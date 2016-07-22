Inside the RNC
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks as he accepts the nomination during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump and his family are joined by Vice-Presidential Nominee Indiana Governor Mike Pence and his family on stage at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio,, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Donald Trump greets Mike Pence after Pence spoke. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Ted Cruz arrives to speak during the third night. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A delegate holds up a sign opposing Hillary Clinton during the third day. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Former Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio speaks by video link during the third night of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A delegate dressed as Abraham Lincoln looks on during the third day. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump speaks live via satellite from Trump Tower in New York City during the second session. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Attendees try to shield a Code Pink protester from the convention with the American flag. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Donald Trump Jr. speaks about his father during the second day. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Delegate Jake Byrd celebrates Donald Trump's nomination during the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
New Jersey Governor Christie speaks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Tiffany Trump speaks about her father. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Donald Trump's children (L-R): Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump, celebrate after announcing the votes of the New York delegation to put their father over the top to win the nomination during the second day. REUTERS/Brian...more
Melania Trump takes the stage after her introduction by her husband. REUTERS/Jim Young
The New York delegation puts Donald Trump over the top to win the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during the second session. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
A supporter of Donald Trump wraps the face of a protester from the activist group Code Pink in a U.S. flag after she jumped up holding a "No Racism No Hate" banner. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Paul Ryan poses for a photo with members of his staff on the steps of the stage during the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Dutch politician and founder of the Dutch Party for Freedom Geert Wilders speaks to reporters. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Delegates yell and scream as the Chair announces that the convention will not hold a roll-call vote on the RNC Rules Committee's report and rules changes and rejects the efforts of anti-Trump forces to hold such a vote. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump Jr talks with former Senator Bob Dole in Trump's box. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
An opponent of the Republican National Convention Rules Committee's report and rules changes screams as the Republican party tries to repel the efforts of anti-Trump forces by refusing to hold a roll-call vote on the report and changes. REUTERS/Brian...more
Donald Trump supporters take over the steps of the stage with a Trump banner as the chair of the convention refused to hold a roll-call vote over the RNC Rules Committee's report and rules changes and the convention descended into chaos over the...more
A delegate weeps during a speech by Pat Smith, whose son Sean was killed in the attacks on Benghazi, Libya in 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Alli McCracken of the activist group Code Pink wrestles with convention attendees as she shouts during the evening session. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A member of the Republican Naitonal Convention "Whip Staff" who pressure delegates to tow the party line and follow the desires of the Republican National Committee, talks into her radio as she stands next to a mirror on the floor. REUTERS/Mark...more
Actor Scott Baio poses with Mike Pence. REUTERS/Jim Young
A delegate holds a sign during speeches. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Willie Robertson, star of the television show "Duck Dynasty," speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A delegate sports an elephant hat on the floor. REUTERS/Jim Young
A truck is parked near a rally supporting Trump. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A convention staff member wears a tie with the convention logo of an elephant and an electric guitar. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
An RNC delegate from the State of Florida holds a Donald Trump doll on the floor. REUTERS/Mike Segar
House Speaker Paul Ryan participates in a rehearsal. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stands at the main podium as he previews the stage. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Steve Thacker carrying a rifle and a handgun is surrounded by news media in a public square in Cleveland. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An American-made coffee mug is seen on sale at the Republican National Convention. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Paul Manafort, campaign manager to Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump, and his wife Kathleen ride the elevator. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
CBS television comedian Stephen Colbert films comedy bits with his crew on the floor. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A billboard erected in advance of the RNC depicts Trump kissing Ted Cruz . REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
