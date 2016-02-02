Edition:
Inside the Iowa caucus

People gather to caucus at the Republican caucus at the 7 Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Votes are seen during the Republican caucus at the Iowa State Historical Society in Des Moines. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Bernie Sanders supporter Elsie Mace listens intently during the Iowa Democratic caucuses at the home of Gary and Mary Weaver in Rippey. "He's a true person, there's nothing fake about him" said Mace about Sanders. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Voters gather to caucus at the Republican caucus at the 7 Flags Event Center in Clive. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gather for a post-caucus rally in Des Moines. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A Bernie Sanders supporter shows a sticker during the Democratic Iowa caucuses at the home of Gary and Mary Weaver in Rippey. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Bernie Sanders and his family watch initial results of the Iowa caucuses on television from a hotel room in Des Moines. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Mary Weaver waits for caucus goers to arrive at her home in Rippey. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

A poster explains Democratic caucus mathematics at the home of Gary and Mary Weaver in Rippey. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

People line up as they arrive to caucus at the Republican caucus at the 7 Flags Event Center in Clive. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Donald Trump sits with his wife Melania, awaiting the Iowa caucuses to begin at St Francis of Assisi church in West Des Moines. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Democratic caucus host Gary Weaver adds up the amount of supporters for each candidate during the Iowa caucuses at his home in Rippey. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Heather Malmberg hangs signs of support for Bernie Sanders at the home of Gary and Mary Weaver before the caucus in Rippey. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

A worker adjusts an Iowa State flag during the Republican caucus at the 7 Flags Event Center in Clive. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

People gather for caucus at the Iowa State Historical Society in Des Moines. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

People participate in the Democartic caucus at the Iowa State Historical Society in Des Moines. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

A sign directs Democratic caucus goers to the home of Gary and Mary Weaver in Rippey. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

