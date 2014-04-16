Edition:
Inside Reddit

<p>Reddit mascots are displayed at the company's headquarters in San Francisco April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

<p>A sign hangs on the door of an office at Reddit headquarters in San Francisco April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

<p>Reddit programmer Keith Mitchell works in his office at the company's headquarters in San Francisco April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

<p>A Reddit mascot is shown at the company's headquarters in San Francisco April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

<p>Reddit employees work at the company's headquarters in San Francisco April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

<p>A Reddit mascot is shown at the company's headquarters in San Francisco April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

<p>Reddit employees work at the company's headquarters in San Francisco April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

<p>Reddit mascots are displayed at the company's headquarters in San Francisco April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

