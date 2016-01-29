Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jan 29, 2016 | 4:00pm EST

Inside the Democratic Forces of Syria

A fighter from the Democratic Forces of Syria sits at a guard post in the 121 Regiment base, after the group took control of it from Islamic State militants, in the town of al-Melabiyyah, south of Hasaka city, Syria November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A fighter from the Democratic Forces of Syria sits at a guard post in the 121 Regiment base, after the group took control of it from Islamic State militants, in the town of al-Melabiyyah, south of Hasaka city, Syria November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
A fighter from the Democratic Forces of Syria sits at a guard post in the 121 Regiment base, after the group took control of it from Islamic State militants, in the town of al-Melabiyyah, south of Hasaka city, Syria November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
1 / 15
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria carry their weapons as they cheer near the Syrian town of al Houl in Hasaka province, after they took control of the area, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria carry their weapons as they cheer near the Syrian town of al Houl in Hasaka province, after they took control of the area, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria carry their weapons as they cheer near the Syrian town of al Houl in Hasaka province, after they took control of the area, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
2 / 15
A fighter from the Democratic Forces of Syria stands in the 121 Regiment base, after the group took control of it from Islamic State militants in the town of al-Melabiyyah, south of Hasaka city, Syria November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A fighter from the Democratic Forces of Syria stands in the 121 Regiment base, after the group took control of it from Islamic State militants in the town of al-Melabiyyah, south of Hasaka city, Syria November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
A fighter from the Democratic Forces of Syria stands in the 121 Regiment base, after the group took control of it from Islamic State militants in the town of al-Melabiyyah, south of Hasaka city, Syria November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
3 / 15
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria prepare themselves ahead of what they said was an offensive against Islamic State militants to take control of Tishrin dam, south of Kobani, Syria December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria prepare themselves ahead of what they said was an offensive against Islamic State militants to take control of Tishrin dam, south of Kobani, Syria December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria prepare themselves ahead of what they said was an offensive against Islamic State militants to take control of Tishrin dam, south of Kobani, Syria December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
4 / 15
Rebel fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria, gather around a fire near al-Hawl area where fighting between them and Islamic State fighters are taking place in south-eastern city of Hasaka, Syria November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Rebel fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria, gather around a fire near al-Hawl area where fighting between them and Islamic State fighters are taking place in south-eastern city of Hasaka, Syria November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
Rebel fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria, gather around a fire near al-Hawl area where fighting between them and Islamic State fighters are taking place in south-eastern city of Hasaka, Syria November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
5 / 15
A fighter from the Democratic Forces of Syria takes an overwatch position at the top of Mount Annan overlooking the Tishrin dam, after they captured it from Islamic State militants, south of Kobani, Syria December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A fighter from the Democratic Forces of Syria takes an overwatch position at the top of Mount Annan overlooking the Tishrin dam, after they captured it from Islamic State militants, south of Kobani, Syria December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
A fighter from the Democratic Forces of Syria takes an overwatch position at the top of Mount Annan overlooking the Tishrin dam, after they captured it from Islamic State militants, south of Kobani, Syria December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
6 / 15
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG), who are fighting alongside with the Democratic Forces of Syria, gather around the al-Khatoniyah lake area after they took control of it from Islamic State militants, near al Houl town in Hasaka province, Syria November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG), who are fighting alongside with the Democratic Forces of Syria, gather around the al-Khatoniyah lake area after they took control of it from Islamic State militants, near al Houl town in...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG), who are fighting alongside with the Democratic Forces of Syria, gather around the al-Khatoniyah lake area after they took control of it from Islamic State militants, near al Houl town in Hasaka province, Syria November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
7 / 15
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria head towards their positions during what they said was an offensive against Islamic State militants to take control of Tishrin dam, south of Kobani, Syria December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria head towards their positions during what they said was an offensive against Islamic State militants to take control of Tishrin dam, south of Kobani, Syria December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria head towards their positions during what they said was an offensive against Islamic State militants to take control of Tishrin dam, south of Kobani, Syria December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
8 / 15
A sniper from the Democratic Forces of Syria takes an overwatch position at the top of Mount Annan overlooking the Tishrin dam, after they captured it on Saturday from Islamic State militants, south of Kobani, Syria December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A sniper from the Democratic Forces of Syria takes an overwatch position at the top of Mount Annan overlooking the Tishrin dam, after they captured it on Saturday from Islamic State militants, south of Kobani, Syria December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
A sniper from the Democratic Forces of Syria takes an overwatch position at the top of Mount Annan overlooking the Tishrin dam, after they captured it on Saturday from Islamic State militants, south of Kobani, Syria December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
9 / 15
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria walk in front of their infantry fighting vehicles around the al-Khatoniyah lake area after they took control of it from Islamic State militants, near al Houl town in Hasaka province, Syria November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria walk in front of their infantry fighting vehicles around the al-Khatoniyah lake area after they took control of it from Islamic State militants, near al Houl town in Hasaka province, Syria November 14,...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria walk in front of their infantry fighting vehicles around the al-Khatoniyah lake area after they took control of it from Islamic State militants, near al Houl town in Hasaka province, Syria November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
10 / 15
A helmet belonging to a Islamic State militant is seen on the ground at the 121 Regiment base after Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria took control of the base in the town of al-Melabiyyah, south of Hasaka city, Syria November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A helmet belonging to a Islamic State militant is seen on the ground at the 121 Regiment base after Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria took control of the base in the town of al-Melabiyyah, south of Hasaka city, Syria November 24, 2015....more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
A helmet belonging to a Islamic State militant is seen on the ground at the 121 Regiment base after Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria took control of the base in the town of al-Melabiyyah, south of Hasaka city, Syria November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
11 / 15
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria start a fire to boil water in the 121 Regiment base, after taking control of it from Islamic State militants in the town of al-Melabiyyah, south of Hasaka city, Syria November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria start a fire to boil water in the 121 Regiment base, after taking control of it from Islamic State militants in the town of al-Melabiyyah, south of Hasaka city, Syria November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria start a fire to boil water in the 121 Regiment base, after taking control of it from Islamic State militants in the town of al-Melabiyyah, south of Hasaka city, Syria November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
12 / 15
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria move in a convoy in the al-Khatoniyah lake area after they took control of it from Islamic State militants, near al Houl town in Hasaka province, Syria November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria move in a convoy in the al-Khatoniyah lake area after they took control of it from Islamic State militants, near al Houl town in Hasaka province, Syria November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria move in a convoy in the al-Khatoniyah lake area after they took control of it from Islamic State militants, near al Houl town in Hasaka province, Syria November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
13 / 15
A fighter from the Democratic Forces of Syria, stands near a military vehicle which belonged to Islamic State militants, and equipped with explosive materials, in the town of al-Mokhmaliyah, south of Hasaka city, Syria November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A fighter from the Democratic Forces of Syria, stands near a military vehicle which belonged to Islamic State militants, and equipped with explosive materials, in the town of al-Mokhmaliyah, south of Hasaka city, Syria November 24, 2015. ...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
A fighter from the Democratic Forces of Syria, stands near a military vehicle which belonged to Islamic State militants, and equipped with explosive materials, in the town of al-Mokhmaliyah, south of Hasaka city, Syria November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
14 / 15
Dead bodies, which according to fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria (SDF) belong to Islamic State militant, lie on the grass during what SDF said was an offensive against the Islamic State to take control of Tishrin dam, south of Kobani, Syria December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Dead bodies, which according to fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria (SDF) belong to Islamic State militant, lie on the grass during what SDF said was an offensive against the Islamic State to take control of Tishrin dam, south of Kobani,...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
Dead bodies, which according to fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria (SDF) belong to Islamic State militant, lie on the grass during what SDF said was an offensive against the Islamic State to take control of Tishrin dam, south of Kobani, Syria December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Standoff in Oregon

Standoff in Oregon

Next Slideshows

Standoff in Oregon

Standoff in Oregon

The FBI releases grainy aerial video of Tuesday's deadly roadside encounter with the occupiers.

Jan 29 2016
Shadow politics

Shadow politics

The candidates cast a long shadow on the campaign trail.

Jan 29 2016
Gaza's way of the ninja

Gaza's way of the ninja

Youths, who have been receiving martial arts training decided to form a team to hold regular shows in the hope that the publicity generated will get them...

Jan 29 2016
GOP debate without Trump

GOP debate without Trump

Trump may have been physically absent from the debate, but his shadow loomed large.

Jan 29 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast