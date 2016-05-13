Inside North Korea
Fireworks explode over participants in a mass dance in the capital's main ceremonial square, a day after the ruling Workers' Party of Korea party wrapped up its first congress in 36 years, in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Girls play guitars at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Cameramen take position atop one of buildings in the capital's main ceremonial square during a mass rally and parade in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Workers are photographed during a government organized visit for foreign reporters to the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Foreign reporters and their government guides follow, in newspapers and broadcast on television, the address by North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un to the Workers' Party of Korea congress, at a hotel in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A girl salutes to visitors before a show at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The 170-metre (558-feet) tall Juche Tower is reflected in Taedong River as morning fog blankets Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Participants carry torches during a torchlight procession in the capital's main ceremonial square in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman is having her hair done during a government organized visit for foreign reporters to the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman works at the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill during a government organized visit for foreign reporters in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People react as they see North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a mass rally and parade in the capital's main ceremonial square in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People look on from inside of a trolleybus as it passes by the venue of a ruling party congress in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A member of staff looks from the balcony inside the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is accompanied by high party and military officials as he presides over a mass rally and parade in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Participants leave the capital's main ceremonial square after a mass rally and parade in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Children play in the kindergarden at Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm during a government organized visit for foreign reporters just outside Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman working at the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill fixes a machine during a government organized visit for foreign reporters in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman looks towards foreign reporters working near April 25 House of Culture, the venue of the Workers' Party of Korea congress in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A nurse takes care of a newborn baby at the neonatal ward of the Pyongyang Maternity Hospital during a visit by foreign reporters on a government organized tour in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Passengers travel on a subway in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Students draw at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Men carry plastic flowers in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People participate in a mass dance in the capital's main ceremonial square in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman works at the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill during a government organized visit for foreign reporters in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Military officers salute as the national anthem is played at a celebratory concert marking the end of the 7th Workers' Party Congress in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A subway worker walks away after a train departed the station in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Passengers travel on escalators toward trains at a subway in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People work in a field just outside Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The Moranbong Band, an all-female North Korean pop band formed by leader Kim Jong Un, performs at a celebratory concert marking the end of the 7th Workers' Party Congress in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Uniformed women stand outside a gate with a red star on it in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Next Slideshows
Cracking the brass ceiling
Some of the women who hold senior positions in the U.S. military.
Chile's angry students
Students in Chile demand better quality and cheaper education.
Dilma Rousseff impeached
Brazil's Senate voted to put President Dilma Rousseff on trial for breaking budget laws, signaling the end of 13 years of rule by the leftist Workers Party.
From Gaza to Egypt
Egypt opens its border with Gaza for the first time in three months.
MORE IN PICTURES
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq�s central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.