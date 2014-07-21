Inside the Costa Concordia
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 19, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry....more
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry....more
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. ...more
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry....more
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. ...more
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. ...more
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry....more
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. ...more
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry....more
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. ...more
Next Slideshows
Typhoon batters Asia
Typhoon Rammasun wreaks havoc across the Philippines and southern China.
Rebels in east Ukraine
Government forces and pro-Russian rebels stand off in east Ukraine.
Fire in the Cascades
A massive wildfire rages east of the Cascade Mountains in Washington.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.