Pictures | Thu Mar 20, 2014 | 10:10am EDT

Inside SeaWorld

<p>Young children get a close-up view of an orca, or killer whale, during a visit to the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. A California lawmaker introduced a bill to ban live performances and captive breeding of killer whales in the state, a measure that would force the SeaWorld San Diego marine theme park to end is popular "Shamu" shows. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Thursday, March 20, 2014

<p>Visitors are splashed by orcas as they attend a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Thursday, March 20, 2014

<p>A trainer shows the crowd an orca during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Thursday, March 20, 2014

<p>A walrus is seen underwater at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Thursday, March 20, 2014

<p>Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Thursday, March 20, 2014

<p>Visitors get a close-up view of an orca during a visit to the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Thursday, March 20, 2014

<p>Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Thursday, March 20, 2014

<p>A bottle nose dolphin swims underwater in a pool at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Thursday, March 20, 2014

<p>Visitors enjoy a water ride as they attend the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Thursday, March 20, 2014

<p>Visitors are greeted by an orca as they attend a show featuring the whales during a visit to the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Thursday, March 20, 2014

<p>Visitors attend the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Thursday, March 20, 2014

<p>Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Thursday, March 20, 2014

<p>Stuffed animals depicting orcas and polar bears are shown for sale at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Thursday, March 20, 2014

<p>An orca is seen underwater at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Thursday, March 20, 2014

<p>Visitors attend the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Thursday, March 20, 2014

<p>A shark is seen underwater at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Thursday, March 20, 2014

<p>Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Thursday, March 20, 2014

<p>Visitors attend the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Thursday, March 20, 2014

<p>Visitors attend the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Thursday, March 20, 2014

