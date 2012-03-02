Edition:
Inside North Korea

<p>A picture of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung decorates a building in the capital Pyongyang early October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A picture of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung decorates a building in the capital Pyongyang early October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, March 01, 2012

A picture of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung decorates a building in the capital Pyongyang early October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A woman prepares a red carpet for the departure ceremony of Mangyongbyong cruise ship in the North Korean Special Economic Zone of Rason City, northeast of Pyongyang, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A woman prepares a red carpet for the departure ceremony of Mangyongbyong cruise ship in the North Korean Special Economic Zone of Rason City, northeast of Pyongyang, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, March 01, 2012

A woman prepares a red carpet for the departure ceremony of Mangyongbyong cruise ship in the North Korean Special Economic Zone of Rason City, northeast of Pyongyang, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Members of a Chinese tourism delegation relax at the top deck of the Mangyongbyong cruise ship near Mount Kumgang resort, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

Members of a Chinese tourism delegation relax at the top deck of the Mangyongbyong cruise ship near Mount Kumgang resort, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, March 01, 2012

Members of a Chinese tourism delegation relax at the top deck of the Mangyongbyong cruise ship near Mount Kumgang resort, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A world map, with the Korea peninsula marked in red, is seen as a hotel receptionist talks on the phone in Rason city, northeast of Pyongyang, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A world map, with the Korea peninsula marked in red, is seen as a hotel receptionist talks on the phone in Rason city, northeast of Pyongyang, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, March 01, 2012

A world map, with the Korea peninsula marked in red, is seen as a hotel receptionist talks on the phone in Rason city, northeast of Pyongyang, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Pak Su Dong, manager of a cooperative farm hit by floods and typhoons shows damage to crops in South Hwanghae province, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Pak Su Dong, manager of a cooperative farm hit by floods and typhoons shows damage to crops in South Hwanghae province, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, March 01, 2012

Pak Su Dong, manager of a cooperative farm hit by floods and typhoons shows damage to crops in South Hwanghae province, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>North Korean women stand by a simple meal of maize prepared for orphans in the area damaged by recent floods and typhoons in the North Hwanghae province September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

North Korean women stand by a simple meal of maize prepared for orphans in the area damaged by recent floods and typhoons in the North Hwanghae province September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, March 01, 2012

North Korean women stand by a simple meal of maize prepared for orphans in the area damaged by recent floods and typhoons in the North Hwanghae province September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>North Korean students and volunteers work to repair water supply system in Haeju, capital of the South Hwanghae province, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

North Korean students and volunteers work to repair water supply system in Haeju, capital of the South Hwanghae province, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, March 01, 2012

North Korean students and volunteers work to repair water supply system in Haeju, capital of the South Hwanghae province, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A woman walks in central Rason city, northeast of Pyongyang, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A woman walks in central Rason city, northeast of Pyongyang, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, March 01, 2012

A woman walks in central Rason city, northeast of Pyongyang, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>North Koreans participate in a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Kyodo </p>

North Koreans participate in a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Kyodo

Thursday, March 01, 2012

North Koreans participate in a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Kyodo

<p>People point to a map on a wall in Mount Kumgang resort in Kumgang September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

People point to a map on a wall in Mount Kumgang resort in Kumgang September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, March 01, 2012

People point to a map on a wall in Mount Kumgang resort in Kumgang September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A North Korean traffic policewoman works in central Pyongyang October 15, 2005. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

A North Korean traffic policewoman works in central Pyongyang October 15, 2005. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Thursday, March 01, 2012

A North Korean traffic policewoman works in central Pyongyang October 15, 2005. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

<p>A woman walks along a street in Rajin at the Special Economic Zone of Rason City, northeast of Pyongyang August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A woman walks along a street in Rajin at the Special Economic Zone of Rason City, northeast of Pyongyang August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, March 01, 2012

A woman walks along a street in Rajin at the Special Economic Zone of Rason City, northeast of Pyongyang August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A boy performs at an auditorium in Rajin at the Special Economic Zone of Rason city, northeast of Pyongyang, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A boy performs at an auditorium in Rajin at the Special Economic Zone of Rason city, northeast of Pyongyang, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, March 01, 2012

A boy performs at an auditorium in Rajin at the Special Economic Zone of Rason city, northeast of Pyongyang, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Central Pyongyang is seen in this aerial photo, November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

Central Pyongyang is seen in this aerial photo, November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Thursday, March 01, 2012

Central Pyongyang is seen in this aerial photo, November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

<p>Local residents attend the departure ceremony of a cruise ship with visitors in the North Korean special economic zone of Rason, northeast of Pyongyang August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

Local residents attend the departure ceremony of a cruise ship with visitors in the North Korean special economic zone of Rason, northeast of Pyongyang August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, March 01, 2012

Local residents attend the departure ceremony of a cruise ship with visitors in the North Korean special economic zone of Rason, northeast of Pyongyang August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A North Korean soldier holds a badminton racket on the banks of Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jacky Chen </p>

A North Korean soldier holds a badminton racket on the banks of Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Thursday, March 01, 2012

A North Korean soldier holds a badminton racket on the banks of Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

<p>North Koreans students use different coloured cardboards to form a picture of a gun as background during the country's famed Arirang Mass Games at the May Day stadium in central Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

North Koreans students use different coloured cardboards to form a picture of a gun as background during the country's famed Arirang Mass Games at the May Day stadium in central Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Thursday, March 01, 2012

North Koreans students use different coloured cardboards to form a picture of a gun as background during the country's famed Arirang Mass Games at the May Day stadium in central Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

<p>Kim Jong-un (front row), youngest son of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-il, attends a meeting of the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang, September 28, 2010. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV</p>

Kim Jong-un (front row), youngest son of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-il, attends a meeting of the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang, September 28, 2010. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Thursday, March 01, 2012

Kim Jong-un (front row), youngest son of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-il, attends a meeting of the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang, September 28, 2010. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

<p>A boy wears a North Korean army hat near the Party Foundation Monument in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic </p>

A boy wears a North Korean army hat near the Party Foundation Monument in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Thursday, March 01, 2012

A boy wears a North Korean army hat near the Party Foundation Monument in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

<p>North Koreans walk on a street in the North Korean capital Pyongyang, November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

North Koreans walk on a street in the North Korean capital Pyongyang, November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Thursday, March 01, 2012

North Koreans walk on a street in the North Korean capital Pyongyang, November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

<p>A female North Korean soldier stands guard on the banks of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, November 23, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A female North Korean soldier stands guard on the banks of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, November 23, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, March 01, 2012

A female North Korean soldier stands guard on the banks of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, November 23, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A North Korean soldier looks out from a boat at the bank of the Yalu River at the North Korean town of Sinuiju, October 13, 2006.REUTERS/Adam Dean </p>

A North Korean soldier looks out from a boat at the bank of the Yalu River at the North Korean town of Sinuiju, October 13, 2006.REUTERS/Adam Dean

Thursday, March 01, 2012

A North Korean soldier looks out from a boat at the bank of the Yalu River at the North Korean town of Sinuiju, October 13, 2006.REUTERS/Adam Dean

<p>North Korean soldiers dig up eatable plants on the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, May 13, 2010. REUTERS/Jacky Chen </p>

North Korean soldiers dig up eatable plants on the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, May 13, 2010. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Thursday, March 01, 2012

North Korean soldiers dig up eatable plants on the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, May 13, 2010. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

<p>North Koreans work at the Sunan airport in Pyongyang, November 12, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

North Koreans work at the Sunan airport in Pyongyang, November 12, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Thursday, March 01, 2012

North Koreans work at the Sunan airport in Pyongyang, November 12, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

<p>A North Korean soldier guards an army installation on the banks of the Yalu River at the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, October 10, 2006. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

A North Korean soldier guards an army installation on the banks of the Yalu River at the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, October 10, 2006. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Thursday, March 01, 2012

A North Korean soldier guards an army installation on the banks of the Yalu River at the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, October 10, 2006. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

<p>North Korean elementary school students walk in Pyongyang, November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

North Korean elementary school students walk in Pyongyang, November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Thursday, March 01, 2012

North Korean elementary school students walk in Pyongyang, November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

<p>North Korean factory workers attend a ceremony marking the completion of a garlic processing factory that a South Korean company invested in, in Kaesong, North Korea, northwest of Seoul, February 6, 2007. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

North Korean factory workers attend a ceremony marking the completion of a garlic processing factory that a South Korean company invested in, in Kaesong, North Korea, northwest of Seoul, February 6, 2007. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Thursday, March 01, 2012

North Korean factory workers attend a ceremony marking the completion of a garlic processing factory that a South Korean company invested in, in Kaesong, North Korea, northwest of Seoul, February 6, 2007. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

<p>A North Korean woman and soldiers look at a Chinese tour boat from the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 28, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

A North Korean woman and soldiers look at a Chinese tour boat from the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 28, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Thursday, March 01, 2012

A North Korean woman and soldiers look at a Chinese tour boat from the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 28, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>North Korean soldiers applaud during a visit of their leader Kim Jong-il at the 1224 military unit at an undisclosed place in North Korea, in a photo released November 9, 2009. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Korean soldiers applaud during a visit of their leader Kim Jong-il at the 1224 military unit at an undisclosed place in North Korea, in a photo released November 9, 2009. REUTERS/KCNA

Thursday, March 01, 2012

North Korean soldiers applaud during a visit of their leader Kim Jong-il at the 1224 military unit at an undisclosed place in North Korea, in a photo released November 9, 2009. REUTERS/KCNA

<p>A woman carrying a baby on her back rides on a motorbike with a North Korean soldier along the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Qing Cheng, September 12, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A woman carrying a baby on her back rides on a motorbike with a North Korean soldier along the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Qing Cheng, September 12, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray

Thursday, March 01, 2012

A woman carrying a baby on her back rides on a motorbike with a North Korean soldier along the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Qing Cheng, September 12, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>People walk near a carved portrait of the state founder and late leader Kim Il-sung near the Grand People's Study House in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, October 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

People walk near a carved portrait of the state founder and late leader Kim Il-sung near the Grand People's Study House in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, October 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Thursday, March 01, 2012

People walk near a carved portrait of the state founder and late leader Kim Il-sung near the Grand People's Study House in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, October 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

<p>A man studies at a classroom in the Grand People's Study House in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, October 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

A man studies at a classroom in the Grand People's Study House in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, October 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Thursday, March 01, 2012

A man studies at a classroom in the Grand People's Study House in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, October 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

<p>North Koreans pave a road in Pyongyang, November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

North Koreans pave a road in Pyongyang, November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Thursday, March 01, 2012

North Koreans pave a road in Pyongyang, November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

<p>North Korean men cycle near the Tower of the Juche Idea in the North Korean capital Pyongyang, October 25, 2008. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak</p>

North Korean men cycle near the Tower of the Juche Idea in the North Korean capital Pyongyang, October 25, 2008. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Thursday, March 01, 2012

North Korean men cycle near the Tower of the Juche Idea in the North Korean capital Pyongyang, October 25, 2008. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

<p>A North Korean soldier keeps guard behind a border fence separating the North Korean town of Sinuiju and the Chinese border city of Dandong, August 4, 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Chen</p>

A North Korean soldier keeps guard behind a border fence separating the North Korean town of Sinuiju and the Chinese border city of Dandong, August 4, 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Thursday, March 01, 2012

A North Korean soldier keeps guard behind a border fence separating the North Korean town of Sinuiju and the Chinese border city of Dandong, August 4, 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

<p>North Korean children suffering from malnutrition rest in a hospital in Haeju, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

North Korean children suffering from malnutrition rest in a hospital in Haeju, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, March 01, 2012

North Korean children suffering from malnutrition rest in a hospital in Haeju, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>People travel in a bus in the North Korean capital Pyongyang, October 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

People travel in a bus in the North Korean capital Pyongyang, October 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Thursday, March 01, 2012

People travel in a bus in the North Korean capital Pyongyang, October 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

<p>North Korean officers attend a ceremony marking the beginning of the construction works of the Khasan-Rajin railway line at the Tumangan border crossing, October 5, 2008. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev </p>

North Korean officers attend a ceremony marking the beginning of the construction works of the Khasan-Rajin railway line at the Tumangan border crossing, October 5, 2008. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Thursday, March 01, 2012

North Korean officers attend a ceremony marking the beginning of the construction works of the Khasan-Rajin railway line at the Tumangan border crossing, October 5, 2008. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

<p>North Korean soldiers react to being photographed while exercising at an army installation on the banks of the Yalu River at the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, October 10, 2006. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

North Korean soldiers react to being photographed while exercising at an army installation on the banks of the Yalu River at the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, October 10, 2006. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Thursday, March 01, 2012

