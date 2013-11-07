Inside Twitter
A pillow is placed on a couch at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Twitter employee Amber Costa works on a computer at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Small wooden bird feeders are displayed at Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A view of the game room at Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A Twitter employee works at a computer at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A worker tends to the lawn on the roof of Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Twitter employees work at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Twitter employees gather at a table at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A television crew looks on outside Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Twitter employees relax at a rooftop spot at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A Twitter logo is shown on a laptop computer at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Employees talk in the dining area at Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Twitter employees sit in a cafeteria at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Employees dine on the roof of Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
The Twitter logo is seen at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
