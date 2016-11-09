Inside Trump's election night rallies
Supporters of Donald Trump react at his election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Trump supporters embrace as they watch election returns come in at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Trump supporters celebrate in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Young Trump supporters have their picture taken at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Supporters of Donald Trump celebrate the results from Ohio and Florida at his election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Trump supporter celebrates as election returns come in at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A Trump supporter adjusts her hat as she waits at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Supporters of Donald Trump celebrate after the networks called their candidate's victory in the state of North Carolina, at Republican Governor Pat McCrory's election-night party in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Supporters cheer as they wait at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A Trump supporter waits outside of the rally for Donald Trump in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A supporter of Donald Trump watches results at his election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Trump supporters celebrate as election returns come in at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A cake in the form of Donald Trump is brought into the hotel where his election night rally will be held in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Trump supporter waits for the rally to begin at the Hilton Hotel. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Supporters of Donald Trump celebrate after the networks called their candidate's victory in the state of North Carolina, at Republican Governor Pat McCrory's election-night party in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A man holds up Trump hats ahead of the rally for Donald Trump in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Trump supporters celebrate as they watch election returns come in at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Chandra Ford (L) and Tempe Perreira celebrate as Donald Trump is announced the winner of Ohio at the Oklahoma GOP watch party in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Trump supporters celebrate as they watch election returns come in at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Members of the National Border Patrol Council celebrate as election results from North Carolina come in ahead of the rally for Donald Trump in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Trump supporters gather at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Lyn Thrasher (front L) and her daughter Marley Thrasher react to a stream of news showing a surge by Donald Trump in the national contest at Republican Governor Pat McCrory's election-night party in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Supporters of Donald Trump react at his election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Trump supporters watch watch election returns come in at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Trump supporter celebrates as election returns come in at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A supporter, draped in a flag emblazoned with Donald Trump's name and slogans, watches returns on Fox News in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Election signs await supporters at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Supporters of Donald Trump watch results at his election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Hillary's election night rally
Supporters of Hillary Clinton gather at her election night rally in New York.
Watching the election results
Americans watch the returns of the presidential election.
Election Day
After a long and hard-fought campaign, voters hit the polls to select the next president.
Watching the election from abroad
Views from election night watch parties around the world.
MORE IN PICTURES
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.