North Korean soldiers react to being photographed while exercising at an army installation on the banks of the Yalu River at the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, October 10, 2006. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

<p>A North Korean village is seen from a South Korean airplane heading for the North Korean capital Pyongyang, October 24, 2008. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

A North Korean village is seen from a South Korean airplane heading for the North Korean capital Pyongyang, October 24, 2008. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Thursday, March 01, 2012

A North Korean village is seen from a South Korean airplane heading for the North Korean capital Pyongyang, October 24, 2008. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

<p>A North Korean soldier throws a stone at a photographer from the bank of the Yalu River at the North Korean town of Sinuiju, December 19, 2006. REUTERS/Adam Dean </p>

A North Korean soldier throws a stone at a photographer from the bank of the Yalu River at the North Korean town of Sinuiju, December 19, 2006. REUTERS/Adam Dean

Thursday, March 01, 2012

A North Korean soldier throws a stone at a photographer from the bank of the Yalu River at the North Korean town of Sinuiju, December 19, 2006. REUTERS/Adam Dean

<p>North Korean soldiers and civilians move on a truck powered by firewoods at a village outside of North Korean capital of Pyongyang, November 14, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

North Korean soldiers and civilians move on a truck powered by firewoods at a village outside of North Korean capital of Pyongyang, November 14, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Thursday, March 01, 2012

North Korean soldiers and civilians move on a truck powered by firewoods at a village outside of North Korean capital of Pyongyang, November 14, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

<p>North Korean students participate in an outdoor activity day in Pyongyang in a picture released October 20, 2008. REUTERS/KCNA </p>

North Korean students participate in an outdoor activity day in Pyongyang in a picture released October 20, 2008. REUTERS/KCNA

Thursday, March 01, 2012

North Korean students participate in an outdoor activity day in Pyongyang in a picture released October 20, 2008. REUTERS/KCNA

<p>The Tower of the Juche Idea is seen in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, October 26, 2008. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

The Tower of the Juche Idea is seen in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, October 26, 2008. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Thursday, March 01, 2012

The Tower of the Juche Idea is seen in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, October 26, 2008. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

<p>North Koreans walk with shovels for harvesting crops behind a border fence separating the North Korean town of Sinuiju and the Chinese border city of Dandong, November 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Chen</p>

North Koreans walk with shovels for harvesting crops behind a border fence separating the North Korean town of Sinuiju and the Chinese border city of Dandong, November 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Thursday, March 01, 2012

North Koreans walk with shovels for harvesting crops behind a border fence separating the North Korean town of Sinuiju and the Chinese border city of Dandong, November 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

<p>Books regarding North Korean leader Kim Jong-il and his father and the late leader Kim Il-sung are displayed for sale to visitors at a hotel bookstore in central Pyongyang, October 24, 2008. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

Books regarding North Korean leader Kim Jong-il and his father and the late leader Kim Il-sung are displayed for sale to visitors at a hotel bookstore in central Pyongyang, October 24, 2008. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Thursday, March 01, 2012

Books regarding North Korean leader Kim Jong-il and his father and the late leader Kim Il-sung are displayed for sale to visitors at a hotel bookstore in central Pyongyang, October 24, 2008. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

<p>A student looks at a screen in the Grand People's Study House in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, October 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

A student looks at a screen in the Grand People's Study House in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, October 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Thursday, March 01, 2012

A student looks at a screen in the Grand People's Study House in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, October 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

<p>North Koreans play cards at a park in Pyongyang, November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

North Koreans play cards at a park in Pyongyang, November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Thursday, March 01, 2012

North Koreans play cards at a park in Pyongyang, November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

<p>North Koreans wait to board a boat on the bank of the Yalu River at the North Korean town of Sinuiju, October 15, 2006. REUTERS/Adam Dean </p>

North Koreans wait to board a boat on the bank of the Yalu River at the North Korean town of Sinuiju, October 15, 2006. REUTERS/Adam Dean

Thursday, March 01, 2012

North Koreans wait to board a boat on the bank of the Yalu River at the North Korean town of Sinuiju, October 15, 2006. REUTERS/Adam Dean

<p>North Korean workers walk at the Sunan airport in Pyongyang, November 15, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

North Korean workers walk at the Sunan airport in Pyongyang, November 15, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Thursday, March 01, 2012

North Korean workers walk at the Sunan airport in Pyongyang, November 15, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

