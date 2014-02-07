Inside the Legionaries of Christ
A priest adjusts his vest before a mass led by Father Eduardo Robles Gil, the new leader of the Legionaries of Christ order, in the order seminary in Rome February 6, 2014. Gil was elected as the new leader after the disgraced Catholic religious...more
A priest adjusts his vest before a mass led by Father Eduardo Robles Gil, the new leader of the Legionaries of Christ order, in the order seminary in Rome February 6, 2014. Gil was elected as the new leader after the disgraced Catholic religious order officially denounced on Thursday its late founder Father Marcial Maciel who lived a double life as a pedophile, womanizer and drug addict, and apologized to his "many victims". The apology, issued by delegates from around the world meeting in Rome to set a new direction for the order, came a day after a United Nations committee singled it out in a scathing report accusing the Church of ignoring child abuse by priests. The meeting, which began on Jan. 8 and is due to end in late February, elected Gil as the order's new leader. Like Maciel, the 61-year-old hails from Mexico. REUTERS/Max Rossi
