Pictures | Tue Nov 15, 2016 | 11:00pm EST

Inside the restored Capitol dome

Construction Manager Shane Gallagher leads members of the media on a tour of the rebuilt cast-iron dome. When work began in January 2014, the dome was suffering from water leaks, cracks and corrosion so bad that rain gutters were clogged with rust chips. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
A U.S. flag is seen from the rebuilt cast-iron dome. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Construction Manager Shane Gallagher leads members of the media on a tour of the rebuilt cast-iron dome. The project was the first complete rehabilitation of the 288-foot-tall Civil War-era dome since 1960.REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
A general view of the city of Washington is seen from the rebuilt cast-iron dome. The corroded exterior balustrade was taken apart and shipped to a Utah workshop for repair, and the scrap pieces were melted down to be reused in the new structure. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Visitors are seen at the rotunda floor of the rebuilt cast-iron dome. Up to 13 layers of lead-based paint were removed and 666 feet of cracks were repaired. The structure is believed to be the biggest cast-iron dome in the world. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Construction Manager Shane Gallagher leads members of the media on a tour of the rebuilt cast-iron dome. The dome was completed during the 1861-65 Civil War and President Abraham Lincoln viewed its construction as a symbol of national endurance. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
People are seen walking near the rebuilt cast-iron dome. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
A general view of the National Mall is seen from the rebuilt cast-iron dome. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
The rebuilt cast-iron dome. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Construction Manager Shane Gallagher leads members of the media on a tour of the rebuilt cast-iron dome. Repainting required 1,215 gallons of paint, with the top of three coats in the color "Dome White." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Visitors are seen at the rotunda floor of the rebuilt cast-iron dome. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Trump hotel is seen from the rebuilt cast-iron dome. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Construction Manager Shane Gallagher leads members of the media on a tour of the rebuilt cast-iron dome. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
A worker is seen at the construction site for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump from the rebuilt cast-iron dome. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Construction workers are seen outside of the rebuilt cast-iron dome. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
A general view of the National Mall is seen from the rebuilt cast-iron dome. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
A general view of the National Mall is seen from the rebuilt cast-iron dome. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
The Apotheosis of Washington fresco is seen at the rebuilt cast-iron dome. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
The supermoon rises over the United States Capitol dome in Washington. The rebuilt cast-iron dome, a soaring symbol of national unity since the 19th century, was formally completed after a $60 million overhaul that included repairing more than 1,300 cracks and weak spots. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
