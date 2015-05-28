Insurgency in Egypt

An army soldier is seen talking to locals at a check point between the northern Sinai cities of Al-Arish and Sheikh Zuwayed, May 25, 2015. Islamic State's Egypt affiliate urged followers to attack judges whose rulings are in line with the crackdown...more

An army soldier is seen talking to locals at a check point between the northern Sinai cities of Al-Arish and Sheikh Zuwayed, May 25, 2015. Islamic State's Egypt affiliate urged followers to attack judges whose rulings are in line with the crackdown on Islamists, declaring a new front in an insurgency in the world's most populous Arab state. "It is wrong for the tyrants to jail our brothers," said cleric Abu Osama al-Masry, who heads Sinai Province, referring to judges in an audio statement posted on a prominent jihadist website. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

