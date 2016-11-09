Edition:
Wed Nov 9, 2016

Inside Trump's election night rallies

Supporters of Donald Trump react at his election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Trump supporters embrace as they watch election returns come in at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Trump supporters celebrate in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Young Trump supporters have their picture taken at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump celebrate the results from Ohio and Florida at his election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A Trump supporter celebrates as election returns come in at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A Trump supporter adjusts her hat as she waits at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump celebrate after the networks called their candidate's victory in the state of North Carolina, at Republican Governor Pat McCrory's election-night party in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Supporters cheer as they wait at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A Trump supporter waits outside of the rally for Donald Trump in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump watches results at his election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Trump supporters celebrate as election returns come in at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A cake in the form of Donald Trump is brought into the hotel where his election night rally will be held in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A Trump supporter waits for the rally to begin at the Hilton Hotel. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump celebrate after the networks called their candidate's victory in the state of North Carolina, at Republican Governor Pat McCrory's election-night party in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A man holds up Trump hats ahead of the rally for Donald Trump in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Trump supporters celebrate as they watch election returns come in at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Chandra Ford (L) and Tempe Perreira celebrate as Donald Trump is announced the winner of Ohio at the Oklahoma GOP watch party in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Trump supporters celebrate as they watch election returns come in at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Members of the National Border Patrol Council celebrate as election results from North Carolina come in ahead of the rally for Donald Trump in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Trump supporters gather at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Lyn Thrasher (front L) and her daughter Marley Thrasher react to a stream of news showing a surge by Donald Trump in the national contest at Republican Governor Pat McCrory's election-night party in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump react at his election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Trump supporters watch watch election returns come in at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A Trump supporter celebrates as election returns come in at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A supporter, draped in a flag emblazoned with Donald Trump's name and slogans, watches returns on Fox News in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Election signs await supporters at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump watch results at his election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Hillary's election night rally

Hillary's election night rally

