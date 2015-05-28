Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu May 28, 2015 | 10:55am EDT

Insurgency in Egypt

An Egyptian military vehicle is seen on the highway northern Sinai, Egypt May 25, 2015. Authorities in the Sinai Peninsula are battling insurgents who support Islamic State, the militant group that has seized parts of Iraq, Syria and Libya. The Sinai conflict, which has displaced hundreds of Egyptians, is the biggest security challenge for President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who has promised to deliver stability after four years of turmoil triggered by the 2011 uprising. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

An Egyptian military vehicle is seen on the highway northern Sinai, Egypt May 25, 2015. Authorities in the Sinai Peninsula are battling insurgents who support Islamic State, the militant group that has seized parts of Iraq, Syria and Libya. The Sinai...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
An Egyptian military vehicle is seen on the highway northern Sinai, Egypt May 25, 2015. Authorities in the Sinai Peninsula are battling insurgents who support Islamic State, the militant group that has seized parts of Iraq, Syria and Libya. The Sinai conflict, which has displaced hundreds of Egyptians, is the biggest security challenge for President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who has promised to deliver stability after four years of turmoil triggered by the 2011 uprising. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
1 / 10
Pickup trucks filled with personal belongings, leave the border areas in northern Sinai, where authorities are battling insurgents on the high way between Al-Arish and the border town of Rafah, Egypt, May 25, 2015. The Sinai-based insurgency has killed hundreds of policemen and soldiers since the army toppled Islamist President Mohamed Mursi after mass protests against his rule in 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Pickup trucks filled with personal belongings, leave the border areas in northern Sinai, where authorities are battling insurgents on the high way between Al-Arish and the border town of Rafah, Egypt, May 25, 2015. The Sinai-based insurgency has...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Pickup trucks filled with personal belongings, leave the border areas in northern Sinai, where authorities are battling insurgents on the high way between Al-Arish and the border town of Rafah, Egypt, May 25, 2015. The Sinai-based insurgency has killed hundreds of policemen and soldiers since the army toppled Islamist President Mohamed Mursi after mass protests against his rule in 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
2 / 10
Displaced families from the border areas on northern Sinai are seen near their shacks at the outskirts of Al-Arish city, northern Sinai, Egypt, May 25, 2015. The most active militant group is Sinai Province, which has pledged allegiance to Islamic State, the Sunni group that has seized large parts of Iraq and Syria. Sinai Province changed its name from Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis after pledging allegiance to Islamic State. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Displaced families from the border areas on northern Sinai are seen near their shacks at the outskirts of Al-Arish city, northern Sinai, Egypt, May 25, 2015. The most active militant group is Sinai Province, which has pledged allegiance to Islamic...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Displaced families from the border areas on northern Sinai are seen near their shacks at the outskirts of Al-Arish city, northern Sinai, Egypt, May 25, 2015. The most active militant group is Sinai Province, which has pledged allegiance to Islamic State, the Sunni group that has seized large parts of Iraq and Syria. Sinai Province changed its name from Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis after pledging allegiance to Islamic State. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
3 / 10
A family transports barrels of water, during a water shortage, on a main road in Sheikh Zuwayed city, northern Sinai, Egypt, May 24, 2015. Since the overthrow of Mursi in 2013, Sisi has launched a crackdown on Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood. Thousands of Brotherhood supporters have been rounded up and hundreds have since been sentenced to death, including Mursi. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A family transports barrels of water, during a water shortage, on a main road in Sheikh Zuwayed city, northern Sinai, Egypt, May 24, 2015. Since the overthrow of Mursi in 2013, Sisi has launched a crackdown on Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood. Thousands of...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
A family transports barrels of water, during a water shortage, on a main road in Sheikh Zuwayed city, northern Sinai, Egypt, May 24, 2015. Since the overthrow of Mursi in 2013, Sisi has launched a crackdown on Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood. Thousands of Brotherhood supporters have been rounded up and hundreds have since been sentenced to death, including Mursi. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
4 / 10
A woman who was displaced from the border areas of northern Sinai is seen near shacks on the outskirts of Al-Arish city, Egypt, May 25, 2015. Sisi's government does not differentiate between the radical Islamist groups based mainly in the Sinai and the Brotherhood, which maintains it is a peaceful organization and has denied any connection with recent anti-state violence. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A woman who was displaced from the border areas of northern Sinai is seen near shacks on the outskirts of Al-Arish city, Egypt, May 25, 2015. Sisi's government does not differentiate between the radical Islamist groups based mainly in the Sinai and...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
A woman who was displaced from the border areas of northern Sinai is seen near shacks on the outskirts of Al-Arish city, Egypt, May 25, 2015. Sisi's government does not differentiate between the radical Islamist groups based mainly in the Sinai and the Brotherhood, which maintains it is a peaceful organization and has denied any connection with recent anti-state violence. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
5 / 10
An Egyptian army tank is seen stationed outside a school taken over by soldiers in the Sinai Peninsula between the northern Sinai cities of Al-Arish and Sheikh Zuwayed, May 25, 2015. Liberal activists have also been suppressed, with many of the leading lights of a 2011 popular uprising facing trial for breaking a strict law curbing protests. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

