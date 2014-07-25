Inside the tunnels of Gaza
An Israeli army officer gives explanations to journalists during an army-organized tour in a tunnel said to be used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jack Guez/Pool
Israeli army officers talk at the entrance of a tunnel said to be used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks, during an army-organized tour for journalists, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jack Guez/Pool
An Israeli army officer walks during an army-organized tour for journalists in a tunnel said to be used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jack Guez/Pool
Israeli army officers talk with journalists at the entrance of a tunnel said to be used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks before an army-organized tour for journalists at the Gaza border July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jack Guez/Pool
Gas deployed by the Israeli army gushes out of a hole in a tunnel, which was used by Hamas militants in an attack on July 21, during an operation to search for tunnels dug by the Palestinian militants, just outside the Gaza Strip July 22, 2014....more
An Israeli military excavator works on the Gaza side of the border with Israel during an operation to search for tunnels dug by Palestinian militants July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli army officer stands at the entrance of a tunnel said to be used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks, during an army-organized tour for journalists on July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jack Guez/Pool
An Israeli army officer gives explanations to journalists during an army-organized tour in a tunnel said to be used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jack Guez/Pool
Smoke deployed by the Israeli army gushes out of a hole in a tunnel during an operation to search for tunnels dug by Palestinian militants, just outside the Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli army officer walks up at the entrance of a tunnel said to be used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks, during an army-organized tour for journalists July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jack Guez/Pool
An Israeli soldier takes position after receiving a warning of a possible tunnel dug from the Gaza Strip into Israel, outside the Gaza Strip July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli truck is seen near a tunnel, which was used by Hamas militants in an attack on July 21, during an operation to search for tunnels dug by the Palestinian militants, near Kibbutz Nir Am just outside the Gaza Strip July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz...more
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Air Algerie crash
An Air Algerie flight carrying 118 people crashes in Mali.
Inside Gaza
On the ground amid the Gaza offensive.
Gaza offensive
Our latest photos from the Israel-Gaza conflict.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.