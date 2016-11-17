Inside Trump Tower
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks with the media after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani shakes hands with a supporter as he arrives at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Entrepreneur and investor Peter Thiel exits an elevator after a meeting at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Eric Trump and his wife Lara Yunaska exit Trump Tower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Dallas investor Ray Washburne arrives at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Campaign senior advisor Boris Epshteyn arrives at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Retired U.S. Army Lt. General Michael Flynn leaves Trump Tower. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A supporter of President-elect Donald Trump visits Trump Tower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Senator Ted Cruz departs Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Vice president-elect Mike Pence departs Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A worker yawns as the elevator doors close in the lobby of Republican president-elect Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg speaks to the media in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A U.S. secret service agent looks on, inside Republican president-elect Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York, November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Steven Mnuchin, national finance chairman for Republican president-elect Donald Trump, arrives at Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Women wearing Make America Great Again hats sit at a table at Trump Bar at the offices of Republican president-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Campaign manager Kellyanne Conway arrives at the offices of Republican president-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Campaign CEO Stephen Bannon departs the offices of Republican president-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York, on November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. go down escalators outside offices of Republican president-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Republican President-elect Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York, November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Filmmaker Michael Moore leaves a note for the Republican president-elect Donald Trump as he visits Trump Tower in New York, November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Communications adviser Jason Miller arrives at the offices of Republican president-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Workers joke inside Republican president-elect Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York, November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
NYPD officers pose for pictures inside Republican president-elect Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York, November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Nigel Farage, leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), arrives at Republican president-elect Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York, November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Campaign Communications Director Hope Hicks departs the offices of Republican president-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York, New York, November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Chief Strategist & Communications Director for the Republican National Committee Sean Spicer arrives in the lobby of Republican president-elect Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman watches President Barack Obama on a TV in Trump Bar in the lobby of Republican president-elect Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Secret Service agents ride down an escalator at Trump Tower after the election selected Republican president-elect Donald Trump in New York, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Senator Jeff Sessions arrives in the lobby of Republican president-elect Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A doorman stands outside an elevator in the lobby of Republican president-elect Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York, November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Major quake hits New Zealand
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake pummeled central New Zealand, killing at least two people, damaging roads and buildings and setting off hundreds of strong...
The Islamic State destruction of Nimrud
Statues and ancient structures have been destroyed by Islamic State militants in the Assyrian city of Nimrud, Iraq.
Inside the restored Capitol dome
The rebuilt cast-iron dome of the U.S. Capitol, a soaring symbol of national unity since the 19th century, is completed.
America divided after election
Thousands hit the streets to protest the election of Donald Trump.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.