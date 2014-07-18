Inside La Gran Familia

A youth looks through a barred window inside a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. Mexico said it had rescued 458 children from the vermin-infested refuge for abandoned and troubled boys and...more

A youth looks through a barred window inside a home known as "La Gran Familia" (The Big Family), in the western city of Zamora July 17, 2014. Mexico said it had rescued 458 children from the vermin-infested refuge for abandoned and troubled boys and girls, some of whom it believes to have been sexually abused. The attorney general's office said authorities raided La Gran Familia, following at least 50 complaints about its operators. The refuge was run by Rosa Verduzco, who is now being questioned by authorities, government officials told a news conference. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close