Inside Mexico

<p>Indigenous Zoque men carry baskets containing flowers and candles as offerings inside the cave of Villa Luz, during a ritual called "The fishing of the blind Sardine" in Tapijualpa March 28, 2010. The ceremony is held during Holy week and is of pre-Hispanic origin when people asked deities for permission to fish inside the cave. REUTERS/Luis Lopez</p>

Indigenous Zoque men carry baskets containing flowers and candles as offerings inside the cave of Villa Luz, during a ritual called "The fishing of the blind Sardine" in Tapijualpa March 28, 2010. The ceremony is held during Holy week and is of pre-Hispanic origin when people asked deities for permission to fish inside the cave. REUTERS/Luis Lopez

<p>Honduran immigrant Jose Humberto Castro, 26, clings to a freight train on his way to the border with the United States in Orizaba in the state of Veracruz November 3, 2010. Every day, hundreds of Central American immigrants try to cross from Mexico to the United States, according to National Migration Institute of Mexico. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte</p>

Honduran immigrant Jose Humberto Castro, 26, clings to a freight train on his way to the border with the United States in Orizaba in the state of Veracruz November 3, 2010. Every day, hundreds of Central American immigrants try to cross from Mexico to the United States, according to National Migration Institute of Mexico. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

<p>The Temple of Kukulkan is seen in the archaeological site of Chichen Itza in the southern Mexican state of Yucatan March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia</p>

The Temple of Kukulkan is seen in the archaeological site of Chichen Itza in the southern Mexican state of Yucatan March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

The Temple of Kukulkan is seen in the archaeological site of Chichen Itza in the southern Mexican state of Yucatan March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

<p>A cadet of the Fuerza Civil (Civil Force) is embraced by his girlfriend after a graduation ceremony at the 7th military zone on the outskirts of Monterrey February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

A cadet of the Fuerza Civil (Civil Force) is embraced by his girlfriend after a graduation ceremony at the 7th military zone on the outskirts of Monterrey February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A cadet of the Fuerza Civil (Civil Force) is embraced by his girlfriend after a graduation ceremony at the 7th military zone on the outskirts of Monterrey February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

<p>Dancers perform during an attempt to establish a new world record for the largest amount of dancers participating in a folk dance in Guadalajara September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta</p>

Dancers perform during an attempt to establish a new world record for the largest amount of dancers participating in a folk dance in Guadalajara September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Dancers perform during an attempt to establish a new world record for the largest amount of dancers participating in a folk dance in Guadalajara September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

<p>A woman participates in a pre-Hispanic ritual during a break along a stretch of road while taking part in a march against violence in Cuernavaca May 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

A woman participates in a pre-Hispanic ritual during a break along a stretch of road while taking part in a march against violence in Cuernavaca May 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A woman participates in a pre-Hispanic ritual during a break along a stretch of road while taking part in a march against violence in Cuernavaca May 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

<p>A boy floats next to statues of San Juan Parrandero in a fountain in Jiutepec June 23, 2011. People celebrate their patron saint San Juan Parrandero by taking out the statues and dancing with them in the streets as others splash water at them. The statues are then taken to the fountains where they are washed to mark the beginning of planting season for the farmers. REUTERS/Margarito Perez Retana</p>

A boy floats next to statues of San Juan Parrandero in a fountain in Jiutepec June 23, 2011. People celebrate their patron saint San Juan Parrandero by taking out the statues and dancing with them in the streets as others splash water at them. The statues are then taken to the fountains where they are washed to mark the beginning of planting season for the farmers. REUTERS/Margarito Perez Retana

<p>Mexican Marsiano Salas Tolentino plays a violin along a street in downtown Mexico City May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte</p>

Mexican Marsiano Salas Tolentino plays a violin along a street in downtown Mexico City May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

Mexican Marsiano Salas Tolentino plays a violin along a street in downtown Mexico City May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

<p>A street performer wears a surgical mask painted silver in Mexico City April 28, 2009. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte</p>

A street performer wears a surgical mask painted silver in Mexico City April 28, 2009. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

A street performer wears a surgical mask painted silver in Mexico City April 28, 2009. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

<p>People wait outside an aid center near a truck port of entry in Nogales, November 11, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

People wait outside an aid center near a truck port of entry in Nogales, November 11, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

People wait outside an aid center near a truck port of entry in Nogales, November 11, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>A restorer of the Mexican Center for Conservation of Fine Art works on restoring the original sketches of "Man at the Crossroads A" (L) and "Man at the Crossroads B" by Mexico's famous muralist Diego Rivera, inside the Diego Rivera-Anahuacalli museum in Mexico City March 2, 2012. The sketches "A" and "B" correspond respectively to the ends of the famous mural "Man at the Crossroads" that was commissioned by Rockefeller Center in 1932, but was destroyed months later when Rivera refused to remove the image of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A restorer of the Mexican Center for Conservation of Fine Art works on restoring the original sketches of "Man at the Crossroads A" (L) and "Man at the Crossroads B" by Mexico's famous muralist Diego Rivera, inside the Diego Rivera-Anahuacalli museum in Mexico City March 2, 2012. The sketches "A" and "B" correspond respectively to the ends of the famous mural "Man at the Crossroads" that was commissioned by Rockefeller Center in 1932, but was destroyed months later when Rivera refused to remove the image of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

<p>A participant paints his face before taking part in a parade celebrating sexual diversity in Guadalajara June 23, 2012. Thousands of members and supporters of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community took part in the event. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta</p>

A participant paints his face before taking part in a parade celebrating sexual diversity in Guadalajara June 23, 2012. Thousands of members and supporters of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community took part in the event....more

A participant paints his face before taking part in a parade celebrating sexual diversity in Guadalajara June 23, 2012. Thousands of members and supporters of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community took part in the event. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

<p>Hot air balloons participate in the Hot Air Balloons Festival in Leon, Mexico, November 19, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Armas</p>

Hot air balloons participate in the Hot Air Balloons Festival in Leon, Mexico, November 19, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Armas

Hot air balloons participate in the Hot Air Balloons Festival in Leon, Mexico, November 19, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Armas

<p>A woman dressed as La Catrina, a popular figure in Mexico known as "The Elegant Skull", waits backstage during a fashion parade in Cancun November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia</p>

A woman dressed as La Catrina, a popular figure in Mexico known as "The Elegant Skull", waits backstage during a fashion parade in Cancun November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

A woman dressed as La Catrina, a popular figure in Mexico known as "The Elegant Skull", waits backstage during a fashion parade in Cancun November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

<p>Mexican lucha libre wrestler Catrina (2nd R) poses with fellow wrestlers La Llorona (Spanish for The Crying Lady) and Astrid (R), demonstrating the lock-key wrestling position, at a gymnasium in Mexico City September 27, 2011. Catrina, 56, a grandmother of seven, has been wrestling for 27 years. She began wrestling while learning self-defense to protect herself from her ex-husband who used to hit her. She is now married to another wrestler. The majority of Mexican female lucha libre wrestlers are housewives and part-time wrestlers. Lucha libre wrestlers wear masks and fight as fictional characters in the ring to remain anonymous to fans. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

Mexican lucha libre wrestler Catrina (2nd R) poses with fellow wrestlers La Llorona (Spanish for The Crying Lady) and Astrid (R), demonstrating the lock-key wrestling position, at a gymnasium in Mexico City September 27, 2011. Catrina, 56, a grandmother of seven, has been wrestling for 27 years. She began wrestling while learning self-defense to protect herself from her ex-husband who used to hit her. She is now married to another wrestler. The majority of Mexican female lucha libre wrestlers are housewives and part-time wrestlers. Lucha libre wrestlers wear masks and fight as fictional characters in the ring to remain anonymous to fans. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

<p>Mexican horsemen sit on their horses while watching others perform during a regional competition in Mazatlan January 14, 2012. Mexican cowboys known as "Charros" practise "La Charreria", a type of a rodeo based on their working practices. La Charreria has been a national sport since 1933. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Mexican horsemen sit on their horses while watching others perform during a regional competition in Mazatlan January 14, 2012. Mexican cowboys known as "Charros" practise "La Charreria", a type of a rodeo based on their working practices. La Charreria has been a national sport since 1933. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A man uses a telescope to observe the firmament in the dunes of Samalayuca on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez October 14, 2011. People gathered for a 30-minute lesson on lunar observation as part of the "Competitive Juarez" program which is aimed at improving the state?s economic and social development, according to local media. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez</p>

A man uses a telescope to observe the firmament in the dunes of Samalayuca on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez October 14, 2011. People gathered for a 30-minute lesson on lunar observation as part of the "Competitive Juarez" program which is aimed at improving the state?s economic and social development, according to local media. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

<p>Students at the University of Ciudad Juarez and participants of the "Illuminates Juarez" event prepare to release lanterns in Samalayuca, Ciudad Juarez, May 28, 2011. According to the organizers, the event was held to seek the return of peace to the city, which is considered one of the most violent in the world as a result of drug trafficking, and to promote tourism. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez</p>

Students at the University of Ciudad Juarez and participants of the "Illuminates Juarez" event prepare to release lanterns in Samalayuca, Ciudad Juarez, May 28, 2011. According to the organizers, the event was held to seek the return of peace to the city, which is considered one of the most violent in the world as a result of drug trafficking, and to promote tourism. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez

