Inside Trump Tower on MLK Day
President-elect Donald Trump shakes hands with Martin Luther King III, the oldest son of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and an American human rights advocate, at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Omarosa Manigault, who is expected to become a member of the president-elect's transition team, waits to meet with associates of the Trump administration at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Deborah Roberts, a journalist with ABC, waits to meet with associates of the Trump administration at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Martin Luther King III, an American human rights advocate, walks through the lobby at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Next Slideshows
Spotted at Trump Tower
Who's been seen visiting the president-elect?
Dakar Rally 2017
Highlights of the Dakar Rally.
War in Mosul's neighborhoods
Iraqi forces push out Islamic State block by block in eastern Mosul, engaging in clashes as they pass residents' doorsteps.
U.S. military in eastern Europe since Crimea conflict
The U.S. military issued its largest reinforcement of Europe in decades as troops arrived in Poland under a planned NATO operation to beef up its eastern...
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.