An Egyptian army tank is seen stationed outside a school taken over by soldiers in the Sinai Peninsula between the northern Sinai cities of Al-Arish and Sheikh Zuwayed, May 25, 2015. Liberal activists have also been suppressed, with many of the...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
An Egyptian army tank is seen stationed outside a school taken over by soldiers in the Sinai Peninsula between the northern Sinai cities of Al-Arish and Sheikh Zuwayed, May 25, 2015. Liberal activists have also been suppressed, with many of the leading lights of a 2011 popular uprising facing trial for breaking a strict law curbing protests. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
6 / 10
A military helicopter conducts an aerial patrol above Sheikh Zuwayed city, northern Sinai, May 25, 2015. Since the Egyptian army ousted Mursi in 2013, Cairo has largely kept Rafah, the main gateway to the Palestinian enclave that is run by the Islamist group Hamas, closed. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A military helicopter conducts an aerial patrol above Sheikh Zuwayed city, northern Sinai, May 25, 2015. Since the Egyptian army ousted Mursi in 2013, Cairo has largely kept Rafah, the main gateway to the Palestinian enclave that is run by the...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
A military helicopter conducts an aerial patrol above Sheikh Zuwayed city, northern Sinai, May 25, 2015. Since the Egyptian army ousted Mursi in 2013, Cairo has largely kept Rafah, the main gateway to the Palestinian enclave that is run by the Islamist group Hamas, closed. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
7 / 10
A man buys fuel for his motor bike in plastic bottles as residents suffer from fuel shortage, in Rafah, northern Sinai, Egypt, May 25, 2015. Cairo accused Hamas, which shares the same agenda as Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood, of helping militants in Egypt's Sinai desert wage attacks against security forces, something Hamas denies. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A man buys fuel for his motor bike in plastic bottles as residents suffer from fuel shortage, in Rafah, northern Sinai, Egypt, May 25, 2015. Cairo accused Hamas, which shares the same agenda as Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood, of helping militants in...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
A man buys fuel for his motor bike in plastic bottles as residents suffer from fuel shortage, in Rafah, northern Sinai, Egypt, May 25, 2015. Cairo accused Hamas, which shares the same agenda as Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood, of helping militants in Egypt's Sinai desert wage attacks against security forces, something Hamas denies. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
8 / 10
An army soldier is seen talking to locals at a check point between the northern Sinai cities of Al-Arish and Sheikh Zuwayed, May 25, 2015. Islamic State's Egypt affiliate urged followers to attack judges whose rulings are in line with the crackdown on Islamists, declaring a new front in an insurgency in the world's most populous Arab state. "It is wrong for the tyrants to jail our brothers," said cleric Abu Osama al-Masry, who heads Sinai Province, referring to judges in an audio statement posted on a prominent jihadist website. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

An army soldier is seen talking to locals at a check point between the northern Sinai cities of Al-Arish and Sheikh Zuwayed, May 25, 2015. Islamic State's Egypt affiliate urged followers to attack judges whose rulings are in line with the crackdown...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
An army soldier is seen talking to locals at a check point between the northern Sinai cities of Al-Arish and Sheikh Zuwayed, May 25, 2015. Islamic State's Egypt affiliate urged followers to attack judges whose rulings are in line with the crackdown on Islamists, declaring a new front in an insurgency in the world's most populous Arab state. "It is wrong for the tyrants to jail our brothers," said cleric Abu Osama al-Masry, who heads Sinai Province, referring to judges in an audio statement posted on a prominent jihadist website. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
9 / 10
An Egyptian soldier inspects vehicles at a check point in northern Sinai, May 25, 2015. Last month, Egypt extended by three months a state of emergency imposed on Northern Sinai in October after Islamist militants stepped up attacks in the remote but strategic peninsula bordering Israel, Gaza and the Suez Canal. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

An Egyptian soldier inspects vehicles at a check point in northern Sinai, May 25, 2015. Last month, Egypt extended by three months a state of emergency imposed on Northern Sinai in October after Islamist militants stepped up attacks in the remote but...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
An Egyptian soldier inspects vehicles at a check point in northern Sinai, May 25, 2015. Last month, Egypt extended by three months a state of emergency imposed on Northern Sinai in October after Islamist militants stepped up attacks in the remote but strategic peninsula bordering Israel, Gaza and the Suez Canal. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Russia on the border

Russia on the border

Next Slideshows

Russia on the border

Russia on the border

Russian tanks, howitzers and trucks are seen during military training near the Ukrainian border.

May 27 2015
Street battles in Burundi

Street battles in Burundi

Street battles and gunfire in the capital as protesters say President Pierre Nkurunziza's bid for a third term violates the constitution.

May 27 2015
Migrant dinghy crossing

Migrant dinghy crossing

Hundreds of Syrian and Afghan migrants land on the Greek island of Kos in overcrowded rubber boats.

May 27 2015
Torrential floods in Texas

Torrential floods in Texas

Heavy rains turned streets into rivers in the Lone Star State.

May 27 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast