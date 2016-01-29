Inside the Democratic Forces of Syria
A fighter from the Democratic Forces of Syria sits at a guard post in the 121 Regiment base, after the group took control of it from Islamic State militants, in the town of al-Melabiyyah, south of Hasaka city, Syria November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi...more
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria carry their weapons as they cheer near the Syrian town of al Houl in Hasaka province, after they took control of the area, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A fighter from the Democratic Forces of Syria stands in the 121 Regiment base, after the group took control of it from Islamic State militants in the town of al-Melabiyyah, south of Hasaka city, Syria November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria prepare themselves ahead of what they said was an offensive against Islamic State militants to take control of Tishrin dam, south of Kobani, Syria December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Rebel fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria, gather around a fire near al-Hawl area where fighting between them and Islamic State fighters are taking place in south-eastern city of Hasaka, Syria November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A fighter from the Democratic Forces of Syria takes an overwatch position at the top of Mount Annan overlooking the Tishrin dam, after they captured it from Islamic State militants, south of Kobani, Syria December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG), who are fighting alongside with the Democratic Forces of Syria, gather around the al-Khatoniyah lake area after they took control of it from Islamic State militants, near al Houl town in...more
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria head towards their positions during what they said was an offensive against Islamic State militants to take control of Tishrin dam, south of Kobani, Syria December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A sniper from the Democratic Forces of Syria takes an overwatch position at the top of Mount Annan overlooking the Tishrin dam, after they captured it on Saturday from Islamic State militants, south of Kobani, Syria December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi...more
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria walk in front of their infantry fighting vehicles around the al-Khatoniyah lake area after they took control of it from Islamic State militants, near al Houl town in Hasaka province, Syria November 14,...more
A helmet belonging to a Islamic State militant is seen on the ground at the 121 Regiment base after Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria took control of the base in the town of al-Melabiyyah, south of Hasaka city, Syria November 24, 2015....more
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria start a fire to boil water in the 121 Regiment base, after taking control of it from Islamic State militants in the town of al-Melabiyyah, south of Hasaka city, Syria November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria move in a convoy in the al-Khatoniyah lake area after they took control of it from Islamic State militants, near al Houl town in Hasaka province, Syria November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A fighter from the Democratic Forces of Syria, stands near a military vehicle which belonged to Islamic State militants, and equipped with explosive materials, in the town of al-Mokhmaliyah, south of Hasaka city, Syria November 24, 2015. ...more
Dead bodies, which according to fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria (SDF) belong to Islamic State militant, lie on the grass during what SDF said was an offensive against the Islamic State to take control of Tishrin dam, south of Kobani,...more
