relatives and friends wait for news of their children outside the home "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family) in the western city of Zamora July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Thursday, July 17, 2014
Relatives and friends wait for news of their children outside the home "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family) in the western city of Zamora July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
14 / 20
A federal police officer stands guard atop a vehicle as relatives and friends wait for news of their children outside the home "La Gran Familia" (The big family) in the western city of Zamora July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A federal police officer stands guard atop a vehicle as relatives and friends wait for news of their children outside the home "La Gran Familia" (The big family) in the western city of Zamora July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Thursday, July 17, 2014
A federal police officer stands guard atop a vehicle as relatives and friends wait for news of their children outside the home "La Gran Familia" (The big family) in the western city of Zamora July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
15 / 20
Federal police officers stand guard as Maria Concepcion Andres waits for news of her daughter outside the home "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family) in the western city of Zamora July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Federal police officers stand guard as Maria Concepcion Andres waits for news of her daughter outside the home "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family) in the western city of Zamora July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Thursday, July 17, 2014
Federal police officers stand guard as Maria Concepcion Andres waits for news of her daughter outside the home "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family) in the western city of Zamora July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
16 / 20
Federal police officers stand guard as relatives and friends wait for news of their children outside the home "La Gran Familia" (The big family) in the western city of Zamora July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Federal police officers stand guard as relatives and friends wait for news of their children outside the home "La Gran Familia" (The big family) in the western city of Zamora July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Thursday, July 17, 2014
Federal police officers stand guard as relatives and friends wait for news of their children outside the home "La Gran Familia" (The big family) in the western city of Zamora July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
17 / 20
A federal police stands guard atop a vehicle as relatives and friends wait for news of their children outside the home "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family) in the western city of Zamora July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A federal police stands guard atop a vehicle as relatives and friends wait for news of their children outside the home "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family) in the western city of Zamora July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Thursday, July 17, 2014
A federal police stands guard atop a vehicle as relatives and friends wait for news of their children outside the home "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family) in the western city of Zamora July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
18 / 20
Supporters of founder Rosa Verduzco protest, demanding the authorities to release her, near a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family) in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Supporters of founder Rosa Verduzco protest, demanding the authorities to release her, near a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family) in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Thursday, July 17, 2014
Supporters of founder Rosa Verduzco protest, demanding the authorities to release her, near a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family) in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
19 / 20
Federal police officers stand guard as supporters of Rosa Verduzco protest, demanding the authorities to release her, near a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family) in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Federal police officers stand guard as supporters of Rosa Verduzco protest, demanding the authorities to release her, near a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family) in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Thursday, July 17, 2014
Federal police officers stand guard as supporters of Rosa Verduzco protest, demanding the authorities to release her, near a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family) in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Battle for Tripoli airport

Battle for Tripoli airport

Next Slideshows

Battle for Tripoli airport

Battle for Tripoli airport

Rival militias fight for control of Tripoli International Airport in Libya.

Jul 17 2014
Earth from space

Earth from space

Stunning views from the International Space Station.

Jul 17 2014
Boys killed on Gaza beach

Boys killed on Gaza beach

Shelling from an Israeli naval gunboat kills four Palestinian boys on a Gaza beach.

Jul 16 2014
A child migrant's journey

A child migrant's journey

Tracking the paths of children who illegally migrate from Central America to the United States.

Jul 15 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast