Iowa decides
Bernie Sanders raises a fist as he speaks at his caucus night rally Des Moines. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz kisses his wife Heidi Cruz after winning at his Iowa caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Bill Clinton gives his wife a thumbs up as they celebrate with their daughter Chelsea at her caucus night rally in Des Moines. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend the Republican caucus at the 7 Flags Event Center in Clive. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Supporters of Donald Trump gather for a post-caucus rally in Des Moines. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Marco Rubio lifts one of his sons as he and his family leave the stage after speaking to supporters during the Rubio watch party at the Downtown Marriott Hotel in Des Moines. REUTERS/Dave Kaup
A screen shows CNN projecting Ted Cruz will win the Iowa caucus in Des Moines. REUTERS/Jim Young
Hillary Clinton celebrates with her husband and daughter Chelsea at her caucus night rally in Des Moines. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Ted Cruz speaks, with his wife Heidi Cruz by his side, after winning at his Iowa caucus night rally in Des Moines. REUTERS/Jim Young
Supporters of Donald Trump react as they gather for a post-caucus rally in Des Moines. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Donald Trump speaks at a caucus night rally in Des Moines. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Hillary Clinton at her caucus night rally in Des Moines. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump leaves the stage at his caucus night rally in Des Moines. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Marco Rubio waves to supporters during the Rubio watch party at the Downtown Marriott Hotel in Des Moines. REUTERS/Dave Kaup
Hillary Clinton celebrates with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack at her caucus night rally in Des Moines. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters watch returns come in at Hillary Clinton's caucus night rally in Des Moines. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Kim Frederick, a supporter of Hillary Clinton, wears boxing gloves as she waits for the post-caucus rally in Des Moines. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Marco Rubio waves to supporters at the Rubio caucus watch party at the Downtown Marriott Hotel. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
David Evers of North Dakota, a supporter of Hillary Clinton, wears a U.S. flag-themed bowtie at her caucus night rally in Des Moines. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Marco Rubio prays with his family as they attend the Republican caucus at the 7 Flags Event Center in Clive. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Voters gather to caucus at the Republican caucus at the 7 Flags Event Center in Clive. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Supporters of Bernie Sanders wait for him to arrive at the final caucus night rally in Des Moines. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A poster explains Democratic caucus mathematics at the home of Gary and Mary Weaver in Rippey. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Donald Trump makes a face at his caucus night rally in Des Moines. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Supporters of Bernie Sanders choose delegates for the county convention at the Burr Oak Community Center Democratic caucus location in Mitchell County near Osage. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Supporters of Bernie Sanders cheer during his caucus night rally in Des Moines. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Bernie Sanders supporter Elsie Mace listens intently during the Iowa Democratic caucuses at the home of Gary and Mary Weaver in Rippey. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
A Bernie Sanders supporter shows a sticker during the Democratic Iowa caucuses at the home of Gary and Mary Weaver in Rippey. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Supporters of Donald Trump gather for a post-caucus rally in Des Moines. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
