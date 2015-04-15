Inside Yarmouk
Residents wait in line to receive food aid in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. A bout of fighting between militants over control of the Yarmouk refugee camp on the edge of Damascus has only compounded the misery of residents already suffering from acute...more
Children walk beside a painted wall inside Jarmaq school in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. The text on the wall reads in Arabic "It's my right to learn." REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout
Children attend a class inside Jarmaq school in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout
Children attend a class inside Jarmaq school in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout
A man cooks as residents wait in line to receive food aid in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout
A damaged painted wall inside Jarmaq school in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. The text on the wall reads in Arabic "It's my right to have a country, a house." REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout
Residents queue up to receive humanitarian aid at the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, in Damascus March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Relief workers unload aid parcels to be distributed at the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, in Damascus March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A fan hangs inside a damaged classroom in Al-Motamad Ibn Abbad school, after what activists said were eight barrel bombs thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout
Residents wait in line to receive food aid in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout
Residents walk as they receive aid at the Palestinian refugee camp in Yarmouk, south of Damascus May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Rame Alsayed
An Islamic State flag is seen near a barricade, which serves as protection from snipers of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Yarmouk Street, the main street of Yarmouk camp, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout
Residents wait to receive humanitarian aid at the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, in Damascus March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents wait in line to receive food aid in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout
A damaged building is seen after what activists said were eight barrel bombs thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Yarmouk camp April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout
A Palestinian woman carrying a child, that fled from Yarmouk Camp, stand inside a school where they sought refuge in, during a visit by United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Pierre Krahenbuhl (not pictured), in Tadamon...more
A girl from the besieged al-Yarmouk camp rides a bicycle in a water puddle, south of Damascus, May 9, 2014. Picture taken May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Rame Alsayed
A woman shows a coupon to a relief worker in order to get humanitarian aid at the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, in Damascus March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents wait to receive humanitarian aid at the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, in Damascus March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Children that fled Yarmouk camp, now living inside an abandoned school where they sought refuge, sit inside a makeshift classroom in the rebel held town of Yalda, south Damascus April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout
Next Slideshows
Protester jumps Mario Draghi
A protester disrupts the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt.
A Walmart worker's life
Meet David Coulombe, a Walmart employee earning $11.70 an hour who has joined protests calling for a $15 minimum wage.
Protests against police violence
Marching across the Brooklyn Bridge, activists protest the latest incidents of police violence against unarmed black men.
SpaceX rocket launch
An unmanned SpaceX rocket sent a cargo ship to the International Space Station, then flipped around and made a hard landing on a platform in the ocean.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.