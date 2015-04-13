Edition:
Introducing Hillary Clinton

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton checks her PDA upon her departure in a military C-17 plane from Malta bound for Tripoli, Libya October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2011
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton responds forcefully to intense questioning on the September attacks on U.S. diplomatic sites in Benghazi, Libya, during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2013
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives in Paris April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2012
President Barack Obama (2nd L) and Vice President Joe Biden (L), along with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011. Also pictured are Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (2nd R) and Defense Secretary Robert Gates (R). Please note: A classified document seen in this photograph has been obscured at source. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza/Handout

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2011
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is silhouetted by a stage light as she speaks at the University of the Western Cape about the U.S.-South Africa partnership, in Cape Town August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2012
Hillary Clinton whispers to her husband Bill Clinton during ceremonies honoring the slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. at Howard University on January 18, 1993. Reuters/Ira Schwarz

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2007
First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton shows her wedding ring to CNN's Larry King, May 5, 1994 in Washington. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2009
President Bill Clinton serves a helping of turkey to first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton and daughter Chelsea, November 24, 1994. REUTERS/Handout

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2009
Hillary Clinton, wife of President-elect Bill Clinton, gives a thumbs up sign during a victory celebration at the Old Statehouse in Little Rock November 3, 1992. Reuters/Win McNamee

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2007
First Lady Hillary Clinton, wearing her hair up in a bun, listens to a skit by talk show host Conan O'Brien at the White House Correspondents' annual dinner April 29, 1995.

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2009
Chelsea Clinton and her family, first lady Hillary Clinton and President Bill Clinton, laugh during the Stanford University Convocation in Palo Alto, California September 19, 1997. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2010
First Lady Hillary Clinton puts on a scarf before going into the Mohammad Ali Mosque in Cairo March 21, 1999. REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton, and Bill Clinton stand on stage during the closing plenary of the Clinton Global Initiative in New York, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2011
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton listens to his wife, U.S. Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton (D-NY), speak at a campaign fund-raiser in Washington March 20, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2007
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her husband Bill Clinton talk at a dinner in honor of Presidential Medal of Freedom awardees at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2013
U.S. Sen. Hillary Clinton (D-NY) speaks at a "Club 44" campaign event for Clinton in Washington June 6, 2007. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2007
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Hillary Clinton (D-NY) thanks supporters at the National Building Museum in Washington June 7, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Saturday, June 07, 2008
Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) (R) stands in front of Senator Hillary Clinton (D-NY) as they arrive for U.S. President George W. Bush's annual State of the Union speech to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 23, 2007. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2007
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) and Senator Hillary Clinton (D-NY) enter their event as Clinton endorses Obama in person and campaigns with him for the first time in the town of Unity, New Hampshire, June 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, June 27, 2008
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) and Senator Hillary Clinton (D-NY) board a plane in Washington June 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, June 27, 2008
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is joined by her husband Bill Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton as she is ceremonially sworn in by Vice President Joe Biden at the State Department in Washington, February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2009
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attends a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Feng Li/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2012
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gestures during a news conference after a Gaza aid conference at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheik, Egypt, March 2, 2009. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2009
A North Korean soldier looks in through the window of the T2 building as Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Defense Secretary Robert Gates tour the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Panmunjom, South Korea, July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Cherie Cullen/Defense Department/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, July 21, 2010
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gestures with Libyan soldiers upon her departure from Tripoli in Libya October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2011
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reads her notes during a Security Council meeting to discuss Peace and Security in the Middle East during the 67th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Reuters / Wednesday, September 26, 2012
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reacts while reading a local English newspaper before conducting a web chat with Chinese internet users at the U.S. embassy in Beijing February 22, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2009
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton calls a time-out during a multiple question from an Indian journalist, as India's Foreign Minister S.M. Krishna smiles during their news conference at the U.S.-India Strategic Dialogue in Washington June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Wednesday, June 13, 2012
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton meets with Nelson Mandela, 94, former president of South Africa, at his home in Qunu, South Africa, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2012
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets people as she signs copies of her book "Hard Choices" at a Costco store in Arlington, Virginia June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, June 14, 2014
Secretary of state Hillary Clinton waves from her car after landing in Myanmar's capital Naypyitaw November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2011
