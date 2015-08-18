Edition:
Iowa fairground politics

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump eats a pork chop at the Iowa State Fair during a campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton greets Louie Dixon as she campaigns at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A woman clinches her fist as Scott Walker speaks at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Scott Walker grills pork burgers at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

A supporter for Lindsey Graham listens to him speak at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Lindsey Graham gives the thumbs up as he talks to fair goers at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Ben Carson takes a photo with two women at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

A protester is restrained by supporters of Scott Walker as Walker speaks at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Scott Walker sits in a ATV vehicle at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Rick Santorum grills pork burgers at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Bernie Sanders speaks at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Donald Trump greets attendees at the Iowa State Fair during a campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Hillary Clinton holds a pork chop on a stick at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Bernie Sanders speaks at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Donald Trump greets attendees at the Iowa State Fair during a campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Hillary Clinton (L) campaigns at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Hillary Clinton and former Senator Tom Harkin (C) pose for a photo with an attendee at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A supporter of Donald Trump holds up a banner for his arrival near the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A woman holds a sign as she waits for Donald Trump to arrive at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Hillary Clinton blows a kiss as she holds a pork chop on a stick and a lemonade at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Jeb Bush and Iowa Governor Terry Branstad eat pork chops at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Jeb Bush (2nd R) shares a laugh with attendees at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Jeb Bush (2nd R) and Iowa Governor Terry Branstad (2nd L) cook burgers on the grill at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Jeb Bush speaks during a campaign stop at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Jeb Bush throws a baseball as he campaigns at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Jeb Bush looks over the list of presidential candidates before casting his vote at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Jeb Bush campaigns at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Jeb Bush eats a pork chop as he campaigns at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

