Wed Oct 5, 2016 | 10:20pm EDT

Inside the Trump crowd

A supporter of Donald Trump holds an infant in the front row as Trump takes the stage at a campaign rally in Loveland, Colorado. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Supporters of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump chase protesters out of a Trump campaign rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Volunteers for Donald Trump work at phone bank at a campaign rally in Loveland, Colorado. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump look on as he speaks at a campaign rally in Pueblo, Colorado. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump cheer at a Trump campaign rally, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A man gestures in the audience before Donald Trump appears at a campaign rally in Manheim, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, October 01, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump holds an infant dressed like Trump at a campaign rally in Henderson, Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump recite the Pledge of Allegiance during a campaign rally, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Seg ar

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump holds a package of toilet paper at a Trump campaign rally in Henderson, Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump carries a sign at a rally with him in Council Bluffs, Iowa. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
10-year-old Wyatt Smith poses for a portrait before Donald Trump appeared at a campaign rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump watch as Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Manheim, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, October 01, 2016
A car painted for Donald Trump is seen outside at a campaign rally in Loveland, Colorado. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump wait for him to appear at a campaign rally in Manheim, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, October 01, 2016
A woman watches at a rally with Donald Trump at Orlando Melbourne International Airport in Melbourne, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump pray before a campaign rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump holds a sign at a campaign rally in Henderson, Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Supporters of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump attend a campaign rally in Henderson, Nevada, U.S., October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump wear matching shirts as they gather before their rally with him in Council Bluffs, Iowa. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump holds up a massive "T" for Trump at a Trump campaign rally, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
