Invictus Games veterans inspire
A competitor from the U.S. participates in his heat during the indoor rowing competition during the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A U.S. sitting volleyball player (L) hits the ball back to the Netherlands during their match at the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Competitors with prosthetic legs hug at the finish line following a race during the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Wounded warrior Master Sargent Israel Del Toro Jr. competes in the shot put during the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A competitor from France reacts on the track at the finish line during the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Wounded warrior Michael Yule celebrates after winning the Lightweight Power Lifting gold during the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dave Henson of Britain runs to victory in the men's 200m race during the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Former President George W. Bush fist bumps wounded warrior Master Sergeant Israel Del Toro Jr on stage during the Symposium on Invisible Wounds at the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Service dog Kai is pictured with SST August O'Niell as they take part in the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Prince Harry laughs as he sits in the stands to watch sitting volleyball during the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A competitor from the U.K. hits the ball to Canada during a seated wheelchair game at the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Laura Wright performs during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Members of the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill team take part in the opening ceremonies of the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An aide (L) helps a blind swimmer to the starting blocks on the pool deck of the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Prince Harry speaks with Sean Pollock of the UK as they watch a sitting volleyball game during the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Former U.S. President George W. Bush kisses Carmen Del Toro on stage with while Israel Del Toro watches during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A competitor from the U.K. warms up before a seated wheelchair game at the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A sign language interpreter is pictured during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Wounded warrior Master Sergeant Israel Del Toro Jr.'s takes a drink of water as he speaks on stage during the Symposium on Invisible Wounds at the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Britain's Prince Harry shakes hands with a sitting volleyball competitor during the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Britain's Prince Harry (R) speaks to Army Sergeant first class Mike Smith of the US during the Invictus Games in Orlando, Florida, U.S., May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Prince Harry poses for a photo with members of the British military in the stand during the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Prince Harry watches as athletes compete in the pool of the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Members of the U.S. Army Old Fife and Drum Corps perform during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Wounded warrior Master Sargent Israel Del Toro Jr. speaks on stage as a photo of his son is projected behind him as he takes part in the opening ceremonies of the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
