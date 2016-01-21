Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jan 20, 2016 | 7:25pm EST

Introducing Planet Nine

Professor of Planetary Astronomy Mike Brown speaks in front of a computer simulation of the probable orbit of Planet Nine (yellow) at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, January 20, 2016. The solar system may host a ninth planet that is about 10 times bigger than Earth and orbiting far beyond Neptune. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Professor of Planetary Astronomy Mike Brown speaks in front of a computer simulation of the probable orbit of Planet Nine (yellow) at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, January 20, 2016. The solar system may host a ninth planet that...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Professor of Planetary Astronomy Mike Brown speaks in front of a computer simulation of the probable orbit of Planet Nine (yellow) at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, January 20, 2016. The solar system may host a ninth planet that is about 10 times bigger than Earth and orbiting far beyond Neptune. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 10
A extreme ultraviolet image, using false colors to trace different gas temperatures, of the sun taken by the Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) on March 30, 2010. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

A extreme ultraviolet image, using false colors to trace different gas temperatures, of the sun taken by the Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) on March 30, 2010. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2010
A extreme ultraviolet image, using false colors to trace different gas temperatures, of the sun taken by the Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) on March 30, 2010. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Close
2 / 10
The planet Mercury is seen in an undated picture released April 16, 2015. These colors are not what Mercury would look like to the human eye, but rather the colors enhance the chemical, mineralogical, and physical differences between the rocks that make up Mercury's surface, according to NASA. REUTERS/NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Carnegie Institution of Washington/Handout

The planet Mercury is seen in an undated picture released April 16, 2015. These colors are not what Mercury would look like to the human eye, but rather the colors enhance the chemical, mineralogical, and physical differences between the rocks that...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
The planet Mercury is seen in an undated picture released April 16, 2015. These colors are not what Mercury would look like to the human eye, but rather the colors enhance the chemical, mineralogical, and physical differences between the rocks that make up Mercury's surface, according to NASA. REUTERS/NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Carnegie Institution of Washington/Handout
Close
3 / 10
This computer-generated perspective view of the highland of Ovda Region on Venus shows Magellan radar data superimposed on topography. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

This computer-generated perspective view of the highland of Ovda Region on Venus shows Magellan radar data superimposed on topography. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2009
This computer-generated perspective view of the highland of Ovda Region on Venus shows Magellan radar data superimposed on topography. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Close
4 / 10
This color image of Earth was taken by NASA's Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera (EPIC), a four megapixel CCD camera and telescope on July 6, 2015. NASA said the camera takes 10 separate images using different narrowband filters. The image of Earth uses the red, green and blue channel images. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters

This color image of Earth was taken by NASA's Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera (EPIC), a four megapixel CCD camera and telescope on July 6, 2015. NASA said the camera takes 10 separate images using different narrowband filters. The image of Earth...more

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
This color image of Earth was taken by NASA's Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera (EPIC), a four megapixel CCD camera and telescope on July 6, 2015. NASA said the camera takes 10 separate images using different narrowband filters. The image of Earth uses the red, green and blue channel images. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters
Close
5 / 10
This computer-generated view depicts part of Mars at the boundary between darkness and daylight, with an area including Gale Crater beginning to catch morning light. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout

This computer-generated view depicts part of Mars at the boundary between darkness and daylight, with an area including Gale Crater beginning to catch morning light. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
This computer-generated view depicts part of Mars at the boundary between darkness and daylight, with an area including Gale Crater beginning to catch morning light. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout
Close
6 / 10
The planet Jupiter is shown with one of its moons, Ganymede (bottom), April 9, 2007. REUTERS/NASA/ESA and E. Karkoschka/Handout via Reuters

The planet Jupiter is shown with one of its moons, Ganymede (bottom), April 9, 2007. REUTERS/NASA/ESA and E. Karkoschka/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
The planet Jupiter is shown with one of its moons, Ganymede (bottom), April 9, 2007. REUTERS/NASA/ESA and E. Karkoschka/Handout via Reuters
Close
7 / 10
The Cassini spacecraft took this mosaic of the planet Saturn and its rings backlit against the Sun on October 17, 2012 using infrared, red and violet spectral filters that were combined to create an enhanced-color view. Also captured are two of Saturn's moons: Enceladus and Tethys. Both appear on the left side of the planet, below the rings. Enceladus is closer to the rings; Tethys is below and to the left. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute/Handout

The Cassini spacecraft took this mosaic of the planet Saturn and its rings backlit against the Sun on October 17, 2012 using infrared, red and violet spectral filters that were combined to create an enhanced-color view. Also captured are two of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 18, 2012
The Cassini spacecraft took this mosaic of the planet Saturn and its rings backlit against the Sun on October 17, 2012 using infrared, red and violet spectral filters that were combined to create an enhanced-color view. Also captured are two of Saturn's moons: Enceladus and Tethys. Both appear on the left side of the planet, below the rings. Enceladus is closer to the rings; Tethys is below and to the left. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute/Handout
Close
8 / 10
Two pictures of Uranus, one in true color (L) and the other in false color, were compiled from images returned Jan. 17, 1986, by the narrow-angle camera of Voyager 2. The picture at left has been processed to show Uranus as human eyes. The darker shadings at the upper right of the disk correspond to the day-night boundary on the planet. Beyond this boundary lies the hidden northern hemisphere of Uranus, which currently remains in total darkness as the planet rotates. The picture at right uses false color and extreme contrast enhancement to bring out subtle details in the polar region of Uranus. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/Handout via Reuters

Two pictures of Uranus, one in true color (L) and the other in false color, were compiled from images returned Jan. 17, 1986, by the narrow-angle camera of Voyager 2. The picture at left has been processed to show Uranus as human eyes. The darker...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Two pictures of Uranus, one in true color (L) and the other in false color, were compiled from images returned Jan. 17, 1986, by the narrow-angle camera of Voyager 2. The picture at left has been processed to show Uranus as human eyes. The darker shadings at the upper right of the disk correspond to the day-night boundary on the planet. Beyond this boundary lies the hidden northern hemisphere of Uranus, which currently remains in total darkness as the planet rotates. The picture at right uses false color and extreme contrast enhancement to bring out subtle details in the polar region of Uranus. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/Handout via Reuters
Close
9 / 10
This photo of Pluto was made from four images from New Horizons' Long Range Reconnaissance Imager (LORRI) combined with color data from the Ralph instrument in this enhanced color global view. REUTERS/NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI/Handout

This photo of Pluto was made from four images from New Horizons' Long Range Reconnaissance Imager (LORRI) combined with color data from the Ralph instrument in this enhanced color global view. REUTERS/NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI/Handout

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
This photo of Pluto was made from four images from New Horizons' Long Range Reconnaissance Imager (LORRI) combined with color data from the Ralph instrument in this enhanced color global view. REUTERS/NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI/Handout
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Sympathy for the devil

Sympathy for the devil

Next Slideshows

Sympathy for the devil

Sympathy for the devil

Spanish villagers barrage a devil-like character with hundreds of turnips.

Jan 20 2016
The hottest year ever

The hottest year ever

2015 was the hottest year on record.

Jan 20 2016
Marking the Epiphany

Marking the Epiphany

Orthodox Christians celebrate Epiphany by immersing themselves in waters.

Jan 19 2016
Bizarre buildings

Bizarre buildings

Unusual buildings and homes around the world.

Jan 18 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast