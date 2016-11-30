Edition:
Inside Trump Tower

Two men in cowboy hats stand in the lobby at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
A man reads out loud from the book "Night" by Elie Wiesel, about his experience with his father in the Nazi German concentration camps at Auschwitz and Buchenwald, while standing in the lobby at Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Donald Trump sits for dinner with Mitt Romney and his choice for White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus at Jean-Georges inside Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager and senior advisor to the Trump Presidential Transition Team, converses with "Naked Cowboy" themed street performers in the lobby. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Eric Trump rides an elevator at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn gestures from an elevator as he arrives at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Steven Mnuchin, Donald Trump's choice for Treasury Secretary, speaks to members of the news media. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Gary Cohn, Goldman Sachs Group Inc president and chief operating officer, arrives for a meeting with Donald Trump. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
A group of pedestrians wait for something to happen at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Guests shop for Trump branded items at Trump's Sweet Shop in the lobby of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross, chairman of Invesco Ltd subsidiary WL Ross & Co and Trump's pick for commerce secretary, departs Trump Tower after a meeting. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager and senior advisor to the Trump Presidential Transition Team walks with former Vice President Dan Quayle. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump, Tom and Barbara Bechler of Palos Verdes, California, stand in the lobby of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
Ivanka Trump walks through the lobby with her husband Jared Kushner. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Heavily armed New York City Police (NYPD) officers patrol through the lobby at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
A worker pushes a podium through the lobby at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Marion C. Blakey, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Rolls-Royce North America Inc. arrives to meet with Donald Trump. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Corey Lewandowski speaks on a mobile phone as he arrives at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Former Texas Governor Rick Perry is escorted by RNC employee Madeleine Westerhout as he arrives to meet with Donald Trump. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
A member of security personnel attempts to call an elevator for Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista as they arrive for a meeting with Donald Trump. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Vice President Elect Mike Pence speaks to members of the news media upon his arrival. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
CNN hosts Lester Holt (R) and Wolf Blitzer (C) depart after meeting with Donald Trump. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani (L) shakes hands with a supporter as he arrives. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks with the media after meeting with Donald Trump. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Entrepreneur and investor Peter Thiel exits an elevator after a meeting at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
A supporter of President-elect Donald Trump visits Trump Tower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Senator Ted Cruz departs Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
A worker yawns as the elevator doors close in the lobby of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
Women wearing Make America Great Again hats sit at a table at Trump Bar. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
Campaign CEO Stephen Bannon departs the offices of Donald Trump. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
Sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. go down escalators outside offices of Donald Trump. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
Filmmaker Michael Moore leaves a note for Donald Trump as he visits Trump Tower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
Workers joke inside Trump Tower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
NYPD officers pose for pictures inside Trump Tower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
Nigel Farage, leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), arrives at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
Campaign Communications Director Hope Hicks departs the offices at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
A woman watches President Barack Obama on a TV in Trump Bar in the lobby of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
Secret Service agents ride down an escalator at Trump Tower the day after the election. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Senator Jeff Sessions arrives in the lobby of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
A doorman stands outside an elevator in the lobby of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
