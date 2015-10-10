Inside North Korea
The 105-storey Ryugyong Hotel, the highest building under construction in North Korea, is seen behind residential buildings in Pyongyang, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Commuters make their way through a subway station visited by foreign reporters during a government organized tour in Pyongyang, North Korea October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Passengers react inside a train that stopped at a subway station visited by foreign reporters during a government organised tour in Pyongyang, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People read newspapers displayed inside a subway station visited by foreign reporters during a government organised tour in Pyongyang, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Passengers enter a subway station visited by foreign reporters during a government organized tour in Pyongyang, North Korea October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman in traditional clothes wears a pin, showing North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung and former leader Kim Jong-il, on her dress as she welcomes foreign reporters to a temple during a government-organized tour just outside Pyongyang, October 8,...more
A newly built residential building is seen at sunrise in central Pyongyang, North Korea October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A policeman directs traffic at the Kim Il Sung Stadium before North Korea's preliminary 2018 World Cup and 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifying soccer match against Philippines in Pyongyang, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People take a public bus in Pyongyang, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Korean fans in national colors cheer during their team's soccer match against Philippines at the Kim Il Sung Stadium in Pyongyang, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Manuel Ott (R) of Philippines and Jon Kwang-ik of North Korea jump for the ball during their soccer match at the Kim Il Sung Stadium in Pyongyang, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Taxis are parked outside a train station in downtown Pyongyang, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People work in a field just outside Pyongyang, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Women dance waving red flags by the road in central Pyongyang, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A mural decorates War Museum during a government organized tour for foreign reporters in Pyongyang, North Korea October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A soldier (C) talks to foreign reporters at the War Museum during a government organized tour in Pyongyang, North Korea October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A boy sits next to a woman inside a train that stopped at a subway station visited by foreign reporters during a government organized tour in Pyongyang, North Korea October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Kim Myong Chol, a taxi driver for Korea Kumgang Group (KKG), talks to passengers after dropping them at a hotel in central Pyongyang, North Korea October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man fishes as North Korean military personnel paddle a small boat amid morning fog over Taedong River in Pyongyang, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A fisherman's catch is kept in a bucket with water at the banks of the Taedong River in Pyongyang, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People arrive for the soccer match between North Korea and Philippines at the Kim Il Sung Stadium in Pyongyang, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People carry flowers to decorate the lobby of a hotel in Pyongyang, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man rides a bicycle past women wearing traditional clothes in downtown Pyongyang, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Military personnel cross a bridge in central Pyongyang, North Korea, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People play basketball in central Pyongyang, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man smokes a cigarette in downtown Pyongyang, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People use escalators to leave a subway station visited by foreign reporters during a government organised tour in Pyongyang, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman films with her phone from behind a curtain at the Kim Il Sung Stadium as North Korean national anthem is played before their team's soccer match against Philippines in Pyongyang, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man pushes a bicycle just outside Pyongyang, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Two railway workers chat in front of a flower mural inside a subway station visited by foreign reporters during a government organised tour in Pyongyang, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman prepares to serve during a game of volleyball in downtown Pyongyang, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Korean flags decorate a street in downtown Pyongyang, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Korean fans watch their team's soccer match against Philippines at the Kim Il Sung Stadium in Pyongyang, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman waits for a train as man walks through a subway station visited by foreign reporters during a government organised tour in Pyongyang, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man reads newspapers displayed inside a subway station visited by foreign reporters during a government organised tour in Pyongyang, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A policeman looks toward the crowd as North Korea plays against Philippines in their soccer match at Kim Il Sung Stadium in Pyongyang, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Korean fans in national colors cheer during their team's soccer match against Philippines at the Kim Il Sung Stadium in Pyongyang, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman carries flowers to decorate the lobby of a hotel in Pyongyang, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A plane of North Korean airliner Air Koryo is reflected at Pyongyang's airport October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Korean fans hold flags and sing the national anthem before their team's soccer match against Philippines at the Kim Il Sung Stadium in Pyongyang, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man fishes in a pond in downtown Pyongyang, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Taxis are driven on an almost empty avenue in central Pyongyang, North Korea October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
