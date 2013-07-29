Inside North Korea
A North Korean woman waits for customers at a shop in Pyongyang, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A North Korean shop assistant works at a shop in Pyongyang, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A North Korean man rests next to a tented shop selling drinks along a street in Pyongyang, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A foreign passenger reads The Pyongyang Times newspaper with a file photo of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung in his youth on its front page, on an Air Koryo aircraft flying towards Beijing from Pyongyang, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Thousands of North Koreans attend a celebration event to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War, at Kim Il-sung Stadium in Pyongyang, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Koreans walk past a huge billboard featuring late leader Kim Il-sung, in Pyongyang, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Young North Koreans gesture and cheer after a celebration to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War, at Kim Il-sung Stadium in Pyongyang, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Laborers work at a construction site in Pyongyang, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A billboard with the North Korean national flag is seen as young people dance to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War, at Kim Il-sung Stadium, in Pyongyang, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un waves to soldiers and military officers during a parade to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War, at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Korean cadets arrive for the opening ceremony of the Victorious Fatherland Liberation War Museum, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Korean female soldiers salute a figure of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung during the opening ceremony of the Victorious Fatherland Liberation War Museum, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Koreans watch a fireworks performance during a commemoration event to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at the Victorious Fatherland Liberation War Memorial Tower, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Korean soldiers riding military horses parade to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A Korean War veteran stands in front of a giant portrait of late North Korean leader Kim Il-sung after a parade to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Korean War veterans react as they shout slogans to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a parade to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Koreans carrying guns march to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Korean soldiers carrying guns march to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Female North Korean soldiers parade to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Koreans holding national flags march during a parade to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Korean students perform during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Korean students use different coloured cardboards to form a picture of a child in uniform as a background during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Performers take part in a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A North Korean military officer gestures in front of a picture of the late North Korean leader Kim Il-sung in his youth, at the Kimilsungia-Kimjongilia exhibition hall in Pyongyang, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A North Korean woman dressed in traditional costume is seen at the Kimilsungia-Kimjongilia exhibition hall in Pyongyang, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Korean senior military officials arrive for the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un salutes as he and his aunt Kim Kyong-hui and Premier Pak Pong-ju attend the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A North Korean solider stands guard as people arrive for the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reacts as he arrives for the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A North Korean student fans herself in the plaza of Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the embalmed bodies of North Korea's founding leader Kim Il-sung and his son Kim Jong-il lie in state, in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Korean students bow in front of Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the embalmed bodies of North Korea's founding leader Kim Il-sung and his son Kim Jong-il lie in state, in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A soldier yawns ahead of the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Hundreds of people attend the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Korean women dressed in traditional costumes and soldiers arrive for the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A North Korean woman Kim Bu-ok cries as she mourns her father, who died during the 1950-1953 Korean War, after the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Korean students travel in a school bus in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Korean workers set up a billboard in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Portraits of Kim Jong-il and Kim Il-sung in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A North Korean airline attendant is seen on an Air Koryo aircraft flying towards Pyongyang from Beijing, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A North Korean policeman stands guard after a rainfall at Pyongyang airport, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
