Pictures | Thu Jun 5, 2014 | 10:11am EDT

Inside the Chinese military

Chinese amphibian armored vehicles take part in a China-Russia joint military exercise in eastern China's Shandong peninsula, August 24, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto

Chinese amphibian armored vehicles take part in a China-Russia joint military exercise in eastern China's Shandong peninsula, August 24, 2005.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Chinese amphibian armored vehicles take part in a China-Russia joint military exercise in eastern China's Shandong peninsula, August 24, 2005.
China's first aircraft carrier, which was renovated from an old aircraft carrier that China bought from Ukraine in 1998, is seen docked at Dalian Port, Liaoning province, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

China's first aircraft carrier, which was renovated from an old aircraft carrier that China bought from Ukraine in 1998, is seen docked at Dalian Port, Liaoning province, September 22, 2012.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
China's first aircraft carrier, which was renovated from an old aircraft carrier that China bought from Ukraine in 1998, is seen docked at Dalian Port, Liaoning province, September 22, 2012.
Honor guards from the navy, land, and air force of the People's Liberation Army dress in the latest uniform and salute in formation in Beijing, August 1, 2007. REUTERS/Joe Chan

Honor guards from the navy, land, and air force of the People's Liberation Army dress in the latest uniform and salute in formation in Beijing, August 1, 2007.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Honor guards from the navy, land, and air force of the People's Liberation Army dress in the latest uniform and salute in formation in Beijing, August 1, 2007.
A vessel belonging to China's East China Sea Fleet fires its cannon during training, in celebration of the upcoming 64th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in the East China Sea, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A vessel belonging to China's East China Sea Fleet fires its cannon during training, in celebration of the upcoming 64th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in the East China Sea, September 29, 2013.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A vessel belonging to China's East China Sea Fleet fires its cannon during training, in celebration of the upcoming 64th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in the East China Sea, September 29, 2013.
Chinese navy's guided missile destroyer Haikou (171) is seen at the Ngong Shuen Chau Naval Base in Hong Kong, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Chinese navy's guided missile destroyer Haikou (171) is seen at the Ngong Shuen Chau Naval Base in Hong Kong, April 30, 2012.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Chinese navy's guided missile destroyer Haikou (171) is seen at the Ngong Shuen Chau Naval Base in Hong Kong, April 30, 2012.
A "Guying" stealth fighter participates in a test flight in Shenyang, Liaoning province, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A "Guying" stealth fighter participates in a test flight in Shenyang, Liaoning province, October 31, 2012.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A "Guying" stealth fighter participates in a test flight in Shenyang, Liaoning province, October 31, 2012.
Soldiers take part in the "Warrior 2007" military drill in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning province, September 25, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily

Soldiers take part in the "Warrior 2007" military drill in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning province, September 25, 2007.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Soldiers take part in the "Warrior 2007" military drill in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning province, September 25, 2007.
A visitor looks at China's CH-4 unmanned aircraft on display at Aviation Expo China 2013 in Beijing, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A visitor looks at China's CH-4 unmanned aircraft on display at Aviation Expo China 2013 in Beijing, September 25, 2013.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A visitor looks at China's CH-4 unmanned aircraft on display at Aviation Expo China 2013 in Beijing, September 25, 2013.
An officer of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) uses a string to ensure that the soldiers making up a guard of honour, stand in a straight line before an official welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

An officer of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) uses a string to ensure that the soldiers making up a guard of honour, stand in a straight line before an official welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, September 27, 2013.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
An officer of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) uses a string to ensure that the soldiers making up a guard of honour, stand in a straight line before an official welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, September 27, 2013.
Chinese jet fighters release flares as they fly over a Chinese vessel during the fleet's review of the China-Russia joint naval exercise in the Yellow Sea, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Chinese jet fighters release flares as they fly over a Chinese vessel during the fleet's review of the China-Russia joint naval exercise in the Yellow Sea, April 26, 2012.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Chinese jet fighters release flares as they fly over a Chinese vessel during the fleet's review of the China-Russia joint naval exercise in the Yellow Sea, April 26, 2012.
A Chinese Navy nuclear submarine takes part in an international fleet review to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army Navy in Qingdao, Shandong province, April 23, 2009. REUTERS/Guang Niu/Pool

A Chinese Navy nuclear submarine takes part in an international fleet review to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army Navy in Qingdao, Shandong province, April 23, 2009.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A Chinese Navy nuclear submarine takes part in an international fleet review to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army Navy in Qingdao, Shandong province, April 23, 2009.
Military vehicles and tanks ahead of a rehearsal for the 60th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Beijing, September 18, 2009. EUTERS/Stringer

Military vehicles and tanks ahead of a rehearsal for the 60th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Beijing, September 18, 2009.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Military vehicles and tanks ahead of a rehearsal for the 60th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Beijing, September 18, 2009.
Helicopters accompany the Chinese Jiangwei II naval frigate "Mianyang" during an international fleet review to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army Navy in Qingdao, Shandong province, April 23, 2009. REUTERS/Guang Niu/Pool

Helicopters accompany the Chinese Jiangwei II naval frigate "Mianyang" during an international fleet review to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army Navy in Qingdao, Shandong province, April 23, 2009.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Helicopters accompany the Chinese Jiangwei II naval frigate "Mianyang" during an international fleet review to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army Navy in Qingdao, Shandong province, April 23, 2009.
A soldier from the People's Liberation Army jumps through a ring of fire as part of training during the PLA Army Day in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A soldier from the People's Liberation Army jumps through a ring of fire as part of training during the PLA Army Day in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, August 1, 2013.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A soldier from the People's Liberation Army jumps through a ring of fire as part of training during the PLA Army Day in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, August 1, 2013.
Paramilitary policemen practice handstands during a summer drill in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province July 4, 2013. The Chinese characters read "perfect mastery." REUTERS/Stringer

Paramilitary policemen practice handstands during a summer drill in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province July 4, 2013. The Chinese characters read "perfect mastery."

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Paramilitary policemen practice handstands during a summer drill in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province July 4, 2013. The Chinese characters read "perfect mastery."
A Z-9WZ military helicopter, designed and manufactured by China, at the military base of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Army Aviation 4th Helicopter Regiment, on the outskirts of Beijing, July 24, 2012EUTERS/Jason Lee

A Z-9WZ military helicopter, designed and manufactured by China, at the military base of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Army Aviation 4th Helicopter Regiment, on the outskirts of Beijing, July 24, 2012

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A Z-9WZ military helicopter, designed and manufactured by China, at the military base of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Army Aviation 4th Helicopter Regiment, on the outskirts of Beijing, July 24, 2012
A Chinese People's Liberation Army personnel walks on the tarmac of Khartoum airport after the landing of a Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force Il-76 MD transport aircraft, March 1, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

A Chinese People's Liberation Army personnel walks on the tarmac of Khartoum airport after the landing of a Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force Il-76 MD transport aircraft, March 1, 2011.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A Chinese People's Liberation Army personnel walks on the tarmac of Khartoum airport after the landing of a Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force Il-76 MD transport aircraft, March 1, 2011.
People's Liberation Army (PLA) tanks take part in a training session at an army base in Shanxi province, April 8, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

People's Liberation Army (PLA) tanks take part in a training session at an army base in Shanxi province, April 8, 2008.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
People's Liberation Army (PLA) tanks take part in a training session at an army base in Shanxi province, April 8, 2008.
Chinese Navy submarines and warships take part in an international fleet review to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army Navy in Qingdao, Shandong province, April 23, 2009. REUTERS/Guang Niu/Pool

Chinese Navy submarines and warships take part in an international fleet review to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army Navy in Qingdao, Shandong province, April 23, 2009.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Chinese Navy submarines and warships take part in an international fleet review to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army Navy in Qingdao, Shandong province, April 23, 2009.
Chinese sailors are seen at the missile destroyer 115 Shenyang at Qingdao port, Shandong province, April 21, 2009. REUTERS/Guang Niu/Pool

Chinese sailors are seen at the missile destroyer 115 Shenyang at Qingdao port, Shandong province, April 21, 2009.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Chinese sailors are seen at the missile destroyer 115 Shenyang at Qingdao port, Shandong province, April 21, 2009.
A missile is launched from a Chinese submarine during a China-Russia joint military exercise in eastern China's Shandong peninsula, August 23, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto

A missile is launched from a Chinese submarine during a China-Russia joint military exercise in eastern China's Shandong peninsula, August 23, 2005.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A missile is launched from a Chinese submarine during a China-Russia joint military exercise in eastern China's Shandong peninsula, August 23, 2005.
Visitors check out weapons at a People's Liberation Army camp in Hong Kong, May 1, 2007. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Visitors check out weapons at a People's Liberation Army camp in Hong Kong, May 1, 2007.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Visitors check out weapons at a People's Liberation Army camp in Hong Kong, May 1, 2007.
Military delegates from the Chinese People's Liberation Army walk towards the Great Hall of the People for a meeting during the annual session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress, in Beijing, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Military delegates from the Chinese People's Liberation Army walk towards the Great Hall of the People for a meeting during the annual session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress, in Beijing, March 4, 2012.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Military delegates from the Chinese People's Liberation Army walk towards the Great Hall of the People for a meeting during the annual session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress, in Beijing, March 4, 2012.
A soldier from Air Defense Brigade, 47th Combined Corps, PLA takes pictures during a display organized for media by Chinese government in Lintong, Shaanxi province, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

A soldier from Air Defense Brigade, 47th Combined Corps, PLA takes pictures during a display organized for media by Chinese government in Lintong, Shaanxi province, July 29, 2013.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A soldier from Air Defense Brigade, 47th Combined Corps, PLA takes pictures during a display organized for media by Chinese government in Lintong, Shaanxi province, July 29, 2013.
Chinese WZ-10 military helicopters take off during a flight rehearsal of the 2nd China Helicopter Exposition at Tianjin Airport Economic Zone in Binhai New Area, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Chinese WZ-10 military helicopters take off during a flight rehearsal of the 2nd China Helicopter Exposition at Tianjin Airport Economic Zone in Binhai New Area, September 1, 2013.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Chinese WZ-10 military helicopters take off during a flight rehearsal of the 2nd China Helicopter Exposition at Tianjin Airport Economic Zone in Binhai New Area, September 1, 2013.
Recruits from the People's Liberation Army attend a training session at a military base in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Recruits from the People's Liberation Army attend a training session at a military base in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, March 3, 2011.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Recruits from the People's Liberation Army attend a training session at a military base in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, March 3, 2011.
Jian-10 fighter jets of China Air Force fly at Yangcun Air Force base on the outskirts of Tianjin municipality, April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Jian-10 fighter jets of China Air Force fly at Yangcun Air Force base on the outskirts of Tianjin municipality, April 13, 2010.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Jian-10 fighter jets of China Air Force fly at Yangcun Air Force base on the outskirts of Tianjin municipality, April 13, 2010.
Female soldiers from the Chinese People's Liberation Army Ground Force march in formation during a training session at the 60th National Day Parade Village in the outskirts of Beijing, September 15, 2009. REUTERS/Joe Chan

Female soldiers from the Chinese People's Liberation Army Ground Force march in formation during a training session at the 60th National Day Parade Village in the outskirts of Beijing, September 15, 2009.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Female soldiers from the Chinese People's Liberation Army Ground Force march in formation during a training session at the 60th National Day Parade Village in the outskirts of Beijing, September 15, 2009.
Paramilitary policemen salute as they hold a Chinese People's Liberation Army flag to celebrate the anniversary of the founding of the PLA, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lang Lang

Paramilitary policemen salute as they hold a Chinese People's Liberation Army flag to celebrate the anniversary of the founding of the PLA, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, July 30, 2011.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Paramilitary policemen salute as they hold a Chinese People's Liberation Army flag to celebrate the anniversary of the founding of the PLA, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, July 30, 2011.
Office workers look up at Chinese Air Force fighter jets as they fly over a building near Beijing's Tiananmen Square, September 21, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray

Office workers look up at Chinese Air Force fighter jets as they fly over a building near Beijing's Tiananmen Square, September 21, 2009.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Office workers look up at Chinese Air Force fighter jets as they fly over a building near Beijing's Tiananmen Square, September 21, 2009.
A Chinese military plane H-6 bomber flies through airspace between Okinawa prefecture's main island and the smaller Miyako island in southern Japan over the Pacific Ocean, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joint Staff Office of the Defense Ministry of Japan

A Chinese military plane H-6 bomber flies through airspace between Okinawa prefecture's main island and the smaller Miyako island in southern Japan over the Pacific Ocean, October 27, 2013.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A Chinese military plane H-6 bomber flies through airspace between Okinawa prefecture's main island and the smaller Miyako island in southern Japan over the Pacific Ocean, October 27, 2013.
Guided missiles are launched during a drill of the North Sea Fleet in Qingdao, Shandong province, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Guided missiles are launched during a drill of the North Sea Fleet in Qingdao, Shandong province, October 17, 2013.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Guided missiles are launched during a drill of the North Sea Fleet in Qingdao, Shandong province, October 17, 2013.
China Coast Guard vessel No. 2146 sails in the East China Sea near the disputed isles known as Senkaku isles in Japan and Diaoyu islands in China, August 8, 2013. REUTERS/11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters-Japan Coast Guard

China Coast Guard vessel No. 2146 sails in the East China Sea near the disputed isles known as Senkaku isles in Japan and Diaoyu islands in China, August 8, 2013.

Thursday, June 05, 2014
China Coast Guard vessel No.
Armed paramilitary policemen stand in formation during a training session in Shenyang, Liaoning province, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Armed paramilitary policemen stand in formation during a training session in Shenyang, Liaoning province, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Armed paramilitary policemen stand in formation during a training session in Shenyang, Liaoning province, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
