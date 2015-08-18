Iowa fairground politics
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump eats a pork chop at the Iowa State Fair during a campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton greets Louie Dixon as she campaigns at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A woman clinches her fist as Scott Walker speaks at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Scott Walker grills pork burgers at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A supporter for Lindsey Graham listens to him speak at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Lindsey Graham gives the thumbs up as he talks to fair goers at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Ben Carson takes a photo with two women at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A protester is restrained by supporters of Scott Walker as Walker speaks at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Scott Walker sits in a ATV vehicle at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Rick Santorum grills pork burgers at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Bernie Sanders speaks at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Donald Trump greets attendees at the Iowa State Fair during a campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Hillary Clinton holds a pork chop on a stick at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Bernie Sanders speaks at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Donald Trump greets attendees at the Iowa State Fair during a campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Hillary Clinton (L) campaigns at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Hillary Clinton and former Senator Tom Harkin (C) pose for a photo with an attendee at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A supporter of Donald Trump holds up a banner for his arrival near the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A woman holds a sign as she waits for Donald Trump to arrive at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Hillary Clinton blows a kiss as she holds a pork chop on a stick and a lemonade at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Jeb Bush and Iowa Governor Terry Branstad eat pork chops at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jeb Bush (2nd R) shares a laugh with attendees at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jeb Bush (2nd R) and Iowa Governor Terry Branstad (2nd L) cook burgers on the grill at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jeb Bush speaks during a campaign stop at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jeb Bush throws a baseball as he campaigns at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jeb Bush looks over the list of presidential candidates before casting his vote at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jeb Bush campaigns at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jeb Bush eats a pork chop as he campaigns at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Next Slideshows
Arctic views
Vistas from inside the Arctic circle.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Blast in Bangkok
A motorcycle bomb explodes outside a Hindu shrine, killing several, including foreign tourists.
In the ruins of Tianjin
Images from the aftermath of deadly blasts in the Chinese port city.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.