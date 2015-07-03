Investing in China
Investors look at computer screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A man takes a nap at a brokerage office in Beijing, China, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman is reflected on an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
An investor looks at a screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man watches a board showing stock prices at a brokerage office in Beijing, China, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An investor stretches in front of computer screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
An investor looks at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
An investor looks at a computer screen showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Investors look at computer screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shenyang, Liaoning province, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An investor looks at a computer screen showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man reads a stock guidebook at a stock exchange in Wuhan, central China's Hubei province May 8, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer
A trader stands on the trading floor at the Shanghai Stock Exchange in Lujiazui Financial Area in Shanghai August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song
An investor gestures as he talks to a person in front of an electrical board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Huaibei, Anhui province February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
An investor puts his feet onto the back of a chair in front of an electronic board displaying stock information at a brokerage house in Hefei, Anhui province October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
An investor naps in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Wuhan, Hubei province, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
An electronic board showing stock information is reflected on a man's glasses at a brokerage house in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Investors play cards in front of an electronic board showing stock information filled with green-colored figures, which indicate falling prices, at a brokerage house in Nanjing, Jiangsu province March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Leo Lang
An investor eats noodles in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Taiyuan, Shanxi province May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A man naps in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Xiangfan, Hubei province July 1, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer
A man smokes in front of an electronic stock information board at a brokerage house in Shanghai October 9, 2008. REUTERS/Aly Song
An investor reacts in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Woo
An investor makes a note on his hand at a stock exchange market in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan province July 5, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer
An investor is reflected in a screen showing stock information at a brokerage house in Hefei, Anhui province February 18, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
A man reads information on a electronic screen at a brokerage house in Shanghai April 8, 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song
Next Slideshows
Tunisia victims' bodies arrive in Britain
The bodies of Britons shot dead in the Tunisia beach attack arrive back in the UK.
In case of emergency
First responder crews practice drills to prepare for the worst.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Obama in the rain
When it rains on the president.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.