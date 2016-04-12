Inside the North Korean military
North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea. REUTERS/KCNA
A view of artillery fire and landing exercises guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (not seen). REUTERS/KCNA
A North Korean soldier guards an army installation on the banks of the Yalu River at the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Members of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards, the civilian forces of North Korea, shout slogans in an undisclosed location. REUTERS/KCNA
Korean People's Army artillery troops conduct a live firing exercise. REUTERS/KCNA
A North Korean soldier points his gun at the photographer as he trains on the bank of the Yalu River at the North Korean town of Sinuiju. REUTERS/Adam Dean
Artillery pieces are seen being fired during a military drill at an unknown location. REUTERS/KCNA
A soldier salutes from atop a vehicle carrying a missile past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Korean soldiers do push-ups at the banks of the Yalu River, at the North Korean town of Sinuiju. REUTERS/Stringer
A new multiple launch rocket system is test fired. REUTERS/KCNA
Senior North Korean military officers follow the performance celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Soldiers shout slogans as they march past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other officials. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Soldiers shout slogans under the stands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other officials. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A North Korean soldier kicks a goat on the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
A missile is fired from a naval vessel during the test-firing of a new type of an anti-ship cruise missile to be equipped at Korean People's Army naval units. REUTERS/KCNA
A view of artillery fire and landing exercises guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/KCNA
A North Korean woman and soldiers look at a Chinese tour boat from the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Landing and anti-landing exercises being carried out by the Korean People's Army at an unknown location. REUTERS/KCNA
Landing and anti-landing exercises being carried out by the Korean People's Army at an unknown location. REUTERS/KCNA
Soldiers ride motorcycles past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang October 10, 2015. Isolated North Korea marked the 70th...more
A night drill of ground artillery sub-units. REUTERS/KCNA
A test-firing drill of anti-ship missiles. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean soldiers salute from atop tanks during a military parade in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
