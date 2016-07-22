Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jul 22, 2016 | 10:11am EDT

Inside the RNC

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks as he accepts the nomination during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks as he accepts the nomination during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks as he accepts the nomination during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
1 / 40
Donald Trump and his family are joined by Vice-Presidential Nominee Indiana Governor Mike Pence and his family on stage at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio,, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Donald Trump and his family are joined by Vice-Presidential Nominee Indiana Governor Mike Pence and his family on stage at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio,, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Donald Trump and his family are joined by Vice-Presidential Nominee Indiana Governor Mike Pence and his family on stage at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio,, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
2 / 40
Donald Trump greets Mike Pence after Pence spoke. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Donald Trump greets Mike Pence after Pence spoke. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
Donald Trump greets Mike Pence after Pence spoke. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
3 / 40
Ted Cruz arrives to speak during the third night. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ted Cruz arrives to speak during the third night. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
Ted Cruz arrives to speak during the third night. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
4 / 40
A delegate holds up a sign opposing Hillary Clinton during the third day. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

A delegate holds up a sign opposing Hillary Clinton during the third day. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
A delegate holds up a sign opposing Hillary Clinton during the third day. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
5 / 40
Former Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio speaks by video link during the third night of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Former Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio speaks by video link during the third night of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
Former Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio speaks by video link during the third night of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
6 / 40
A delegate dressed as Abraham Lincoln looks on during the third day. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A delegate dressed as Abraham Lincoln looks on during the third day. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
A delegate dressed as Abraham Lincoln looks on during the third day. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 40
Donald Trump speaks live via satellite from Trump Tower in New York City during the second session. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Donald Trump speaks live via satellite from Trump Tower in New York City during the second session. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
Donald Trump speaks live via satellite from Trump Tower in New York City during the second session. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
8 / 40
Attendees try to shield a Code Pink protester from the convention with the American flag. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Attendees try to shield a Code Pink protester from the convention with the American flag. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
Attendees try to shield a Code Pink protester from the convention with the American flag. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 40
Donald Trump Jr. speaks about his father during the second day. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Donald Trump Jr. speaks about his father during the second day. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
Donald Trump Jr. speaks about his father during the second day. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
10 / 40
Delegate Jake Byrd celebrates Donald Trump's nomination during the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Delegate Jake Byrd celebrates Donald Trump's nomination during the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
Delegate Jake Byrd celebrates Donald Trump's nomination during the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 40
New Jersey Governor Christie speaks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

New Jersey Governor Christie speaks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
New Jersey Governor Christie speaks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
12 / 40
Tiffany Trump speaks about her father. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tiffany Trump speaks about her father. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
Tiffany Trump speaks about her father. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
13 / 40
Donald Trump's children (L-R): Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump, celebrate after announcing the votes of the New York delegation to put their father over the top to win the nomination during the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Donald Trump's children (L-R): Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump, celebrate after announcing the votes of the New York delegation to put their father over the top to win the nomination during the second day. REUTERS/Brian...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
Donald Trump's children (L-R): Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump, celebrate after announcing the votes of the New York delegation to put their father over the top to win the nomination during the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
14 / 40
Melania Trump takes the stage after her introduction by her husband. REUTERS/Jim Young

Melania Trump takes the stage after her introduction by her husband. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Melania Trump takes the stage after her introduction by her husband. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
15 / 40
The New York delegation puts Donald Trump over the top to win the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during the second session. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

The New York delegation puts Donald Trump over the top to win the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during the second session. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
The New York delegation puts Donald Trump over the top to win the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during the second session. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Close
16 / 40
A supporter of Donald Trump wraps the face of a protester from the activist group Code Pink in a U.S. flag after she jumped up holding a "No Racism No Hate" banner. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A supporter of Donald Trump wraps the face of a protester from the activist group Code Pink in a U.S. flag after she jumped up holding a "No Racism No Hate" banner. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump wraps the face of a protester from the activist group Code Pink in a U.S. flag after she jumped up holding a "No Racism No Hate" banner. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
17 / 40
Paul Ryan poses for a photo with members of his staff on the steps of the stage during the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Paul Ryan poses for a photo with members of his staff on the steps of the stage during the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
Paul Ryan poses for a photo with members of his staff on the steps of the stage during the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
18 / 40
Dutch politician and founder of the Dutch Party for Freedom Geert Wilders speaks to reporters. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Dutch politician and founder of the Dutch Party for Freedom Geert Wilders speaks to reporters. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
Dutch politician and founder of the Dutch Party for Freedom Geert Wilders speaks to reporters. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
19 / 40
Delegates yell and scream as the Chair announces that the convention will not hold a roll-call vote on the RNC Rules Committee's report and rules changes and rejects the efforts of anti-Trump forces to hold such a vote. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Delegates yell and scream as the Chair announces that the convention will not hold a roll-call vote on the RNC Rules Committee's report and rules changes and rejects the efforts of anti-Trump forces to hold such a vote. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Delegates yell and scream as the Chair announces that the convention will not hold a roll-call vote on the RNC Rules Committee's report and rules changes and rejects the efforts of anti-Trump forces to hold such a vote. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
20 / 40
Donald Trump Jr talks with former Senator Bob Dole in Trump's box. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump Jr talks with former Senator Bob Dole in Trump's box. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Donald Trump Jr talks with former Senator Bob Dole in Trump's box. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
21 / 40
An opponent of the Republican National Convention Rules Committee's report and rules changes screams as the Republican party tries to repel the efforts of anti-Trump forces by refusing to hold a roll-call vote on the report and changes. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

An opponent of the Republican National Convention Rules Committee's report and rules changes screams as the Republican party tries to repel the efforts of anti-Trump forces by refusing to hold a roll-call vote on the report and changes. REUTERS/Brian...more

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
An opponent of the Republican National Convention Rules Committee's report and rules changes screams as the Republican party tries to repel the efforts of anti-Trump forces by refusing to hold a roll-call vote on the report and changes. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
22 / 40
Donald Trump supporters take over the steps of the stage with a Trump banner as the chair of the convention refused to hold a roll-call vote over the RNC Rules Committee's report and rules changes and the convention descended into chaos over the controversy. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump supporters take over the steps of the stage with a Trump banner as the chair of the convention refused to hold a roll-call vote over the RNC Rules Committee's report and rules changes and the convention descended into chaos over the...more

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Donald Trump supporters take over the steps of the stage with a Trump banner as the chair of the convention refused to hold a roll-call vote over the RNC Rules Committee's report and rules changes and the convention descended into chaos over the controversy. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
23 / 40
A delegate weeps during a speech by Pat Smith, whose son Sean was killed in the attacks on Benghazi, Libya in 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A delegate weeps during a speech by Pat Smith, whose son Sean was killed in the attacks on Benghazi, Libya in 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
A delegate weeps during a speech by Pat Smith, whose son Sean was killed in the attacks on Benghazi, Libya in 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
24 / 40
Alli McCracken of the activist group Code Pink wrestles with convention attendees as she shouts during the evening session. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Alli McCracken of the activist group Code Pink wrestles with convention attendees as she shouts during the evening session. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Alli McCracken of the activist group Code Pink wrestles with convention attendees as she shouts during the evening session. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
25 / 40
A member of the Republican Naitonal Convention "Whip Staff" who pressure delegates to tow the party line and follow the desires of the Republican National Committee, talks into her radio as she stands next to a mirror on the floor. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

A member of the Republican Naitonal Convention "Whip Staff" who pressure delegates to tow the party line and follow the desires of the Republican National Committee, talks into her radio as she stands next to a mirror on the floor. REUTERS/Mark...more

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
A member of the Republican Naitonal Convention "Whip Staff" who pressure delegates to tow the party line and follow the desires of the Republican National Committee, talks into her radio as she stands next to a mirror on the floor. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
26 / 40
Actor Scott Baio poses with Mike Pence. REUTERS/Jim Young

Actor Scott Baio poses with Mike Pence. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Actor Scott Baio poses with Mike Pence. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
27 / 40
A delegate holds a sign during speeches. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

A delegate holds a sign during speeches. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
A delegate holds a sign during speeches. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Close
28 / 40
Willie Robertson, star of the television show "Duck Dynasty," speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Willie Robertson, star of the television show "Duck Dynasty," speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Willie Robertson, star of the television show "Duck Dynasty," speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
29 / 40
A delegate sports an elephant hat on the floor. REUTERS/Jim Young

A delegate sports an elephant hat on the floor. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
A delegate sports an elephant hat on the floor. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
30 / 40
A truck is parked near a rally supporting Trump. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A truck is parked near a rally supporting Trump. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
A truck is parked near a rally supporting Trump. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
31 / 40
A convention staff member wears a tie with the convention logo of an elephant and an electric guitar. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A convention staff member wears a tie with the convention logo of an elephant and an electric guitar. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
A convention staff member wears a tie with the convention logo of an elephant and an electric guitar. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
32 / 40
An RNC delegate from the State of Florida holds a Donald Trump doll on the floor. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An RNC delegate from the State of Florida holds a Donald Trump doll on the floor. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
An RNC delegate from the State of Florida holds a Donald Trump doll on the floor. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
33 / 40
House Speaker Paul Ryan participates in a rehearsal. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

House Speaker Paul Ryan participates in a rehearsal. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
House Speaker Paul Ryan participates in a rehearsal. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
34 / 40
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stands at the main podium as he previews the stage. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stands at the main podium as he previews the stage. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stands at the main podium as he previews the stage. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
35 / 40
Steve Thacker carrying a rifle and a handgun is surrounded by news media in a public square in Cleveland. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Steve Thacker carrying a rifle and a handgun is surrounded by news media in a public square in Cleveland. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Steve Thacker carrying a rifle and a handgun is surrounded by news media in a public square in Cleveland. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
36 / 40
An American-made coffee mug is seen on sale at the Republican National Convention. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

An American-made coffee mug is seen on sale at the Republican National Convention. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
An American-made coffee mug is seen on sale at the Republican National Convention. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
37 / 40
Paul Manafort, campaign manager to Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump, and his wife Kathleen ride the elevator. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Paul Manafort, campaign manager to Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump, and his wife Kathleen ride the elevator. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Paul Manafort, campaign manager to Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump, and his wife Kathleen ride the elevator. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
38 / 40
CBS television comedian Stephen Colbert films comedy bits with his crew on the floor. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

CBS television comedian Stephen Colbert films comedy bits with his crew on the floor. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
CBS television comedian Stephen Colbert films comedy bits with his crew on the floor. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
39 / 40
A billboard erected in advance of the RNC depicts Trump kissing Ted Cruz . REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

A billboard erected in advance of the RNC depicts Trump kissing Ted Cruz . REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
A billboard erected in advance of the RNC depicts Trump kissing Ted Cruz . REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Trump in the spotlight at the RNC

Trump in the spotlight at the RNC

Next Slideshows

Trump in the spotlight at the RNC

Trump in the spotlight at the RNC

Donald Trump takes center stage at the Republican National Convention.

Jul 21 2016
The Trump family album

The Trump family album

A look at the Trump family through the years.

Jul 21 2016
Protests outside the RNC

Protests outside the RNC

Making a statement outside the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

Jul 21 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jul 21 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast