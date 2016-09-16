Inside the iPhone 7
The iPhone 7 Plus opens to the side during a iFixit's teardown of the phone in Japan in this image released on September 15, 2016. Courtesy iFixit/Handout via REUTERS
The iPhone 7 Plus' home button, a touch sensor, is shown during a iFixit's teardown of the phone in Japan in this image released on September 15, 2016. Courtesy iFixit/Handout via REUTERS
The iPhone 7 Plus' water resistant feature includes a plastic SIM eject plug with a rubber gasket is shown during a iFixit's teardown of the phone in Japan in this image released on September 15, 2016. Courtesy iFixit/Handout via REUTERS
The iPhone 7 Plus' logic board is removed during a iFixit's teardown of the phone in Japan in this image released on September 15, 2016. Courtesy iFixit/Handout via REUTERS
The iPhone 7 Plus' two 12 MP cameras are shown during a iFixit's teardown of the phone in Japan in this image released on September 15, 2016. Courtesy iFixit/Handout via REUTERS
The iPhone 7 Plus' battery is shown during a iFixit's teardown of the phone in Japan in this image released on September 15, 2016. Courtesy iFixit/Handout via REUTERS
The iPhone 7 Plus' loudspeaker is shown during a iFixit's teardown of the phone in Japan in this image released on September 15, 2016. Courtesy iFixit/Handout via REUTERS
