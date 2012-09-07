Edition:
Inside the DNC

President Obama waves at supporters as he leads his family - wife Michelle, and daughters Sasha and Malia across the stage at the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

President Obama waves at supporters as he leads his family - wife Michelle, and daughters Sasha and Malia across the stage at the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

President Obama waves at supporters as he leads his family - wife Michelle, and daughters Sasha and Malia across the stage at the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

President Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden gather on stage during the final session of the during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Scott Andrews

President Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden gather on stage during the final session of the during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6,...more

President Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden gather on stage during the final session of the during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Scott Andrews

President Obama celebrates with his daughters Sasha and Malia after accepting the 2012 U.S Democratic presidential nomination during the final session of Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

President Obama celebrates with his daughters Sasha and Malia after accepting the 2012 U.S Democratic presidential nomination during the final session of Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim...more

President Obama celebrates with his daughters Sasha and Malia after accepting the 2012 U.S Democratic presidential nomination during the final session of Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Confetti bursts following the speech of President Obama during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Confetti bursts following the speech of President Obama during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Confetti bursts following the speech of President Obama during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama hugs his wife Michelle Obama prior to addressing the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

President Obama hugs his wife Michelle Obama prior to addressing the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

President Obama hugs his wife Michelle Obama prior to addressing the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

President Obama waves with Vice President Joe Biden after Obama accepted the 2012 U.S Democratic presidential nomination during the final session of Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

President Obama waves with Vice President Joe Biden after Obama accepted the 2012 U.S Democratic presidential nomination during the final session of Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young more

President Obama waves with Vice President Joe Biden after Obama accepted the 2012 U.S Democratic presidential nomination during the final session of Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Michelle Obama arrives on stage to introduce her husband Barack Obama during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Michelle Obama arrives on stage to introduce her husband Barack Obama during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Michelle Obama arrives on stage to introduce her husband Barack Obama during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

President Obama waves as he arrives to address delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President Obama waves as he arrives to address delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President Obama waves as he arrives to address delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Vice president Joe Biden hugs his wife Jill after speaking at the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Vice president Joe Biden hugs his wife Jill after speaking at the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Vice president Joe Biden hugs his wife Jill after speaking at the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden hugs his wife Jill after Biden accepted the U.S Democratic vice presidential nomination during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden hugs his wife Jill after Biden accepted the U.S Democratic vice presidential nomination during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed...more

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden hugs his wife Jill after Biden accepted the U.S Democratic vice presidential nomination during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)

Senator John Kerry addresses delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Senator John Kerry addresses delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Senator John Kerry addresses delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Jill Biden addresses delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Jill Biden addresses delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Jill Biden addresses delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

People hold signs as Vice President Joe Biden addresses delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

People hold signs as Vice President Joe Biden addresses delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

People hold signs as Vice President Joe Biden addresses delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz react after reciting the Pledge of Allegiance during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz react after reciting the Pledge of Allegiance during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer more

Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz react after reciting the Pledge of Allegiance during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Rep. Barney Frank holds the gavel during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Rep. Barney Frank holds the gavel during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Rep. Barney Frank holds the gavel during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Caroline Kennedy departs after addressing the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Caroline Kennedy departs after addressing the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Caroline Kennedy departs after addressing the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Actress Scarlett Johansson addresses delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Actress Scarlett Johansson addresses delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Actress Scarlett Johansson addresses delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

"Mad Men" star Jon Hamm and his girlfriend, Jennifer Westfeldt watch from the convention floor during the final session of Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

"Mad Men" star Jon Hamm and his girlfriend, Jennifer Westfeldt watch from the convention floor during the final session of Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

"Mad Men" star Jon Hamm and his girlfriend, Jennifer Westfeldt watch from the convention floor during the final session of Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Former Governor of Michigan Jennifer Granholm speaks during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Former Governor of Michigan Jennifer Granholm speaks during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Former Governor of Michigan Jennifer Granholm speaks during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Singer and songwriter Mary J. Blige bows after performing during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Singer and songwriter Mary J. Blige bows after performing during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Singer and songwriter Mary J. Blige bows after performing during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

A delegate works on her computer next to a television depicting President Obama during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

A delegate works on her computer next to a television depicting President Obama during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

A delegate works on her computer next to a television depicting President Obama during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Rep. John Lewis addresses the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Rep. John Lewis addresses the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Rep. John Lewis addresses the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Gloria Goodwin, a delegate from North Carolina, holds up an Obama 2012 banner as she celebrates with fellow delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Gloria Goodwin, a delegate from North Carolina, holds up an Obama 2012 banner as she celebrates with fellow delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif...more

Gloria Goodwin, a delegate from North Carolina, holds up an Obama 2012 banner as she celebrates with fellow delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Caroline Kennedy address the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Caroline Kennedy address the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Caroline Kennedy address the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

President Obama embraces former President Bill Clinton onstage after Clinton nominated Obama for re-election during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

President Obama embraces former President Bill Clinton onstage after Clinton nominated Obama for re-election during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing more

President Obama embraces former President Bill Clinton onstage after Clinton nominated Obama for re-election during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Votes from Ohio put President Obama over the top to secure the 2012 Democratic presidential nomination as Democratic National Committee Secretary Alice Germond handles the roll call vote during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Votes from Ohio put President Obama over the top to secure the 2012 Democratic presidential nomination as Democratic National Committee Secretary Alice Germond handles the roll call vote during the second session of the Democratic National Convention...more

Votes from Ohio put President Obama over the top to secure the 2012 Democratic presidential nomination as Democratic National Committee Secretary Alice Germond handles the roll call vote during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Former President Bill Clinton addresses delegates during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Former President Bill Clinton addresses delegates during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Former President Bill Clinton addresses delegates during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Former President Bill Clinton addresses the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Former President Bill Clinton addresses the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Former President Bill Clinton addresses the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A boy wears a yarmulke during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A boy wears a yarmulke during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A boy wears a yarmulke during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Cecile Richards, President of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, addresses the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Cecile Richards, President of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, addresses the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Cecile Richards, President of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, addresses the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

A delegate holds a sign during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A delegate holds a sign during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A delegate holds a sign during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Women's Rights Activist Sandra Fluke waves after addressing the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Women's Rights Activist Sandra Fluke waves after addressing the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Women's Rights Activist Sandra Fluke waves after addressing the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Elizabeth Warren, candidate for the Senate, Massachusetts, addresses the second session of Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Elizabeth Warren, candidate for the Senate, Massachusetts, addresses the second session of Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Elizabeth Warren, candidate for the Senate, Massachusetts, addresses the second session of Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Sister Simone Campbell of the"Nuns on the Bus" social justice tour, walks to the podium to address the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Sister Simone Campbell of the"Nuns on the Bus" social justice tour, walks to the podium to address the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Sister Simone Campbell of the"Nuns on the Bus" social justice tour, walks to the podium to address the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Participants listen to the invocation prior to the start of the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Participants listen to the invocation prior to the start of the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Participants listen to the invocation prior to the start of the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

California Attorney General Kamala Harris addresses the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

California Attorney General Kamala Harris addresses the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

California Attorney General Kamala Harris addresses the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A convention-goer sports a firefighter's helmet during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

A convention-goer sports a firefighter's helmet during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

A convention-goer sports a firefighter's helmet during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Michelle Obama waves before addressing the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Michelle Obama waves before addressing the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Michelle Obama waves before addressing the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Julian Castro, Mayor of San Antonio, Texas, delivers the keynote address during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Julian Castro, Mayor of San Antonio, Texas, delivers the keynote address during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Julian Castro, Mayor of San Antonio, Texas, delivers the keynote address during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

An Alaska delegate talks on his mobile phone just off the convention floor during the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

An Alaska delegate talks on his mobile phone just off the convention floor during the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

An Alaska delegate talks on his mobile phone just off the convention floor during the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Civil rights activist Jesse Jackson attends the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Civil rights activist Jesse Jackson attends the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Civil rights activist Jesse Jackson attends the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Michelle Obama is cheered as she addresses the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Michelle Obama is cheered as she addresses the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Michelle Obama is cheered as she addresses the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Julian Castro, Mayor of San Antonio, Texas, waves as he arrives to deliver the keynote address during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Julian Castro, Mayor of San Antonio, Texas, waves as he arrives to deliver the keynote address during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Julian Castro, Mayor of San Antonio, Texas, waves as he arrives to deliver the keynote address during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Delegates cheer during the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Delegates cheer during the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Delegates cheer during the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

U.S. congressional candidate Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), former Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, who lost both of her legs to injuries sustained while serving as a U.S. Army helicopter pilot in combat in Iraq, addresses delegates during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. congressional candidate Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), former Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, who lost both of her legs to injuries sustained while serving as a U.S. Army helicopter pilot in combat in Iraq, addresses...more

U.S. congressional candidate Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), former Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, who lost both of her legs to injuries sustained while serving as a U.S. Army helicopter pilot in combat in Iraq, addresses delegates during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Actor Kal Penn waves after addressing delegates during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Actor Kal Penn waves after addressing delegates during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Actor Kal Penn waves after addressing delegates during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Michelle Obama's brother Craig Robinson and President Obama's sister Maya Soetoro-ng address delegates during the

Michelle Obama's brother Craig Robinson and President Obama's sister Maya Soetoro-ng address delegates during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Michelle Obama's brother Craig Robinson and President Obama's sister Maya Soetoro-ng address delegates during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is applauded by fellow women of the U.S. House of Representatives as she addresses the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is applauded by fellow women of the U.S. House of Representatives as she addresses the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking more

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is applauded by fellow women of the U.S. House of Representatives as she addresses the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Women's right activist Lilly Ledbetter, namesake of the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, addresses delegates during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Women's right activist Lilly Ledbetter, namesake of the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, addresses delegates during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Women's right activist Lilly Ledbetter, namesake of the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, addresses delegates during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Stacy Lihn greets her family after delivering her "American Remarks" address to the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Stacy Lihn greets her family after delivering her "American Remarks" address to the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Stacy Lihn greets her family after delivering her "American Remarks" address to the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>A family awaits to have their picture printed after posing at a photo booth which was set-up at a street festival ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina on September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

A family awaits to have their picture printed after posing at a photo booth which was set-up at a street festival ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina on September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A family awaits to have their picture printed after posing at a photo booth which was set-up at a street festival ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina on September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>A video shows the late Senator Edward "Ted" Kennedy during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

A video shows the late Senator Edward "Ted" Kennedy during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A video shows the late Senator Edward "Ted" Kennedy during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Chicago Mayor and former Obama administration official Rahm Emanuel addresses the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Chicago Mayor and former Obama administration official Rahm Emanuel addresses the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Chicago Mayor and former Obama administration official Rahm Emanuel addresses the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Oregon delegate Kendra Murray poses with numerous buttons as she attends the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Oregon delegate Kendra Murray poses with numerous buttons as she attends the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Oregon delegate Kendra Murray poses with numerous buttons as she attends the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>A woman holds up a souvenir coffee mug for sale at the site of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

A woman holds up a souvenir coffee mug for sale at the site of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A woman holds up a souvenir coffee mug for sale at the site of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>A woman clutches a bag with President Barack Obama's portrait on it at CarolinaFest ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

A woman clutches a bag with President Barack Obama's portrait on it at CarolinaFest ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

A woman clutches a bag with President Barack Obama's portrait on it at CarolinaFest ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>A convention-goer sits by himself ahead of the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

A convention-goer sits by himself ahead of the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A convention-goer sits by himself ahead of the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Michelle Obama "fist-bumps" actor and Obama administration official Kal Penn, the associate director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, as she tours the stage a day before her speech to the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Michelle Obama "fist-bumps" actor and Obama administration official Kal Penn, the associate director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, as she tours the stage a day before her speech to the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte,...more

Michelle Obama "fist-bumps" actor and Obama administration official Kal Penn, the associate director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, as she tours the stage a day before her speech to the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>A local artist named "O" shows off his lithographs featuring first lady Michelle Obama for sale at the site of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

A local artist named "O" shows off his lithographs featuring first lady Michelle Obama for sale at the site of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A local artist named "O" shows off his lithographs featuring first lady Michelle Obama for sale at the site of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Members of law enforcement stand in a parking lot during the Coalition to March on Wall Street South protest in Charlotte, North Carolina September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Members of law enforcement stand in a parking lot during the Coalition to March on Wall Street South protest in Charlotte, North Carolina September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Members of law enforcement stand in a parking lot during the Coalition to March on Wall Street South protest in Charlotte, North Carolina September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

