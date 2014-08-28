Edition:
Inside Scotland's Parliament

A view of the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. Several recent polls have shown support for independence pushing higher. But the most recent "poll of polls", on Aug. 15, which was based on an average of the last six polls and excluded undecided respondents, found support for a breakaway stood at 43 percent against 57 percent for remaining within Britain. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A view of the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. Several recent polls have shown support for independence pushing higher. But the most recent "poll of polls", on Aug. 15, which was based on an average of the last six polls and excluded undecided respondents, found support for a breakaway stood at 43 percent against 57 percent for remaining within Britain. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Security Officer Amanda Conners stands in front of a coat of arms bearing the motto "No one crosses me and gets away with it" at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. Several recent polls have shown support for independence pushing higher. But the most recent "poll of polls", on Aug. 15, which was based on an average of the last six polls and excluded undecided respondents, found support for a breakaway stood at 43 percent against 57 percent for remaining within Britain. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Security Officer Amanda Conners stands in front of a coat of arms bearing the motto "No one crosses me and gets away with it" at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. Several recent polls have shown support for independence pushing higher. But the most recent "poll of polls", on Aug. 15, which was based on an average of the last six polls and excluded undecided respondents, found support for a breakaway stood at 43 percent against 57 percent for remaining within Britain. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
People gather in the foyer of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

People gather in the foyer of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond (L) walks to a meeting on the last day of Parliament before the September 18th independence referendum in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond (L) walks to a meeting on the last day of Parliament before the September 18th independence referendum in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Deputy First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon (R) waits for a lift at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Deputy First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon (R) waits for a lift at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Political editor of BBC Scotland Brian Taylor poses for a photograph in a recording booth in the BBC office inside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Political editor of BBC Scotland Brian Taylor poses for a photograph in a recording booth in the BBC office inside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
MSP Graeme Dey poses for a photograph in a thinking pod in his office at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

MSP Graeme Dey poses for a photograph in a thinking pod in his office at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Men walk through part of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Men walk through part of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Members of the Scottish Parliament sit for the last First Minister's Questions before the September 18th independence referendum, in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Members of the Scottish Parliament sit for the last First Minister's Questions before the September 18th independence referendum, in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond (R) speaks during the last First Minister's Questions before the September 18th independence referendum, in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond (R) speaks during the last First Minister's Questions before the September 18th independence referendum, in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Scotland's Deputy First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is seen on a television monitor making a speech during the last session of parliament before the September 18th independence referendum, in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Scotland's Deputy First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is seen on a television monitor making a speech during the last session of parliament before the September 18th independence referendum, in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Maintenance engineer Ian Anderson works in the lower basement of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Maintenance engineer Ian Anderson works in the lower basement of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Maintenance engineer Ian Anderson works in the lower basement of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Maintenance engineer Ian Anderson works in the lower basement of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Studio staff work in the broadcasting studio of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Studio staff work in the broadcasting studio of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
MSP Christian Allard is interviewed in the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

MSP Christian Allard is interviewed in the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Jennifer Graham welcomes people at the visitor information desk of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Jennifer Graham welcomes people at the visitor information desk of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
MSPs and senior police officers attend a justice sub-committee on policing at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

MSPs and senior police officers attend a justice sub-committee on policing at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A man wearing a kilt reads notes at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A man wearing a kilt reads notes at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A view of the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A view of the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A view of the exterior of the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A view of the exterior of the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
