Inside the North Korean military
A military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army. KCNA/via REUTERS
A military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army. KCNA/via REUTERS
A military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army. KCNA/via REUTERS
A military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army. KCNA/via REUTERS
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un watches a military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army. KCNA/via REUTERS
North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervises a ballistic rocket launching drill of Hwasong artillery units. KCNA/via REUTERS
North Korean soldiers with weapons attend military training in an undisclosed location. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stands on the conning tower of a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Naval Unit 167. REUTERS/KCNA
A view of artillery fire and landing exercises. REUTERS/KCNA
Landing and anti-landing exercises carried out by the Korean People's Army at an unknown location. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean soldiers run as they attend military training in an undisclosed location. REUTERS/KCNA
A rocket is carried by a military vehicle during a military parade in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Soldier-builders of KPA Units 966, 462, 101, 489, who took part in building the workers' hostel of Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang Textile Mill, applaud during a photo session. REUTERS/KCNA
A live bullet firing demonstration is held by service personnel from the Korean People's Army in South Hwanghae Province. REUTERS/KCNA
Landing and anti-landing exercises at an unknown location. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea. REUTERS/KCNA
An underwater test-firing of a strategic submarine ballistic missile. KCNA via REUTERS
A view of a firing contest among multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) batteries selected from large combined units of the KPA. KCNA/via Reuters
North Korean members of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards attend military training. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean military personnel paddle a small boat amid morning fog over Taedong River in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presides over an urgent operation meeting on the Korean People's Army Strategic Rocket Force's performance of duty for firepower strike at the Supreme Command in Pyongyang. The sign on the left reads, "Strategic...more
A missile is fired from a naval vessel during the test-firing of a new type of anti-ship cruise missile to be equipped at Korean People's Army naval units. REUTERS/KCNA
Tanks are seen during the Korean People's Army tank crews' competition at an unknown location. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as he guides a flight drill for the inspection of airmen of the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean officers shield themselves from the rain after the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A tank is seen during the Korean People's Army tank crews' competition. REUTERS/KCNA
A view of the test-fire of Pukguksong-2. KCNA/via REUTERS
Service personnel visit the statues of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
Airplanes of the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force. REUTERS/KCNA
A rocket is launched during a demonstration of a new large-caliber multiple rocket launching system at an unknown location. REUTERS/KCNA
Female North Korean soldiers patrol along the banks of Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A combat drill of the service personnel of the special operation battalion of KPA Unit 525. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses with soldiers during an inspection of the defense detachment on Ung Islet, which is defending an outpost in the East Sea of Korea. REUTERS/KCNA
Next Slideshows
Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil
Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a...
Views from America's National Parks
Spectacular views from America's national parks.
Ivanka Trump on the world stage
The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
MORE IN PICTURES
Prince Philip to step down from royal duties
Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
On the UK campaign trail
On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.
Paquito and me
Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Besieged in rebel-held Douma
An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.
Chanel's cruise collection
Karl Lagerfeld presents his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris.
Mosul in ruins
Mosul's wrecked roads, bridges and broader economy will take at least five years to repair and need billions of dollars of development that Iraq's government will struggle to afford, officials returning to the battle-scarred city said.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.