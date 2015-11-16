Edition:
Inside the G20

President Obama chats with Russia's President Vladimir Putin prior to a working session at the Group of 20 leaders summit in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kayhan Ozer/Pool

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
President Obama concludes a meeting with Saudi Arabia's King Salman (3rd L) at the G20 summit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
President Obama walks with staff as he departs after meeting with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
President Obama and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron stand in a moment of silence for victims of terrorism, including the attacks in Paris, before a working session on the global economy. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, accompanied by Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, drives a buggy ahead of the G20 summit. REUTERS/Kayhan Ozer/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
President Obama talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. security advisor Susan Rice prior to the opening session. REUTERS/Cem Oksuz/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Members of the G20 prepare for the traditional family photo. REUTERS/Cem Oksuz/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
China's President Xi Jinping participates in a working session on the global economy with fellow world leaders. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
President Obama sits down with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron as he holds a multilateral meeting with them. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
President Obama chats with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde. REUTERS/Kayhan Ozer/Pool

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Members of the nationalist Youth Union of Turkey demonstrate during the G20 leaders summit. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
World leaders applaud after participating in a family photo at the start of the G20 summit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan walks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin prior to their meeting. REUTERS/Kayhan Ozer/Pool

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Turkish security officers stand behind barriers at a beach as they secure the summit zone ahead of the G20. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
President Obama listens to opening remarks by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
President Obama departs with National Security Advisor Susan Rice after meeting with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron arrive to participate in a working session on the global economy. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
President Obama delivers remarks to reporters after meeting with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
President Obama leaves Antalya International Airport after arriving for the G20. REUTERS/Okan Ozer/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
World leaders at the start of the G20 summit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
