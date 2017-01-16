Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jan 16, 2017 | 3:30pm EST

Inside Trump Tower on MLK Day

President-elect Donald Trump shakes hands with Martin Luther King III, the oldest son of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and an American human rights advocate, at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Omarosa Manigault, who is expected to become a member of the president-elect's transition team, waits to meet with associates of the Trump administration at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Deborah Roberts, a journalist with ABC, waits to meet with associates of the Trump administration at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Martin Luther King III, an American human rights advocate, walks through the lobby at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