<p>A group performs an Aztec dance for tourists outside the Metropolitan Cathedral in Mexico City April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte</p>

A group performs an Aztec dance for tourists outside the Metropolitan Cathedral in Mexico City April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

A group performs an Aztec dance for tourists outside the Metropolitan Cathedral in Mexico City April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

<p>A Mexican marine mans a vehicle checkpoint on the outskirts of the resort town of Acapulco February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

A Mexican marine mans a vehicle checkpoint on the outskirts of the resort town of Acapulco February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

A Mexican marine mans a vehicle checkpoint on the outskirts of the resort town of Acapulco February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>People stand behind the bullet-riddled window of a restaurant in Mazatlan September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People stand behind the bullet-riddled window of a restaurant in Mazatlan September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

People stand behind the bullet-riddled window of a restaurant in Mazatlan September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A man sits on a bench while holding a dressed-up doll representing baby Jesus, during a celebration 40 days after the birth of Jesus in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A man sits on a bench while holding a dressed-up doll representing baby Jesus, during a celebration 40 days after the birth of Jesus in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A man sits on a bench while holding a dressed-up doll representing baby Jesus, during a celebration 40 days after the birth of Jesus in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

<p>Tourists walk beside Royal Caribbean's cruise ship "Enchantment of the Seas", after arriving in Cozumel, Mexico May 27, 2009. REUTERS/Gerardo Garcia</p>

Tourists walk beside Royal Caribbean's cruise ship "Enchantment of the Seas", after arriving in Cozumel, Mexico May 27, 2009. REUTERS/Gerardo Garcia

Tourists walk beside Royal Caribbean's cruise ship "Enchantment of the Seas", after arriving in Cozumel, Mexico May 27, 2009. REUTERS/Gerardo Garcia

<p>A couple stands next to a heart made of sand on the beach of Puerto Vallarta October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

A couple stands next to a heart made of sand on the beach of Puerto Vallarta October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A couple stands next to a heart made of sand on the beach of Puerto Vallarta October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

<p>A diver swims near British artist Jason de Caires Taylor's sculpture "The Flower of Hope" in this undated handout in the Mexican resort of Cancun. At the bottom of its turquoise waters and playing with the reflections of the sun at sea, a series of sculptures were immersed in the Mexican resort of Cancun in what aspires to be a huge underwater museum that harmonizes with the beauty of its coral reefs. REUTERS/Jason de Caires Taylor/Courtesy of Asociados Nauticos de Cancun/Handout</p>

A diver swims near British artist Jason de Caires Taylor's sculpture "The Flower of Hope" in this undated handout in the Mexican resort of Cancun. At the bottom of its turquoise waters and playing with the reflections of the sun at sea, a series of sculptures were immersed in the Mexican resort of Cancun in what aspires to be a huge underwater museum that harmonizes with the beauty of its coral reefs. REUTERS/Jason de Caires Taylor/Courtesy of Asociados Nauticos de Cancun/Handout

<p>A helicopter of Mexico's Federal Police flies over Ciudad Juarez during a presentation to the media April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas</p>

A helicopter of Mexico's Federal Police flies over Ciudad Juarez during a presentation to the media April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas

A helicopter of Mexico's Federal Police flies over Ciudad Juarez during a presentation to the media April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas

<p>Spring breakers dance during a party at a bar in Cancun March 28, 2010. REUTERS/Gerardo Garcia</p>

Spring breakers dance during a party at a bar in Cancun March 28, 2010. REUTERS/Gerardo Garcia

Spring breakers dance during a party at a bar in Cancun March 28, 2010. REUTERS/Gerardo Garcia

<p>A forensic technician kneels near the body of a man at a crime scene in the municipality of Guadalupe in Monterrey April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill</p>

A forensic technician kneels near the body of a man at a crime scene in the municipality of Guadalupe in Monterrey April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill

A forensic technician kneels near the body of a man at a crime scene in the municipality of Guadalupe in Monterrey April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill

<p>Children walk inside their classroom at Francisco Larrayo's School, damaged by an earthquake on Tuesday, in the village of Paso Cuaulote in the Mexican state of Guerrero March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Children walk inside their classroom at Francisco Larrayo's School, damaged by an earthquake on Tuesday, in the village of Paso Cuaulote in the Mexican state of Guerrero March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Children walk inside their classroom at Francisco Larrayo's School, damaged by an earthquake on Tuesday, in the village of Paso Cuaulote in the Mexican state of Guerrero March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

<p>A couple hugs in an alley during Saint Valentine's Day at downtown Mexico City February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

A couple hugs in an alley during Saint Valentine's Day at downtown Mexico City February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

A couple hugs in an alley during Saint Valentine's Day at downtown Mexico City February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

