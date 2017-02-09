Edition:
Inside the Dakota pipeline protest camp

Photographer
Terray Sylvester
Location
CANNON BALL, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Police vehicles idle on the outskirts of the opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Police vehicles idle on the outskirts of the opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Photographer
Terray Sylvester
Location
CANNON BALL, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Crystal Houser, 30, of Klamath Falls, Oregon, bags excess blankets for delivery to nearby communities while helping to clean up the opposition camp. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Crystal Houser, 30, of Klamath Falls, Oregon, bags excess blankets for delivery to nearby communities while helping to clean up the opposition camp. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Photographer
Terray Sylvester
Location
CANNON BALL, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

A modified "No Trespassing" sign is seen in the opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

A modified "No Trespassing" sign is seen in the opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Photographer
Terray Sylvester
Location
CANNON BALL, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Crews remove waste from the opposition camp. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Crews remove waste from the opposition camp. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Photographer
Terray Sylvester
Location
CANNON BALL, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Tribal flags catch the wind in the opposition camp. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Tribal flags catch the wind in the opposition camp. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Photographer
Terray Sylvester
Location
CANNON BALL, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Crews remove waste from the opposition camp. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Crews remove waste from the opposition camp. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Photographer
Terray Sylvester
Location
CANNON BALL, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Crews remove waste from the opposition camp. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Crews remove waste from the opposition camp. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Photographer
Terray Sylvester
Location
CANNON BALL, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017

A North Dakota National Guard vehicle idles on the outskirts of the protest camp. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

A North Dakota National Guard vehicle idles on the outskirts of the protest camp. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Photographer
Terray Sylvester
Location
CANNON BALL, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017

A police barricade stands on Backwater Bridge north of the protest camp. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

A police barricade stands on Backwater Bridge north of the protest camp. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Photographer
Terray Sylvester
Location
CANNON BALL, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017

A police officer monitors the outskirts of the protest camp. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

A police officer monitors the outskirts of the protest camp. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Photographer
Terray Sylvester
Location
CANNON BALL, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017

Tipis are seen on the outskirts of the protest camp. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Tipis are seen on the outskirts of the protest camp. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
