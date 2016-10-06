Inside the Trump crowd
A supporter of Donald Trump holds an infant in the front row as Trump takes the stage at a campaign rally in Loveland, Colorado. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump chase protesters out of a Trump campaign rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Volunteers for Donald Trump work at phone bank at a campaign rally in Loveland, Colorado. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Donald Trump look on as he speaks at a campaign rally in Pueblo, Colorado. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Donald Trump cheer at a Trump campaign rally, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man gestures in the audience before Donald Trump appears at a campaign rally in Manheim, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A supporter of Donald Trump holds an infant dressed like Trump at a campaign rally in Henderson, Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Donald Trump recite the Pledge of Allegiance during a campaign rally, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Seg ar
A supporter of Donald Trump holds a package of toilet paper at a Trump campaign rally in Henderson, Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A supporter of Donald Trump carries a sign at a rally with him in Council Bluffs, Iowa. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
10-year-old Wyatt Smith poses for a portrait before Donald Trump appeared at a campaign rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Donald Trump watch as Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Manheim, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A car painted for Donald Trump is seen outside at a campaign rally in Loveland, Colorado. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Donald Trump wait for him to appear at a campaign rally in Manheim, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman watches at a rally with Donald Trump at Orlando Melbourne International Airport in Melbourne, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters of Donald Trump pray before a campaign rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A supporter of Donald Trump holds a sign at a campaign rally in Henderson, Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump attend a campaign rally in Henderson, Nevada, U.S., October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Donald Trump wear matching shirts as they gather before their rally with him in Council Bluffs, Iowa. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A supporter of Donald Trump holds up a massive "T" for Trump at a Trump campaign rally, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Segar
