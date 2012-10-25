Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Oct 25, 2012 | 2:20pm EDT

Introducing Windows 8

<p>Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer speaks at the launch event of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer speaks at the launch event of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, October 25, 2012

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer speaks at the launch event of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 20
<p>Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer speaks at the launch event of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer speaks at the launch event of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, October 25, 2012

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer speaks at the launch event of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
2 / 20
<p>People try out Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system at an event for its debut at the Akihabara electronics store district in Tokyo October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

People try out Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system at an event for its debut at the Akihabara electronics store district in Tokyo October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Thursday, October 25, 2012

People try out Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system at an event for its debut at the Akihabara electronics store district in Tokyo October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
3 / 20
<p>A tablet device running Windows 8 operating system is shown at the launch of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A tablet device running Windows 8 operating system is shown at the launch of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, October 25, 2012

A tablet device running Windows 8 operating system is shown at the launch of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
4 / 20
<p>Men install Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system on their laptops, as Windows 8 goes on sale after midnight, along a street at the Akihabara district in Tokyo October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Men install Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system on their laptops, as Windows 8 goes on sale after midnight, along a street at the Akihabara district in Tokyo October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Thursday, October 25, 2012

Men install Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system on their laptops, as Windows 8 goes on sale after midnight, along a street at the Akihabara district in Tokyo October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
5 / 20
<p>A man prepares to install Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system to his laptop, as Windows 8 goes on sale after midnight, along a street at the Akihabara district in Tokyo October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

A man prepares to install Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system to his laptop, as Windows 8 goes on sale after midnight, along a street at the Akihabara district in Tokyo October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Thursday, October 25, 2012

A man prepares to install Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system to his laptop, as Windows 8 goes on sale after midnight, along a street at the Akihabara district in Tokyo October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
6 / 20
<p>Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer speaks at the launch event of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer speaks at the launch event of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, October 25, 2012

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer speaks at the launch event of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
7 / 20
<p>A man takes pictures of a monitor during an event promoting the debut of Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system at the Akihabara electronic shops district in Tokyo October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

A man takes pictures of a monitor during an event promoting the debut of Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system at the Akihabara electronic shops district in Tokyo October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Thursday, October 25, 2012

A man takes pictures of a monitor during an event promoting the debut of Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system at the Akihabara electronic shops district in Tokyo October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
8 / 20
<p>Takatoshi Kojima poses with Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system, after it went on sale after midnight outside an electronics store at the Akihabara district in Tokyo October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Takatoshi Kojima poses with Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system, after it went on sale after midnight outside an electronics store at the Akihabara district in Tokyo October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Thursday, October 25, 2012

Takatoshi Kojima poses with Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system, after it went on sale after midnight outside an electronics store at the Akihabara district in Tokyo October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
9 / 20
<p>A shop staff dressed as a maid works next to Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system, packaged in boxes with anime design, as Windows 8 goes on sale after midnight outside an electronics store at the Akihabara district in Tokyo October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

A shop staff dressed as a maid works next to Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system, packaged in boxes with anime design, as Windows 8 goes on sale after midnight outside an electronics store at the Akihabara district in Tokyo October 26, 2012....more

Thursday, October 25, 2012

A shop staff dressed as a maid works next to Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system, packaged in boxes with anime design, as Windows 8 goes on sale after midnight outside an electronics store at the Akihabara district in Tokyo October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
10 / 20
<p>Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer holds a tablet before the launch of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer holds a tablet before the launch of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, October 25, 2012

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer holds a tablet before the launch of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
11 / 20
<p>Michael Angiulo, Corporate Vice President of Windows Planning, Hardware &amp; PC Ecosystem at Microsoft, shows "Microsoft Surface" at the launch event of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Michael Angiulo, Corporate Vice President of Windows Planning, Hardware & PC Ecosystem at Microsoft, shows "Microsoft Surface" at the launch event of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, October 25, 2012

Michael Angiulo, Corporate Vice President of Windows Planning, Hardware & PC Ecosystem at Microsoft, shows "Microsoft Surface" at the launch event of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
12 / 20
<p>Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer shows a tablet before the launch of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer shows a tablet before the launch of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, October 25, 2012

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer shows a tablet before the launch of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
13 / 20
<p>Guests are silhouetted at the launch event of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Guests are silhouetted at the launch event of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, October 25, 2012

Guests are silhouetted at the launch event of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
14 / 20
<p>A woman wearing a cosplay outfit distributes paper bags promoting Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system at an event for its debut at the Akihabara electronics store district in Tokyo October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

A woman wearing a cosplay outfit distributes paper bags promoting Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system at an event for its debut at the Akihabara electronics store district in Tokyo October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Thursday, October 25, 2012

A woman wearing a cosplay outfit distributes paper bags promoting Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system at an event for its debut at the Akihabara electronics store district in Tokyo October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
15 / 20
<p>Women wearing cosplay outfits distribute paper bags promoting Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system at an event for its debut at the Akihabara electronics store district in Tokyo October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Women wearing cosplay outfits distribute paper bags promoting Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system at an event for its debut at the Akihabara electronics store district in Tokyo October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Thursday, October 25, 2012

Women wearing cosplay outfits distribute paper bags promoting Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system at an event for its debut at the Akihabara electronics store district in Tokyo October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
16 / 20
<p>People attend an event promoting the debut of Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system at the Akihabara electronics store district in Tokyo October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

People attend an event promoting the debut of Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system at the Akihabara electronics store district in Tokyo October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Thursday, October 25, 2012

People attend an event promoting the debut of Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system at the Akihabara electronics store district in Tokyo October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
17 / 20
<p>A man walks past an advertisement promoting Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system at an event for its debut at the Akihabara electronics store district in Tokyo October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

A man walks past an advertisement promoting Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system at an event for its debut at the Akihabara electronics store district in Tokyo October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Thursday, October 25, 2012

A man walks past an advertisement promoting Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system at an event for its debut at the Akihabara electronics store district in Tokyo October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
18 / 20
<p>Devices running Windows 8 operating system are shown at the launch of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Devices running Windows 8 operating system are shown at the launch of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, October 25, 2012

Devices running Windows 8 operating system are shown at the launch of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
19 / 20
<p>Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer speaks at the launch event of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer speaks at the launch event of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, October 25, 2012

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer speaks at the launch event of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Mrs. Romney

Mrs. Romney

Next Slideshows

Mrs. Romney

Mrs. Romney

The personal and public life of Ann Romney.

Oct 25 2012
Ancient finds

Ancient finds

A look at the items discovered during archaeological digs.

Oct 24 2012
Meet the iPad mini

Meet the iPad mini

Apple unveils their smallest iPad yet.

Oct 24 2012
Inside Iran

Inside Iran

The people and places that define Iran.

Oct 23 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast