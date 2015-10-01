Edition:
Inside the Russian military

Soviet SU-100 tank destroyers drive during the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, May 9, 2015. Picture taken with a tilt and shift lens. REUTERS/Host Photo Agency/RIA Novosti

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2015
Vessels are seen during the war games Zapad-2013 (West-2013) at the Khmelevka range on Russia's Baltic Sea in the Kaliningrad Region, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2013
A Russian serviceman walks past the Buk-1M missile system at the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Russian army soldiers in winter camouflage go through training exercises at an altitude of 3,500 meters on the slopes of Mount Elbrus in Russia's Caucasus January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kazbek Basayev

Reuters / Friday, January 18, 2013
Servicemen take part in the joint war games Zapad-2013 at the Khmelevka range on Russia's Baltic Sea in the Kaliningrad Region, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2013
A Russian T-80 tank is driven at a firing ground during a demonstration show in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2012
Crew members pose for a picture during a ceremony launching the diesel-electric submarine "Rostov-on-Don" at the Admiralty Shipyards in St. Petersburg, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Reuters / Thursday, June 26, 2014
Russian servicemen remove felled trees, which were cut down to prevent new fire outbursts, outside the town of Lukhovitsy, some 110 km (68 miles) southeast of the capital Moscow, August 6, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Reuters / Friday, August 06, 2010
A Russian TOS-1 Buratino multiple rocket launcher fires during the Russia Arms Expo 2013 9th international exhibition of arms, military equipment and ammunition, in the Urals city of Nizhny Tagil, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2013
Soldiers run near a line of the Mikoyan MiG-31B supersonic interceptor aircrafts at the Kansk-Dalniy military airdrome outside the town of Kansk, 130 miles east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Friday, February 22, 2013
Russian sailors march during a naval parade rehearsal in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, July 25, 2014
An Ilyushin Il-78 Midas air force tanker and a Tupolev Tu-95MS strategic bomber fly over the Red Square during the Victory Day parade in Moscow, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Host Photo Agency/RIA Novosti

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2015
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin listens to Air Forces' Commander-in-Chief Alexander Zelenin as they watch planes performing during the opening of the MAKS-2009 international air show in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, August 18, 2009. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2009
Tanks drive past an explosion as they take part in military exercises in Russia's Zabaykalsky region, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2013
Members of the Russian team transport tanks on a pontoon bridge during the Open Water competition for pontoon bridge units as part of the International Army Games-2015 in the town of Murom, Russia, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
A Russian Sukhoi Su-25 jet fighter flies during a drill at the Nitka training complex in the village of Novofedorovka, west of the Crimean city of Simferopol, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Russian soldiers from 34th motorized infantry mountain brigade, 58th Army, prepare to evacuate a fellow soldier acting as an injured person during a drill at the Darial range outside Russia's city of Vladikavkaz, July 28, 2010. REUTERS/Kazbek Basayev

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2010
Russian navy sailors line up during celebrations for Navy Day in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea, July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2015
A military vessel is seen during the joint war games Zapad-2013 at the Khmelevka range on Russia's Baltic Sea in the Kaliningrad Region, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2013
A Russian soldier crushes a pile of bricks with a hammer on the stomach of a fellow soldier during a performance as part of a naval parade rehearsal at the harbor of Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok, July 23, 2010. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Reuters / Friday, July 23, 2010
Russian amphibious vehicles drive in formation during celebrations to mark Navy Day in the far eastern Russian port of Vladivostok, July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Reuters / Sunday, July 27, 2014
Students from the Yermolov Cadet School test their helmets before a parachute jump outside the southern Russian city of Stavropol, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Thursday, May 17, 2012
A Russian soldier lies with his back to Ukrainian fighter jets as he watches Ukrainian serviceman at the Belbek airport in the Crimea region, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, March 04, 2014
A couple kiss in front of a Russian military ship during the International Maritime Defence Show in St. Petersburg, June 24, 2009. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2009
Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters release flares as they perform during the Russia Arms Expo 2013 9th international exhibition of arms, military equipment and ammunition, in the Urals city of Nizhny Tagil, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2013
Russian sailors board their Russian Navy frigate Smolny as they leave the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, western France, December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
Russian servicemen take part in an exercise to test a new mobile cable lift on a military training ground, south of Vladikavkaz, in the Republic of North Ossetia November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kazbek Basayev

Reuters / Friday, November 23, 2012
Students from the Yermolov Cadet School lodge at a training base, the terminal point of their training march, near the southern Russian city of Stavropol March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2012
A dog runs past Russian navy sailors taking part in a festive ceremony marking the first anniversary of the Crimean treaty signing in Sevastopol, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
The crew of a Russian Kilo-class diesel submarine line up on its deck during a naval parade rehearsal at the harbor of Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok, July 23, 2010. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Reuters / Friday, July 23, 2010
A Russian serviceman aboard a tank salutes during the Victory Day parade in Moscow's Red Square, May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Friday, May 09, 2014
Russian warships fire during a naval parade rehearsal in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, July 25, 2014
A Russian armored personnel carrier during a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade on Red Square in Moscow, April 26, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2011
