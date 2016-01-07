Inside the Oregon refuge

Wes Kjar, a 31-year-old occupier from Utah, left a job on an oil rig to join to join the siege over the weekend, meeting Ammon Bundy for the first time. He stayed to serve as his body guard and speaks with passion about the cause. He said he would...more

Wes Kjar, a 31-year-old occupier from Utah, left a job on an oil rig to join to join the siege over the weekend, meeting Ammon Bundy for the first time. He stayed to serve as his body guard and speaks with passion about the cause. He said he would not hesitate to stand between Bundy and a bullet. �I�m not saying I want to die,� he explained at one point during the night. �I want to surrender. But I want to surrender on the right terms.� REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

