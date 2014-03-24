Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Mar 24, 2014 | 8:57am EDT

Inside Nollywood

<p>Cast members perform a scene at night while filming 'October 1', a police thriller directed by Kunle Afolayan, at a rural location in Akure, southwest Nigeria, August 26, 2013. Nigeria's movie business, often known as Nollywood, is one of the biggest in the world. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

Cast members perform a scene at night while filming 'October 1', a police thriller directed by Kunle Afolayan, at a rural location in Akure, southwest Nigeria, August 26, 2013. Nigeria's movie business, often known as Nollywood, is one of the biggest...more

Monday, March 24, 2014

Cast members perform a scene at night while filming 'October 1', a police thriller directed by Kunle Afolayan, at a rural location in Akure, southwest Nigeria, August 26, 2013. Nigeria's movie business, often known as Nollywood, is one of the biggest in the world. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
1 / 21
<p>An actor performs as a slain policeman while filming 'October 1' at a rural location in Akure, southwest Nigeria, August 27, 2013. Most films are produced in local languages - Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo among them - while many others are made in English. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

An actor performs as a slain policeman while filming 'October 1' at a rural location in Akure, southwest Nigeria, August 27, 2013. Most films are produced in local languages - Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo among them - while many others are made in English....more

Monday, March 24, 2014

An actor performs as a slain policeman while filming 'October 1' at a rural location in Akure, southwest Nigeria, August 27, 2013. Most films are produced in local languages - Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo among them - while many others are made in English. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
2 / 21
<p>Actors hold flaming torches as they perform while filming 'October 1' at a rural location in Akure, southwest Nigeria, August 27, 2013. Nollywood also has a growing audience among Africans living abroad, keen for a taste of home, whether watched in south London hairdressers or rented from Texas video stores. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

Actors hold flaming torches as they perform while filming 'October 1' at a rural location in Akure, southwest Nigeria, August 27, 2013. Nollywood also has a growing audience among Africans living abroad, keen for a taste of home, whether watched in...more

Monday, March 24, 2014

Actors hold flaming torches as they perform while filming 'October 1' at a rural location in Akure, southwest Nigeria, August 27, 2013. Nollywood also has a growing audience among Africans living abroad, keen for a taste of home, whether watched in south London hairdressers or rented from Texas video stores. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
3 / 21
<p>Actors perform a scene at night while filming 'October 1', a police thriller directed by Kunle Afolayan, at a rural location in Akure, southwest Nigeria, August 26, 2013. Nigeria shot its first film, "Palaver" (Trouble), in 1904. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

Actors perform a scene at night while filming 'October 1', a police thriller directed by Kunle Afolayan, at a rural location in Akure, southwest Nigeria, August 26, 2013. Nigeria shot its first film, "Palaver" (Trouble), in 1904. REUTERS/Akintunde...more

Monday, March 24, 2014

Actors perform a scene at night while filming 'October 1', a police thriller directed by Kunle Afolayan, at a rural location in Akure, southwest Nigeria, August 26, 2013. Nigeria shot its first film, "Palaver" (Trouble), in 1904. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
4 / 21
<p>Actors perform a scene at night while filming 'October 1' at a rural location in Akure, southwest Nigeria, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

Actors perform a scene at night while filming 'October 1' at a rural location in Akure, southwest Nigeria, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Monday, March 24, 2014

Actors perform a scene at night while filming 'October 1' at a rural location in Akure, southwest Nigeria, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
5 / 21
<p>Director Kunle Afolayan (R) directs a scene while filming police thriller 'October 1' at a rural location in Ilaramokin village, southwest Nigeria, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

Director Kunle Afolayan (R) directs a scene while filming police thriller 'October 1' at a rural location in Ilaramokin village, southwest Nigeria, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Monday, March 24, 2014

Director Kunle Afolayan (R) directs a scene while filming police thriller 'October 1' at a rural location in Ilaramokin village, southwest Nigeria, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
6 / 21
<p>Actors Sadiq Daba (L) and Aderupoko ride bicycles as they perform during filming for 'October 1' at a rural location in Ilaramokin village, southwest Nigeria, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

Actors Sadiq Daba (L) and Aderupoko ride bicycles as they perform during filming for 'October 1' at a rural location in Ilaramokin village, southwest Nigeria, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Monday, March 24, 2014

Actors Sadiq Daba (L) and Aderupoko ride bicycles as they perform during filming for 'October 1' at a rural location in Ilaramokin village, southwest Nigeria, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
7 / 21
<p>Actors perform a scene while filming 'October 1' at a rural location in Ilaramokin village, southwest Nigeria, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

Actors perform a scene while filming 'October 1' at a rural location in Ilaramokin village, southwest Nigeria, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Monday, March 24, 2014

Actors perform a scene while filming 'October 1' at a rural location in Ilaramokin village, southwest Nigeria, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
8 / 21
<p>A cameraman films a scene for the movie 'October 1', a police thriller directed by Kunle Afolayan, at a rural location in Ilaramokin village, southwest Nigeria, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

A cameraman films a scene for the movie 'October 1', a police thriller directed by Kunle Afolayan, at a rural location in Ilaramokin village, southwest Nigeria, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Monday, March 24, 2014

A cameraman films a scene for the movie 'October 1', a police thriller directed by Kunle Afolayan, at a rural location in Ilaramokin village, southwest Nigeria, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
9 / 21
<p>An actress lies on the ground as a makeup artist applies artificial blood to her chest while filming 'October 1' at a rural location in Ilaramokin village, southwest Nigeria, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

An actress lies on the ground as a makeup artist applies artificial blood to her chest while filming 'October 1' at a rural location in Ilaramokin village, southwest Nigeria, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Monday, March 24, 2014

An actress lies on the ground as a makeup artist applies artificial blood to her chest while filming 'October 1' at a rural location in Ilaramokin village, southwest Nigeria, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
10 / 21
<p>Crew members work while filming police thriller 'October 1' at a rural location in Ilaramokin village, southwest Nigeria, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

Crew members work while filming police thriller 'October 1' at a rural location in Ilaramokin village, southwest Nigeria, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Monday, March 24, 2014

Crew members work while filming police thriller 'October 1' at a rural location in Ilaramokin village, southwest Nigeria, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
11 / 21
<p>Director Kunle Afolayan watches a monitor while directing a scene during the filming of police thriller 'October 1' at a rural location in Ilaramokin village, southwest Nigeria, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

Director Kunle Afolayan watches a monitor while directing a scene during the filming of police thriller 'October 1' at a rural location in Ilaramokin village, southwest Nigeria, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Monday, March 24, 2014

Director Kunle Afolayan watches a monitor while directing a scene during the filming of police thriller 'October 1' at a rural location in Ilaramokin village, southwest Nigeria, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
12 / 21
<p>A cameraman films a scene from a crane during the making of 'Ake', a film based on the childhood memoirs of Nigerian writer Wole Soyinka, in Abeokuta, southwest Nigeria, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

A cameraman films a scene from a crane during the making of 'Ake', a film based on the childhood memoirs of Nigerian writer Wole Soyinka, in Abeokuta, southwest Nigeria, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Monday, March 24, 2014

A cameraman films a scene from a crane during the making of 'Ake', a film based on the childhood memoirs of Nigerian writer Wole Soyinka, in Abeokuta, southwest Nigeria, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
13 / 21
<p>An actress holds a slate as she performs a scene during the making of 'Ake' in Abeokuta, southwest Nigeria, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

An actress holds a slate as she performs a scene during the making of 'Ake' in Abeokuta, southwest Nigeria, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Monday, March 24, 2014

An actress holds a slate as she performs a scene during the making of 'Ake' in Abeokuta, southwest Nigeria, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
14 / 21
<p>A boy is seen through a camera monitor as he acts in a scene during the making of 'Ake' in Abeokuta, southwest Nigeria, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

A boy is seen through a camera monitor as he acts in a scene during the making of 'Ake' in Abeokuta, southwest Nigeria, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Monday, March 24, 2014

A boy is seen through a camera monitor as he acts in a scene during the making of 'Ake' in Abeokuta, southwest Nigeria, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
15 / 21
<p>Nigerian actress Taiwo Ajayi-Lycette has make-up applied to her face before filming a scene for 'Dazzling Mirage', directed by Tunde Kelani, on the outskirts of Lagos, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

Nigerian actress Taiwo Ajayi-Lycette has make-up applied to her face before filming a scene for 'Dazzling Mirage', directed by Tunde Kelani, on the outskirts of Lagos, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Monday, March 24, 2014

Nigerian actress Taiwo Ajayi-Lycette has make-up applied to her face before filming a scene for 'Dazzling Mirage', directed by Tunde Kelani, on the outskirts of Lagos, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
16 / 21
<p>A crew member holds a boom microphone during the filming of 'Dazzling Mirage' at a location in the outskirt of Lagos, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

A crew member holds a boom microphone during the filming of 'Dazzling Mirage' at a location in the outskirt of Lagos, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Monday, March 24, 2014

A crew member holds a boom microphone during the filming of 'Dazzling Mirage' at a location in the outskirt of Lagos, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
17 / 21
<p>Actors perform during the filming of 'Dazzling Mirage', directed by Tunde Kelani, at a location in the outskirt of Lagos, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

Actors perform during the filming of 'Dazzling Mirage', directed by Tunde Kelani, at a location in the outskirt of Lagos, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Monday, March 24, 2014

Actors perform during the filming of 'Dazzling Mirage', directed by Tunde Kelani, at a location in the outskirt of Lagos, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
18 / 21
<p>Nigerian director Tunde Kelani (seated) watches a monitor as he directs a scene during the filming of 'Dazzling Mirage' at a location in the outskirt of Lagos, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

Nigerian director Tunde Kelani (seated) watches a monitor as he directs a scene during the filming of 'Dazzling Mirage' at a location in the outskirt of Lagos, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Monday, March 24, 2014

Nigerian director Tunde Kelani (seated) watches a monitor as he directs a scene during the filming of 'Dazzling Mirage' at a location in the outskirt of Lagos, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
19 / 21
<p>Cast members dressed in traditional attire perform in a scene during the making of 'Dazzling Mirage' at a location in Lagos, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

Cast members dressed in traditional attire perform in a scene during the making of 'Dazzling Mirage' at a location in Lagos, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Monday, March 24, 2014

Cast members dressed in traditional attire perform in a scene during the making of 'Dazzling Mirage' at a location in Lagos, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
20 / 21
<p>Cast members dressed in traditional attire perform in a scene during the making of 'Dazzling Mirage' at a film location in Lagos, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

Cast members dressed in traditional attire perform in a scene during the making of 'Dazzling Mirage' at a film location in Lagos, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Monday, March 24, 2014

Cast members dressed in traditional attire perform in a scene during the making of 'Dazzling Mirage' at a film location in Lagos, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Thirst for water

Thirst for water

Next Slideshows

Thirst for water

Thirst for water

Seeking clean drinking water around the world.

Mar 21 2014
L.A. Air Show

L.A. Air Show

The high-flyers of the Los Angeles County Air Show.

Mar 21 2014
A week in Aleppo

A week in Aleppo

Seven days in Syria's largest city.

Mar 21 2014
Above the blue

Above the blue

Water from above on World Water Day.

Mar 21 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast