Pictures | Fri Jul 7, 2017 | 9:10am EDT

Inside the G20

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/Steffen Kugler/Courtesy of Bundesregierung/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts next to U.S. President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Argentina's President Mauricio Macri, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe prepare for a family photo. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets U.S. President Donald Trump on the eve of the G20 summit. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/POOL

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau his wife Sophie and son Hadrien arrive for the G20 Summit. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Saudi Arabia's Minister of State Ibrahim Abdulaziz Al-Assaf. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
U.S. President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talk during the working session. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the beginning of the G20 summit. REUTERS/John MACDOUGALL/POOL

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May talks with U.S. President Donald Trump during the working session. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Brigitte Macron, wife of France's President Emmanuel Macron, left, and Juliana Awada, wife of Argentine President Mauricio Macri leave a ship after a boat tour of the spouses program. REUTERS/Jens Buttner/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Russia's President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron talks to German Chancellor Angela Merkel as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi listens. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
U.S. President Donald Trump looks at French President Emmanuel Macron before a family photo. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. REUTERS/John MACDOUGALL/POOL

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel prepares to welcome leaders at the G20 summit. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets U.S. President Donald Trump. REUTERS/John MACDOUGALL/POOL

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
