Introducing Planet Nine

Two pictures of Uranus, one in true color (L) and the other in false color, were compiled from images returned Jan. 17, 1986, by the narrow-angle camera of Voyager 2. The picture at left has been processed to show Uranus as human eyes. The darker shadings at the upper right of the disk correspond to the day-night boundary on the planet. Beyond this boundary lies the hidden northern hemisphere of Uranus, which currently remains in total darkness as the planet rotates. The picture at right uses false color and extreme contrast enhancement to bring out subtle details in the polar region of Uranus. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/Handout via Reuters

