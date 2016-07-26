Edition:
Inside the DNC

First Lady Michelle Obama smiles as she takes the podium. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Bernie Sanders raises his fist as he takes the podium. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A supporter of Bernie Sanders wears tape across her mouth. REUTERS/Jim Young

Senator Al Franken from Minnesota and comedian Sarah Silverman speak. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

A Bernie Sanders delegate listens as Sanders speaks. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Senator Cory Booker speaks. REUTERS/Jim Young

New York State Senator Adrian Espaillat (C) and the New York delegation take the stage. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Singer Demi Lovato performs. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A woman watches from the doorsteps of her house as demonstrators from various groups, including supporters of Bernie Sanders, take part in a protest march. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A supporter of Bernie Sanders makes his way past delegates. REUTERS/Mike Segar

CNN news anchors work on the floor. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings Blake gavels in the first session. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

A gender-inclusive restroom sign. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

A Bernie Sanders supporter screams during the Convention Rules Committee report. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Singer Paul Simon greets the audience while performing. REUTERS/Jim Young

Immigration advocate Astrid Silva, organizing director at Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada, takes the stage. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Actress Eva Longoria arrives onstage. REUTERS/Jim Young

Demonstrators lock hands with the American flag and recite the om as they protest outside. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Bill Clinton reacts to the speech by first lady Michelle Obama as former Attorney General Eric Holder and Representative John Lewis (D-GA) applaud. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Delegates protest the Trans Pacific Partnership. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Acting DNC Chair Donna Brazile removes her CNN credential so she may participate in the Democratic National Convention. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man wearing a Donald Trump mask wipes sweat from his face. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Bernie Sanders supporters hold signs. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man sits in one of the seats of the Ohio delegation. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Democratic footwear is seen on a delegate. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man is detained by police during a protest for Bernie Sanders. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

