Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Feb 18, 2016 | 3:51pm EST

Inside the Democratic Forces of Syria

An Islamic State fighter gestures while being held as prisoner with fellow fighters under Democratic Forces of Syria fighters as they ride a pick-up truck near al-Shadadi town, Hasaka countryside Syria February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

An Islamic State fighter gestures while being held as prisoner with fellow fighters under Democratic Forces of Syria fighters as they ride a pick-up truck near al-Shadadi town, Hasaka countryside Syria February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
An Islamic State fighter gestures while being held as prisoner with fellow fighters under Democratic Forces of Syria fighters as they ride a pick-up truck near al-Shadadi town, Hasaka countryside Syria February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
1 / 24
A Belgian fighter from the Democratic Forces of Syria holds a cigarette in his mouth inside a military vehicle in Ghazila village after taking control of the town from Islamic State forces in the southern countryside of Hasaka, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Belgian fighter from the Democratic Forces of Syria holds a cigarette in his mouth inside a military vehicle in Ghazila village after taking control of the town from Islamic State forces in the southern countryside of Hasaka, February 17, 2016....more

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
A Belgian fighter from the Democratic Forces of Syria holds a cigarette in his mouth inside a military vehicle in Ghazila village after taking control of the town from Islamic State forces in the southern countryside of Hasaka, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
2 / 24
Democratic Forces of Syria women fighters gesture while riding a pick-up truck near al-Shadadi town, Hasaka countryside Syria February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Democratic Forces of Syria women fighters gesture while riding a pick-up truck near al-Shadadi town, Hasaka countryside Syria February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Democratic Forces of Syria women fighters gesture while riding a pick-up truck near al-Shadadi town, Hasaka countryside Syria February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
3 / 24
Democratic Forces of Syria fighters ride a pick-up truck near al-Shadadi town, Hasaka countryside Syria February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Democratic Forces of Syria fighters ride a pick-up truck near al-Shadadi town, Hasaka countryside Syria February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Democratic Forces of Syria fighters ride a pick-up truck near al-Shadadi town, Hasaka countryside Syria February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
4 / 24
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria warm themselves by a fire at sunset in the southwestern countryside of Hasaka, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria warm themselves by a fire at sunset in the southwestern countryside of Hasaka, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria warm themselves by a fire at sunset in the southwestern countryside of Hasaka, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
5 / 24
Children eat fruits in Ghazila village after fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria took control of the town from Islamic State forces in the southern countryside of Hasaka, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Children eat fruits in Ghazila village after fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria took control of the town from Islamic State forces in the southern countryside of Hasaka, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Children eat fruits in Ghazila village after fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria took control of the town from Islamic State forces in the southern countryside of Hasaka, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
6 / 24
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria prepare their weapons in the southwestern countryside of Hasaka, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria prepare their weapons in the southwestern countryside of Hasaka, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria prepare their weapons in the southwestern countryside of Hasaka, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
7 / 24
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria stand on a lookout point to watch for Islamic State fighters in the southwestern countryside of Hasaka, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria stand on a lookout point to watch for Islamic State fighters in the southwestern countryside of Hasaka, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria stand on a lookout point to watch for Islamic State fighters in the southwestern countryside of Hasaka, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
8 / 24
Smoke rises from an Islamic State vehicle near al-Shadadi town, Hasaka countryside Syria February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Smoke rises from an Islamic State vehicle near al-Shadadi town, Hasaka countryside Syria February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Smoke rises from an Islamic State vehicle near al-Shadadi town, Hasaka countryside Syria February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
9 / 24
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria drive to position themselves in Ghazila village after taking control of the town from Islamic State forces in the southern countryside of Hasaka, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria drive to position themselves in Ghazila village after taking control of the town from Islamic State forces in the southern countryside of Hasaka, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria drive to position themselves in Ghazila village after taking control of the town from Islamic State forces in the southern countryside of Hasaka, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
10 / 24
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria distribute food aid to internally displaced Syrians that fled the town of Sabaa Zlam in the southwestern countryside of Hasaka, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria distribute food aid to internally displaced Syrians that fled the town of Sabaa Zlam in the southwestern countryside of Hasaka, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria distribute food aid to internally displaced Syrians that fled the town of Sabaa Zlam in the southwestern countryside of Hasaka, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
11 / 24
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria walk with their weapons in the southwestern countryside of Hasaka, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria walk with their weapons in the southwestern countryside of Hasaka, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria walk with their weapons in the southwestern countryside of Hasaka, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
12 / 24
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria position themselves in Ghazila village after taking control of the town from Islamic State forces in the southern countryside of Hasaka, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria position themselves in Ghazila village after taking control of the town from Islamic State forces in the southern countryside of Hasaka, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria position themselves in Ghazila village after taking control of the town from Islamic State forces in the southern countryside of Hasaka, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
13 / 24
A fighter from the Democratic Forces of Syria sits at a guard post in the 121 Regiment base, after the group took control of it from Islamic State militants, in the town of al-Melabiyyah, south of Hasaka city, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A fighter from the Democratic Forces of Syria sits at a guard post in the 121 Regiment base, after the group took control of it from Islamic State militants, in the town of al-Melabiyyah, south of Hasaka city, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
A fighter from the Democratic Forces of Syria sits at a guard post in the 121 Regiment base, after the group took control of it from Islamic State militants, in the town of al-Melabiyyah, south of Hasaka city, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
14 / 24
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria walk in front of their infantry fighting vehicles around the al-Khatoniyah lake area after they took control of it from Islamic State militants, near al Houl town in Hasaka province, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria walk in front of their infantry fighting vehicles around the al-Khatoniyah lake area after they took control of it from Islamic State militants, near al Houl town in Hasaka province, November 14, 2015....more

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria walk in front of their infantry fighting vehicles around the al-Khatoniyah lake area after they took control of it from Islamic State militants, near al Houl town in Hasaka province, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
15 / 24
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria carry their weapons as they cheer near the Syrian town of al Houl in Hasaka province, after they took control of the area, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria carry their weapons as they cheer near the Syrian town of al Houl in Hasaka province, after they took control of the area, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria carry their weapons as they cheer near the Syrian town of al Houl in Hasaka province, after they took control of the area, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
16 / 24
Rebel fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria, gather around a fire near al-Hawl area where fighting between them and Islamic State fighters are taking place in south-eastern city of Hasaka, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Rebel fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria, gather around a fire near al-Hawl area where fighting between them and Islamic State fighters are taking place in south-eastern city of Hasaka, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
Rebel fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria, gather around a fire near al-Hawl area where fighting between them and Islamic State fighters are taking place in south-eastern city of Hasaka, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
17 / 24
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG), who are fighting alongside with the Democratic Forces of Syria, gather around the al-Khatoniyah lake area after they took control of it from Islamic State militants, near al Houl town in Hasaka province, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG), who are fighting alongside with the Democratic Forces of Syria, gather around the al-Khatoniyah lake area after they took control of it from Islamic State militants, near al Houl town in...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG), who are fighting alongside with the Democratic Forces of Syria, gather around the al-Khatoniyah lake area after they took control of it from Islamic State militants, near al Houl town in Hasaka province, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
18 / 24
A helmet belonging to a Islamic State militant is seen on the ground at the 121 Regiment base after Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria took control of the base in the town of al-Melabiyyah, south of Hasaka city, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A helmet belonging to a Islamic State militant is seen on the ground at the 121 Regiment base after Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria took control of the base in the town of al-Melabiyyah, south of Hasaka city, November 24, 2015....more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
A helmet belonging to a Islamic State militant is seen on the ground at the 121 Regiment base after Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria took control of the base in the town of al-Melabiyyah, south of Hasaka city, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
19 / 24
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria move in a convoy in the al-Khatoniyah lake area after they took control of it from Islamic State militants, near al Houl town in Hasaka province, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria move in a convoy in the al-Khatoniyah lake area after they took control of it from Islamic State militants, near al Houl town in Hasaka province, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria move in a convoy in the al-Khatoniyah lake area after they took control of it from Islamic State militants, near al Houl town in Hasaka province, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
20 / 24
Dead bodies, which according to fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria (SDF) belong to Islamic State militant, lie on the grass during what SDF said was an offensive against the Islamic State to take control of Tishrin dam, south of Kobani, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Dead bodies, which according to fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria (SDF) belong to Islamic State militant, lie on the grass during what SDF said was an offensive against the Islamic State to take control of Tishrin dam, south of Kobani,...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
Dead bodies, which according to fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria (SDF) belong to Islamic State militant, lie on the grass during what SDF said was an offensive against the Islamic State to take control of Tishrin dam, south of Kobani, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
21 / 24
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria prepare themselves ahead of what they said was an offensive against Islamic State militants to take control of Tishrin dam, south of Kobani, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria prepare themselves ahead of what they said was an offensive against Islamic State militants to take control of Tishrin dam, south of Kobani, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria prepare themselves ahead of what they said was an offensive against Islamic State militants to take control of Tishrin dam, south of Kobani, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
22 / 24
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria head towards their positions during what they said was an offensive against Islamic State militants to take control of Tishrin dam, south of Kobani, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria head towards their positions during what they said was an offensive against Islamic State militants to take control of Tishrin dam, south of Kobani, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria head towards their positions during what they said was an offensive against Islamic State militants to take control of Tishrin dam, south of Kobani, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
23 / 24
A fighter from the Democratic Forces of Syria, stands near a military vehicle which belonged to Islamic State militants, and equipped with explosive materials, in the town of al-Mokhmaliyah, south of Hasaka city, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A fighter from the Democratic Forces of Syria, stands near a military vehicle which belonged to Islamic State militants, and equipped with explosive materials, in the town of al-Mokhmaliyah, south of Hasaka city, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
A fighter from the Democratic Forces of Syria, stands near a military vehicle which belonged to Islamic State militants, and equipped with explosive materials, in the town of al-Mokhmaliyah, south of Hasaka city, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
World's biggest cruise ship. Ever.

World's biggest cruise ship. Ever.

Next Slideshows

World's biggest cruise ship. Ever.

World's biggest cruise ship. Ever.

On board Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas, the biggest cruise liner in the world.

Feb 18 2016
Marseille from above

Marseille from above

Aerial images of the French port city of Marseille.

Feb 18 2016
Singapore Airshow

Singapore Airshow

Aerial acrobatics at the Singapore Airshow.

Feb 18 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Feb 18 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast