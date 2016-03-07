Inside the Ku Klux Klan
A tattoo on the knuckles of a Klansman reads �Love� as he participates with members of the Nordic Order Knights and the Rebel Brigade Knights, groups that both claim affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan, in a cross lighting ceremony on a fellow member's...more
Female members of the Virgil Griffin White Knights, which claims affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan, pose for a photograph in their robes ahead of a cross lighting ceremony at a private farmhouse in Carter County, Tennessee, July 4, 2015. Female...more
Members of the Adirondack Fraternity White Knights, a group that claims affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan, display their tattoos and salute towards the camera during a cross and swastika lighting at a private residence in Hunt County, Texas, November...more
Members of the Nordic Order Knights and the Rebel Brigade Knights, groups that both claim affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan, raise their torches while shouting �For God, for family, for country, for the Klan,� during a cross lighting ceremony on a...more
A member of the Nordic Order Knights, a group that claims affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan, tries on his hood a day before a cross lighting ceremony in Henry County, Virginia, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Johnny Milano
Members of the Nordic Order Knights and the Rebel Brigade Knights, groups that both claim affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan, gather ahead of a cross lighting ceremony at a private residence in Henry County, Virginia, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Johnny...more
Members of the Virgil Griffin White Knights, a group that claims affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan, hold a ceremony for new members at a private farm house in Carter County, Tennessee July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Johnny Milano
A banner with the image of Adolf Hitler hangs inside a home where members affiliated with the Ku Klux Klan and the National Socialist Movement were gathering for a joint rally in Hunt County, Texas, November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Johnny Milano
Tom, a member of the Nordic Order Knights, a group that claims affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan, displays his collection of KKK memorabilia in a fellow member's home in Henry County, Virginia, August 9, 2014. Tom asked that his last name not be...more
A female and male member of the Virgil Griffin White Knights, a group that claims affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan, pose for a photograph in their robes ahead of a cross lighting ceremony at a private farm house in Carter County, Tennessee, July 4,...more
Members of the National Socialist Movement and the Adirondack Fraternity White Knights, a group that claims affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan, take part in a cross and swastika lighting ceremony at a private residence in Hunt County, Texas, November...more
Billy Snuffer, the Imperial Wizard of the Rebel Brigade Knights, a group that claims affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan, reads from a version of the Kloran ahead of a cross lighting ceremony at a private residence in Henry County, Virginia, August 9,...more
Eric, a Nighthawk for the Nordic Order Knights, a group that claims affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan, smokes a cigarette in his robe before a cross lighting ceremony on a member's property in Henry County, Virginia, August 9, 2014. Eric asked that...more
Members of the Virgil Griffin White Knights, a group that claims affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan, encircle a cross lighting ceremony at a private farm house in Carter County, Tennessee, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Johnny Milano
Members of the Rebel Brigade Knights, a group that claims affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan, shake hands before holding a rally in Martinsville, Virginia, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Johnny Milano
After holding a public rally, members of the Nordic Order Knights and Rebel Brigade Knights, groups that both claim affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan, gather to raise a cross before a cross lighting ceremony on a member's property in Henry County,...more
Jim, (R), a member of the Nordic Order Knights, a group that claims affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan, displays a KKK emblem tattoo in Henry County, Virginia, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Johnny Milano
An Imperial Kludd (L) for the Rebel Brigade Knights, lights the torches of fellow Klansmen and members of the Nordic Order Knights, groups that both claim affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan, as they prepare for a cross lighting ceremony on a member's...more
A Confederate flag and a flag containing the Ku Klux Klan emblem hang in the background as members of the Nordic Order Knights, a group that claims affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan, prepare a cross with canvas ahead of a cross lighting ceremony in...more
Members of the Virgil Griffin White Knights, a group that claims affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan, wrap a cross with canvas ahead of a cross lighting ceremony on a private farm in Carter County, Tennessee, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Johnny Milano
Members of the Rebel Brigade Knights and the Nordic Order Knights, groups that both claim affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan, hold their lit torches during a cross lighting ceremony at a private residence in Henry County, Virginia, October 11, 2014....more
New inductees of the Virgil Griffin White Knights, a group which claims affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan, kneel during a ceremony for new members at a private farm house in Carter County, Tennessee, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Johnny Milano
A confederate flag hangs from a barn where members of the Virgil Griffin White Knights, a group which claims affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan, prepare a cross with canvas ahead of a cross lighting ceremony at a private farm in Carter County,...more
Jim (R), a member of the Nordic Order Knights, a group that claims affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan, adjusts his hood before holding a public rally outside a courthouse in Stuart, Virginia, August 9, 2014. Jim asked that his last name not be used....more
Members of the Rebel Brigade Knights and the Nordic Order Knights, groups that both claim affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan, gather for a group photograph in front of a lit cross after a cross lighting ceremony at a private residence in Henry County,...more
A supporter of the Ku Klux Klan is seen with his tattoos during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A member of the Ku Klux Klan gestures as he marches during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Members of the Ku Klux Klan yell as they fly Confederate flags during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A member of the Ku Klux Klan yells during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Supporters of the Ku Klux Klan march toward a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
